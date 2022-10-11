Read full article on original website
Regina Spektor Cancels Tour, Tests Positive for COVID
Indie pop songstress Regina Spektor kicked off the fall leg of her 2022 tour on Oct. 9 in Chicago. A few days later, she cancelled the remainder of those dates after testing positive for COVID-19. “I truly can’t believe this has happened,” the singer wrote in a heartfelt post to...
Blink-182 to reunite for new album, world tour
Blink-182 members Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus will reunite for a new album and tour.
Blink-182 Announce Massive 2023 + 2024 Reunion Tour With Tom DeLonge
Today (Oct. 11), Blink-182 officially confirmed that Tom DeLonge has returned to the band after months of rampant speculation that a reunion of the pop-punk legends' classic lineup was inevitable. Now, they'll take this lineup out on the road on an exhaustive tour that begins in 2023, with dates stretching all the way to early 2024.
soultracks.com
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
Elite Daily
Blink-182 Is Back (Even Tom DeLonge) With A New Album & Tour
The year of punk-rock band reunions continues, and I’m living for it. ICYMI, legendary groups like My Chemical Romance and Paramore have reunited in special ways this year, reminding the world that angsty melodies will never be out of style. Now, the most notable blink-182 lineup (Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge) are back together with new music and a massive world tour.
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Music icon Ringo Starr has canceled a planned concert for Sunday in Minnesota.
Kerrang
blink-182 have already added a second London show to their 2023 UK tour
Because the one massive arena show in London next year wasn’t already enough, blink-182 have added a second night at The O2 – before general sale has even gone out. Pre-sale demand to see Tom DeLonge back with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker has clearly gone wild, so the pop-punk icons have added another show in the capital. They’ll now be playing two nights at The O2 with The Story So Far on Wednesday, October 11 and Thursday, October 12.
Fans pack Union Station, Enterprise Center to celebrate new Blues season
ST. LOUIS – It’s officially hockey season in St. Louis, and the Blues kicked off the new campaign Saturday with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The day began with many fans packing Union Station for a rally. Thousands enjoyed the nice weather outdoors, along with a live band and Blues staff appearances. Fans showed up in style from their heads to their toes.
Rufus Du Sol on whirlwind Surrender tour, adapting to 'new way' of life on the road
The Grammy-winning electronic band recently opened up on how they're doing things differently on their whirlwind Surrender tour.
Blink-182 Release ‘Edging,’ Their First Song With Tom DeLonge in 10 Years
The iconic trio of blink-182 have now released their first song with Tom DeLonge in a decade, "Edging." The reunited band promised the single earlier in the week when they announced their reunion with the formerly estranged blink-182 guitarist and vocalist. Fans of the pop-punk act will be stoked to...
Florence + The Machine Releases Surprise Live Album
If you thought Florence + The Machine’s most recent work, Dance Fever, couldn’t get any better, you should hear it live. In the style of the indie occult rock ensemble, Dance Fever (Live At Madison Square Garden) was released under the cover of night in the early hours of Oct. 14. The 24-track live album was compiled from the band’s two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in September 2022.
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado, Vol. 2
How fast should a Grateful Dead song be played? There is perhaps no question that has occupied Deadheads’ time and consumed more emotion over the last 20 or so years, ever since bassist Phil Lesh and guitarist Bob Weir reunited the band after Jerry Garcia’s 1995 death. The tempo wars have claimed several versions of the post-Garcia Dead, and if the question seems banal, it nevertheless conceals irreconcilable philosophical differences. For Lesh, these songs are meant to pump with energy, swirling up the audience in a psychedelic dervish. For Weir, they should be played slowly, with purpose and focus, “an audio playlet that needed to sink into the audience’s mind,” as writer Joel Selvin puts it. The music of the Grateful Dead, in Weir’s formulation, is bigger, vaster, and contains sweeping views; why speed through it?
