Bay Lake, FL

click orlando

What’s cooking? Disney launches new site for all things foodie

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney has debuted a new website that celebrates some of the new food and beverage offerings heading to its theme parks. The site is being called Disney Eats. The company said the site will explore new foods, flavorful updates at the parks and resorts, stories, recipes, and more.
BAY LAKE, FL
click orlando

Running 4 Heroes Tribute Hall in Winter Springs celebrates grand opening

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – News 6 got a look inside the newly-opened Running 4 Heroes Tribute Hall in Winter Springs on Saturday. We were there for the grand opening as 13-year-old founder Zechariah Cartledge showed us inside. He said it’s like a museum that pays tribute to fallen first responders. It’s free to the public and includes a memorial wall that showcases fallen heroes who Zechariah or others have honored with a mile run each. It also has a K-9 memorial wall and a 9/11 memorial section.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Dr. Phillips Center offers spooky shows leading up to Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is getting into the Halloween spirit this October with a series of spooky shows. These four upcoming killer theater, ballet and opera performances are perfect for patrons who love the frightening and fantastic. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

New White Castle Crave & Go location to launch in Orlando. Here’s when

ORLANDO, Fla. – White Castle plans to open its inaugural Crave & Go location in Orlando this month. Cravers will now be able to order through the app or online and pick up at the new 1,800 square feet of in-line space directly behind the Orlando Flagship Castle that previously opened in 2021. This location is set to open on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Dodging just a few downpours across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of the weekend will be dry and pleasant behind a weak cold front, but expect a few downpours Saturday afternoon. The highest chances to see rain Saturday, relatively speaking, will be south and east of Orlando. Highs climb into the mid 80s Saturday. [TRENDING: Strong...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Some storms possible as cold front moves into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A stationary front is bring the chance for some heavy downpours Thursday that could lead to more flooding across Central Florida. There will also be the chance for thunder and lightning with a few strong wind gusts especially into the afternoon. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Deandre Scott

OCOEE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian impacted many here in Florida, and people are stepping up to offer neighbors a helping hand, including this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week, who is making an impact both on and off the field. Deandre Scott provides a commanding presence on...
OCOEE, FL
click orlando

Stetson University hosts U.S. naturalization event in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stetson University is set to host a U.S. naturalization ceremony Tuesday at its campus in DeLand, which will see 39 people be sworn in as new U.S. citizens, according to the school. The 39 people, who come from and represent 29 different countries, will partake...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
MIMS, FL

