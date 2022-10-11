ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabina, OH

wnewsj.com

Week 9 Final: Tri-Village 43, Blanchester 0

NEW MADISON — Blanchester was no match Friday night for state-ranked Tri-Village, 43-0. The loss puts Blanchester at 6-3 on the year. Tri-Village goes to 8-1. Coach Jon Mulvihill said his team did not have a good week of practice and several players were ill. Despite the loss, the...
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 9 Final: Clermont NE 50, East Clinton 22 (Updated With Photos)

LEES CREEK — Clermont Northeastern spoiled East Clinton’s Homecoming Friday night with a 50-22 win. The Astros are 2-7 overall, 0-3 in the SBAAC National Division. The Rockets advance to 3-6 overall, 1-2 in league play. Despite the loss, according to Joe Eitel’s website and the Fantastic50.net website,...
BATAVIA, OH
wnewsj.com

WC volleyball drops 4-set match with Marietta

WILMINGTON — Both teams got to at least 20 points in all four sets, but Marietta College came out with a 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22 victory over the Wilmington College volleyball team in an Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) match at Fred Raizk Arena on Friday evening. Set one was...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Batavia wins American title with 2-1 win over CM

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie suffered its first SBAAC loss of the season Thursday as Batavia visited Frank Irelan Field and came away with a 2-1 win. The win gives the Bulldogs the American Division championship with a 9-0-1 record. BHS is 11-4-1 overall. Clinton-Massie finishes 4-1-5 in the division...
BATAVIA, OH
wnewsj.com

Goshen tops Wilmington JV in 2022 finale

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by Goshen 25-20, 25-10 Thursday night at Fred Summers Court. Riley Gerber had a kill while Taija Walker had a point, a kill and five digs. Lauren Diels had a point, three kills, six digs and a block. Lilly Trentman had five points, an ace and three digs.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Lightning halts match, Quakers get 0-0 draw

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team battled Otterbein University to a scoreless draw in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Townsend Field Wednesday night, in a match called in the 76 minute due to multiple lightning delays. The first half of the match was scoreless, but it...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

GOSHEN — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team lost to Goshen 3-1 Thursday at Jim Brown Stadium. The Hurricane completes the regular season at 3-13 overall, 0-10 in the American Division. Goshen is 4-11-1, 3-7. Coach Pat Black said he appreciated the leadership of seniors Adriana Benitez, Sophie...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington High School honors Students of the Month

Wilmington High School proudly announces its October Students of the Month:. Sarah is the Social Studies department student of the month for October. Sarah is always engaged in class and participating in discussion. She always has a positive attitude and helps her classmates when she can. Sarah also puts a lot of effort into making sure she completes her work thoroughly and accurately. Keep up the good work!
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Jeff Madden named Ohio State Highway Patrol post commander at Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Lieutenant Jeff D. Madden was recently named commander at the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Madden was promoted from sergeant to the rank of lieutenant Sept. 25 by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Madden began his Patrol career in September 2012 as...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Schlichter charged with drug possession

Art Schlichter, former Ohio State quarterback and Fayette County native, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Franklin County Municipal Court on one count of fifth-degree felony drug possession. According to WSYX ABC 6 out of Columbus, while responding to a report of an overdose, Schlichter, 62, was found unresponsive...
HILLIARD, OH
wnewsj.com

Sunny Saturday season’s finale for Farmers Market

The weekly outdoor Clinton County Farmers Market held its final event of the season on a beautiful fall Saturday morning at the Courthouse Square parking lot in Wilmington. It included a “trunk-n-treat” for kids while they and their parents shopped. Also, the Wilmington College Agronomy Club was there sharing information, and OSU Extension SNAP Educator Kacey Burns was on hand.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Bridge to past & future: Community celebrates 150 years of Champion Bridge Co.

WILMINGTON — Champion Bridge Company publicly celebrated its 150th birthday on Friday and honored employees past and present that have served the company. The noon event at 261 E. Sugartree St. included the reading of a proclamation from Clinton County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Mike McCarty, and Mayor John Stanforth — also a longtime customer — spoke, as did members of owners the Dell family.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Local AAUP: College erred in shelving MSAT program

WILMINGTON — The faculty leadership of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) chapter at Wilmington College has expressed disappointment in the college for its handling of “shelving” the Master’s in Athletic Training program, which the college announced Monday. In a news release from WC faculty...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington City Schools’ tax renewal is on November ballot

WILMINGTON — Renewing the existing Wilmington City Schools’ (WCS) 1 percent income tax is critical for the district’s operating budget, said WCS Supt. Jim Brady. The income tax provides approximately 17 percent of the school district’s total operating revenue, generating about $5 million annually. The money...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Car show benefit for little Ada Saturday

A car show is being held on a sunny fall Saturday today until 3 p.m. at Smyth Automotive on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington to benefit little Ada, whose mother Beth Wiget recently died in an accident. The event includes a split-the-pot, raffle tickets for door prizes, food and drinks and music.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Clinton County Farmers Market Truck-n-Treat and final market of the season is 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Clinton County Courthouse Square parking lot. Kids can enjoy “trunk-n-treat” while they and their parents shop at the vendors’ booths; treats available while supplies last. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes. Wilmington College Agronomy Club will share info about the ag program at WC and activities; and, Kasey, SNAP Educator from OSU Extension, will be there with info on the importance of adding apples to our diets.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

