Liverpool condemn Man City fans after ‘vile’ chants over stadium disasters
Liverpool condemned Manchester City supporters for singing “vile” songs about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters and for vandalising part of Anfield during Jurgen Klopp’s side’s 1-0 win on Sunday.Some of the visiting fans chanted “murderers” and “always the victims, never your fault”, referencing the 39 people who died at Heysel in 1985 and the 97 Liverpool supporters who lost their lives in and after the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield.And Liverpool said in a statement: “We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The concourse...
Neymar faces fraud trial for Barcelona transfer from Santos
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar will return to Spain on Monday to face trial on fraud charges regarding his 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. The Brazil forward, his father, and the former executives of Barcelona and Santos are accused of hiding the true cost of his transfer with the alleged goal of cheating a private Brazilian company that claims to have been owed 40% of future transfers. Brazilian supermarket chain DIS says it acquired 40% of Neymar’s rights directly from the player in 2009. But that it only received a percentage from 17 million euros that Barcelona paid Santos, when the true cost of the move was more than 80 million euros. All the accused deny any wrongdoing.
Bayern Munich defers decision on Qatar sponsorship to 2023
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich won’t decide whether to extend its controversial sponsorship agreement with Qatar Airways until next year. Chief executive Oliver Kahn says he respects fans’ concerns about Bayern’s lucrative arrangement with the airline even though many supporters say it damages the club’s reputation because of alleged human rights abuses in the Persian Gulf country. But the Bayern CEO also defended the sponsorship. Bayern on Saturday reported another year of strong financial growth despite the continued effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lesson learned for Ancelotti as Real Madrid beats Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has won the first “clásico” of the season to take the lead of the Spanish league and give Barcelona another painful blow four days after the Catalan club’s hopes of advancing in the Champions League all but ended. Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde scored first-half goals and Rodrygo added another in second-half stoppage time as the defending champions won 3-1 on Sunday to move three points ahead of Barcelona. The rivals had entered the match tied on points with Barcelona ahead on goal difference. It was Madrid’s sixth win in the last seven “clásicos.”
Canada, New Zealand book quarterfinals at Women’s Rugby WCup
Third-ranked Canada conceded a try in less than 30 seconds but rallied to beat Italy 22-12 in a Group B match at the Women’s Rugby World Cup. In doing so it sealed a quarterfinal place. Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi shocked Canada with a try from her first touch of the ball, crossing the line barely before the sound of the opening whistle had died away. Canada regrouped and won comfortably with the help of two tries to hooker Emily Tuttosi who now has five tries in two matches. New Zealand also booked a quarterfinal place with a 56-12 win over Wales and Fiji beat South Africa 21-17.
Much of the pre-match talk ahead of Liverpool’s English Premier League clash against Manchester City had been about City’s goal machine Erling Haaland, and rightly so given the striker’s record-breaking form. But at Anfield on Sunday, it was Mo Salah, overshadowed so far this season by league...
Salah ends Man City’s unbeaten start as Liverpool triumph
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah has ended Man City’s unbeaten start to the season with his goal securing a 1-0 win for Liverpool against the defending Premier League champion. On a dramatic day at Anfield Jurgen Klopp was sent off for furiously running out of his technical area while Pep Guardiola angrily remonstrated with the home fans after seeing Phil Foden’s goal ruled out by VAR. Salah scored in the 76th minute after Alisson’s clever long clearance.
Real Madrid defeats Barcelona in El Clásico to go top of La Liga
Real Madrid and Barcelona both took to the field unbeaten in La Liga this season, with Barça leading its rival on points difference at the top of the league. But after the centenary edition of El Clásico at the Bernabeu stadium, it was Real Madrid who stamped its authority on the league with a 3-1 victory on Sunday, despite a late comeback from Barcelona.
Juventus wins debut at Torino to relieve pressure on Allegri
MILAN (AP) — Juventus has relieved a bit of the pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri by beating Torino 1-0 in a Serie A derby. Dušan Vlahović scored 16 minutes from time. The Bianconeri have been struggling in Serie A and the Champions League. They moved up to seventh place. They are five points behind Atalanta which could go top with a win at home to Sassuolo later. Monza endured its first defeat under coach Raffael Palladino by 1-0 at Empoli.
Griezmann lifts Atlético to 3rd after win at Bilbao
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Antoine Griezmann has scored to help Atlético Madrid win at Athletic Bilbao 1-0 and move ahead of the Basque club into third place in the Spanish league. Diego Simeone’s side is three points behind Barcelona and Real Madrid before the front-runners clash in Spain’s capital on Sunday. Griezmann scored from a pass by Álvaro Morata in the 47th minute. His goal came after Atlético made his move from Barcelona permanent this week. Sevilla beat Mallorca 1-0 on the road for its first victory since the return of Jorge Sampaoli as coach. Edinson Cavani scored his first two goals for Valencia in a 2-2 draw with last-place Elche.
