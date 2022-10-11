Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted in hit-and-run with motor scooter, driver suffering serious injuries, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking for the public’s help to find a driver in a hit-and-run with serious injuries after hitting a motor scooter on Monday. On Monday, officers said they were called to a crash on Guess Road in the intersection of North Pointe Drive involving a car and a 2014 Yamaha scooter.
Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
From first shots to suspect in custody, Raleigh mass shooting shakes neighborhoods along the Neuse
RALEIGH, N.C. — It took hours and a search that ranged for miles on both sides of the Neuse River east of downtown Raleigh to end an active shooter situation that frightened neighbors and stunned the City of Oaks. Raleigh Chief of Police Estella Patterson said the mass shooting...
1 taken to hospital after parking lot shooting at Raleigh apartments, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot in south Raleigh Friday night, police said. The incident was reported around 10:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of Orchard Hollow Lane, that is off Sierra Drive. Raleigh police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Orchard Pointe...
Hillsborough man dies after Durham collision; police continue investigation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon crash that left a 72-year-old man dead is under investigation in Durham. David Fox, 72, of Hillsborough, was driving northbound at 4:12 p.m. on Neal Road when he crossed the double yellow line, police said in a Thursday press release. Fox, who...
After mass shooting, police investigate homes in east Raleigh neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. — Investigators on Friday were searching several homes less than a mile from where a Raleigh police officer and four others were shot and killed Thursday afternoon. Investigators were searching homes on Sahalee Way in the Hedingham neighborhood overnight and into Friday morning. The homes are close...
Mother of 3, police officer, teen: What we know about the victims in Raleigh's Hedingham shooting
The Raleigh Police Department on Friday released the names of five people who were killed and two who were injured in a shooting in an east Raleigh community. Police said a 15-year-old boy opened fire in the streets of the Hedingham neighborhood and an adjacent greenway Thursday afternoon. Five people...
Arrest made after 1 injured in daytime Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a 27-year-old in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured a man in the 1300 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard. Police responded to the shooting at approximately 5:23 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigation led to the...
Raleigh police looking for man wanted in early-morning stabbing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is looking for the suspect who stabbed a man multiple times just after 2 a.m. Thursday. Officers said the suspect, who was wearing a plaid shirt over a black under shirt, who is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches and nearly 140 pounds stabbed a man multiple times after the two were in a fight.
Alleged Raleigh shooter is 15, could be charged as adult in mass shooting that killed 5
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sources tell WRAL News that 15-year-old Austin Thompson is the person hospitalized, suspected of killing five people and injuring two others in Thursday's shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood. One of the victims was James Roger Thompson, Austin's 16-year-old brother, who was a junior at...
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
Woman accused of having gun during argument in Southern Alamance High School parking lot, sheriff’s office says
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A report about a gun in an Alamance County School parking lot led to an arrest, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says that around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a school resource office at Southern Alamance High School got a report about someone with a gun in […]
Loaded rifle, marijuana seized from student's car in high school parking lot
ERWIN, N.C. — Police officers on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old after seizing a loaded rifle and marijuana from his car, which was parked in the student lot at Triton High School. A school resource officer was investigating a blue Ford Fusion in the parking lot at 215 Maynard Lake...
'They should feel safe': NC State Fair police respond to mass shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hours after the gates opened Thursday for the first day of the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, a shooter opened fire on a Raleigh neighborhood. Following the tragedy, police officers at the fair are urging people to report any suspicious behavior they see on the fairgrounds.
Driver standing beside I-95 after his own crash becomes a victim of hit-and-run
KENLY, N.C. — A driver was badly injured Tuesday night in a hit-and-run right after crashing his own car. Around 8 p.m., the driver swerved to miss tire debris in the road on Interstate 95 southbound near Kenly. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol said he lost control of his car and overturned.
Man died, hit by car outside Raleigh middle school, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has identified a man who died on Six Forks Road and was hit by a car. Around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a “person down” in the area of Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School, police said.
Wake County DA files juvenile petition against mass shooting suspect
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspect that is accused of killing five people and injuring two others Thursday. On Friday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said juvenile petitions were filed against the suspect. “Juvenile petitions have been...
‘Didn’t deserve anything like this.’ Raleigh victim’s husband speaks out
Friday afternoon we saw the suspect’s home on Sahalee Way taped off and an officer on the back side of the house investigating.
Man arrested for indecent exposure at 4 businesses around Selma, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for a number of indecent exposure incidents around the town of Selma. DeShawn Lamont Hodges was arrested Tuesday afternoon after officers on routine patrol spotted him in the Knights Inn, according to the sheriff’s office.
What we know about Gabriel Torres, the police officer killed in Raleigh mass shooting
Torres leaves behind his wife and one child, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.
