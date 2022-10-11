Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake City Officials Issue Reminder on Disposal of Leaves
The City of Storm Lake has issued a reminder to residents regarding the disposal of leaves. City officials say when removing leaves from yards and properties, they should not be raked or blown into streets. Leaves that are left in streets will eventually blow or wash into storm water drains, where they cause sewer line blockages, which would result in slow or no drainage of water following a rainfall. When colder weather develops, that can lead to dangerously icy situations.
stormlakeradio.com
Red Flag Warnings Issued Again Today
Red Flag Warnings have been issued again today (Thur) from noon to 7pm for area counties. That includes Buena Vista, Clay, Cherokee, Ida, O'Brien, Sac, Pocahontas, Calhoun, Palo Alto, among others. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination...
Southwest Iowa is under Red Flag Warning For Thursday Afternoon and Evening
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning on Thursday from noon to 7:00 p.m. for southwest and west central Iowa. Northwest winds of 25 miles per hour with gusts over 40 miles per hour are forecasted for the warned area. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
stormlakeradio.com
William J. Steffen, age 75, of Storm Lake, Iowa
William J. Steffen, age 75, of Storm Lake, Iowa died October 13, 2022 in Sioux City, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will take place Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in STORM LAKE. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake...
WGME
Powerful storm set to pack a punch in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A powerful storm system will bring a long stretch of heavy rain and strong winds to Maine, which will lead to flooding in spots as well as scattered power outages. Central Maine Power says it is prepared to respond in the event Thursday and Friday's wind and rainstorm...
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
stormlakeradio.com
Area Producers Urged to Submit Applications for Grazing Loss Assistance
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reminds area livestock producers that they may be eligible for grazing loss financial assistance due to the ongoing drought through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program. 36 Iowa counties have met drought severity levels for LFP eligibility for the 2022 program year, including Buena Vista, Cherokee,...
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
KELOLAND TV
Garbage truck catches fire at Northwest Iowa Landfill
SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — A garbage truck was able to drive away after a fire at the Northwest Iowa Landfill. According to the Sheldon Fire Department, crews were called just before 2 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the box of the truck on fire. A backhoe...
bigcountry1077.com
Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer
Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
KCRG.com
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
stormlakeradio.com
Cherry Leads Lynx To Win Over Storm Lake
Jaxon Cherry ran the ball 12 times for 154 yards and scored five touchdowns all in the first half leading Webster City to a 55-7 win over Storm Lake Friday night at Webster City. The Lynx rolled up 417 yards of offense in the first half as they built a...
Maine Residents Warned That Doing This Could Cause A House Fire
When it comes to weather, we have officially entered that transitional phase. It is cold in the morning and in the evening, but warm most days. With days in the 60s and nights in the 30s, you probably aren't ready to turn the furnace on, right? So, instead, you use space heaters to warm up those lived-in spots in your house. You just want something to take the "chill off".
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake St. Mary's Choir Students Gearing Up for ICDA Event
Storm Lake St. Mary's students will be participating in the Iowa Choral Directors Association Northwest Iowa 7th and 8th grade honor choir. The event will be held on November 1st starting at 6:30pm at the Storm Lake High School. St. Mary's students have prepared four songs during their early morning rehearsals. A total of over 200 students from across northwest Iowa will be part of the ICDA choir event.
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
