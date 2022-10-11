Read full article on original website
Jury convicts man of murder in Avery Trace shooting death
BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge John Stevens' court has convicted a man of murder in a shooting death at Port Arthur's Avery Trace Apartments. The jury returned at about 3:45 p.m. with the verdict in the murder trial of Kylan Bazile, 24. Jurors convicted Bazile of murder in...
Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
Beaumont man arrested on drug charges including 159 grams of suspected Hydrocodone
BEAUMONT — Bryan Joseph Minnard from Beaumont has been arrested on drug charges. Officers made a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Rivercrest Thursday evening. At this time the officers located 159 grams of suspected Hydrocodone pills, 31 grams of suspected Soma pills, 16 grams of suspected Oxycodone, and a large sum of money.
Beaumont Fire Department responds to fatal residential house fire
BEAUMONT — Fire District Chief Scott Wheat tells us, the Beaumont Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2100 Block of Rusk St. early Thursday morning. There was one fatality. The incident under investigation at this time. The following is a press release:. On Thursday, October 13,...
UPDATE: Man dies of injuries from auto-pedestrian crash in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — A man has died of his injuries following an auto-pedestrian crash on College Street in Beaumont. He's the fourth man in the area to die in auto-pedestrian crashes since Saturday. Beaumont Police say the victim was struck at about 8:30 Tuesday night in the 4500 block of...
DEVELOPING: Grand jury indicts teacher on charge of Improper Relationship with Student
HARDIN COUNTY — The Hardin County grand jury has indicted a teacher on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, according to information Sheriff Mark Davis has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. Sheriff Davis says Theresa Pinckney, 41, surrendered on two indictments for Improper Relationship Between Educator...
Beaumont woman still searching for husband one year after he went missing
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont woman is still searching for her husband one year after he went for a walk and never returned home. Edward Phillips went missing on Oct. 20, 2021. The disabled Beaumont veteran left home to walk to a store in his Pear Orchard neighborhood and never returned.
Stop work order in place at German Pellets facility in Port Arthur following fire
The Port Arthur Fire Marshal has issued a stop work order at Woodville Pellets Industrial Facility -- known as German Pellets -- in Port Arthur after a fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Fire Marshal's Office, it issued the order due to the company not following code...
Fentanyl affecting communities in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The ongoing fentanyl crisis is national issue that's also affecting Southeast Texas communities. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is encountering in communities.
Nederland ISD says threat on YouTube site during football game prompts extra security
NEDERLAND — The Nederland ISD says a threat posted to a YouTube site during the live stream of Thursday night's football game is prompting extra security in the district. The district says Nederland Police investigated the threat to student safety made on the YouTube posting site during Thursday night's live stream of the Nederland vs. Ft. Bend Marshall football game.
PN-G community mourning student's death
PORT NECHES-GROVES ISD — The Port Neches-Groves ISD community is mourning the death of a student. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with an administrator who told us an online posting today serves as the district's official statement:. Port Neches-Groves ISD. "The PN-G ISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of...
Moment of silence at PN-G game honors student who died Friday morning
PORT NECHES-GROVES — There was a moment of silence at the PN-G High School football game in honor of a student who died Friday morning. The Port Neches-Groves ISD community is mourning the death of the student. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with an administrator who told us an online posting...
The #KFDMTailgate Party - Week 8
TEXAS — Join us Friday nights at 10:35p.m. for the KFDM Tailgate Party. Goose Creek Memorial vs Port Arthur Memorial 13-63.
Southeast Texans gather for the 53rd Annual Groves Pecan Festival
GROVES — The 53rd Annual Groves Pecan Festival Groves Pecan Festival underway. It's a chance to enjoy rides and food. The festival also provides a major boost to the city's economy. Fox 4/KFDM's Skylar Williams reports. The Groves Pecan Festival is open in Lion’s Park, Saturday, October 15th from...
The 2022 Groves Pecan Festival kicks off Thursday!
GROVES — The 2016 Groves Pecan Festival kicked off this Thursday, and Southeast Texans gathered to enjoy family and friends and to take a break from the upcoming election in a month. The fun lasts from October 13th through Sunday, October 16th. Release:. This year’s 53nd Annual Festival is...
Senior Expo 2022
KFDM/FOX4 is bringing the Senior Expo back to Southeast Texas! On November 3rd, we will host a fun, much needed day out for our most cherished generation. The Beaumont Civic Center will be packed with businesses ready to help our seniors and the entertainment stage will be buzzing with music, bingo, and guest speakers.
Groves sees record increase in sales tax revenue
GROVES — Groves is one of the fastest growing cities in Southeast Texas. Not only in population, but the city is also experiencing a business boom. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports a record hike in sales tax revenue indicates a healthy economy is on the horizon for Groves.
Lamar Volleyball snaps 8 game skid and grabs first SLC win
Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University recorded a .280 attack percentage (52-17-125) and jumped out to a quick start against New Orleans and never looked back defeating the Privateers, 3-1 (25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-12), Thursday evening at McDonald Gym. The victory – LU’s first Southland win...
