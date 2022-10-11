ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See over 400 films at the 10th annual Portland Film Festival

By Emily Burris, Travis Teich
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Lights, camera, action! The 10th anniversary of the Portland Film Festival kicks off Tuesday!

You can see more than 400 films, covering all kinds of themes and featuring several local filmmakers.

AM Extra was joined by founder and executive director Joshua Leake.

Visit the official website for more information.

