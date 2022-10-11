Read full article on original website
Second annual Martoberfest Saturday in Downtown Martin
The second annual Martoberfest will be Saturday from 3:00 until 9:00 at The Courtyard in Downtown Martin. Tasters can sample over two dozen craft beers and enjoy music from local artists. The event is hosted by the Martin Business Association with the goal to help showcase The Courtyard indoor and...
Local Sports: Friday, October 14
In their first win of the season, the Greenfield Yellowjacket football team defeated Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central last week 35-13. On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, Greenfield Coach Russ Brown said his team really wanted the win…. Coach Brown gave recognition to his seniors…. Meanwhile, the Yellowjackets will face West Carroll at...
Local high school football teams push toward postseason
With only three weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, local teams are vying to qualify and for seeding in the state playoffs which begin November 4th. The Westview Chargers claimed the Region 7-2A championship for the second consecutive year with their win last Friday. Union City has also clinched a playoff berth. The winner of the Union City-Huntingdon game on October 28th finishes as region runner-up, while the loser finishes third.
Henry County authorities searching for man accused of assaulting two women
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting two women Thursday night near Paris. Sheriff Josh Frey says deputies are looking for 56-year-old Billy Spencer, who allegedly assaulted the women at a home on Old Paris Murray Road. The victims told deputies that Spencer...
Boil Water Notice for all Fulton City Municipal Water customers
A system-wide Boil Water Notice is in effect for all Fulton City Municipal Water customers, including water district customers, due to an equipment malfunction at the water treatment plant. The system-wide Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until further notice. Follow the City of Fulton’s website at fulton-ky.com for...
Multi-agency operation results in 17 arrests in Jackson
A multi-agency operation focusing on illegal drug and gang activity in the Jackson area resulted in 17 arrests Thursday. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says some of the charges included first degree murder, indecent exposure, drug possession, and violation of probation. Additionally, three guns, cash, and various illegal drugs – including...
