What’s cooking? Disney launches new site for all things foodie
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney has debuted a new website that celebrates some of the new food and beverage offerings heading to its theme parks. The site is being called Disney Eats. The company said the site will explore new foods, flavorful updates at the parks and resorts, stories, recipes, and more.
Orlando radio host, actor Carlos Navarro discusses road to Hollywood and back again
ORLANDO, Fla. – Carlos Navarro is one of the voices behind “Monsters in the Morning” on Real Radio 104.1, but you may recognize him from “The Walking Dead” and the Marvel Studios series “Hawkeye,” too. What you may not know is that Navarro’s...
Running 4 Heroes Tribute Hall in Winter Springs celebrates grand opening
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – News 6 got a look inside the newly-opened Running 4 Heroes Tribute Hall in Winter Springs on Saturday. We were there for the grand opening as 13-year-old founder Zechariah Cartledge showed us inside. He said it’s like a museum that pays tribute to fallen first responders. It’s free to the public and includes a memorial wall that showcases fallen heroes who Zechariah or others have honored with a mile run each. It also has a K-9 memorial wall and a 9/11 memorial section.
Dr. Phillips Center offers spooky shows leading up to Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is getting into the Halloween spirit this October with a series of spooky shows. These four upcoming killer theater, ballet and opera performances are perfect for patrons who love the frightening and fantastic. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of...
New White Castle Crave & Go location to launch in Orlando. Here’s when
ORLANDO, Fla. – White Castle plans to open its inaugural Crave & Go location in Orlando this month. Cravers will now be able to order through the app or online and pick up at the new 1,800 square feet of in-line space directly behind the Orlando Flagship Castle that previously opened in 2021. This location is set to open on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Gatorland prepares for ‘Gators, Ghosts and Goblins’ event after being closed due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland is preparing for a big weekend as it officially reopens and welcomes guests to its “Gators, Ghosts and Goblins” Halloween event. The daytime family-friendly festivities will take place on the weekends, beginning Saturday, Oct. 15. The Halloween event is happening after Gatorland was...
Pig on the Pond returns to Clermont this weekend. Here’s what to expect
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Pig on the Pond festival will be returning for three days of family fun this weekend to Waterfront Park in Clermont. Events will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
‘A little mini-United Nations:’ Kissimmee food truck park a magnet for Hispanic business owners
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – It’s considered to be Florida’s biggest food truck park. World Food Trucks, located in a parking lot off of W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, is also a popular place for Hispanic vendors. “We’ve got Mexican, we’ve got Venezuelan, we have Arab,” said...
Dodging just a few downpours across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of the weekend will be dry and pleasant behind a weak cold front, but expect a few downpours Saturday afternoon. The highest chances to see rain Saturday, relatively speaking, will be south and east of Orlando. Highs climb into the mid 80s Saturday. [TRENDING: Strong...
Road closures, traffic congestion expected due to Pride, Biketoberfest weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come out for Pride and Biketoberfest this weekend, which could have a big impact on people’s commutes. Organizers said more than 200,000 are expected for the ‘Come out with Pride’ festival in Orlando, which is set...
Volusia County slowly reopens beach accesses, ramps after Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – County officials said Hurricane Ian caused damage to most of Volusia’s beach access ramps and boardwalks after it swept through Central Florida over two weeks ago. Officials said while some have reopened, other areas are still too dangerous to let people on. [TRENDING:...
2 weeks after Hurricane Ian, floodwater still covers major Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Part of State Road 46 remains closed in east Seminole County where water covers the road in Geneva towards Mims two weeks after Hurricane Ian. The water is slowly receding across the county, leaving 93 roads impassable as of Friday afternoon. Down at the Riverwalk...
Some storms possible as cold front moves into Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A stationary front is bring the chance for some heavy downpours Thursday that could lead to more flooding across Central Florida. There will also be the chance for thunder and lightning with a few strong wind gusts especially into the afternoon. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set...
Winter Springs home damaged by fire, says Seminole County Fire Department
Seminole County, Fla. – The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Winter Springs on Saturday evening, according to post from the department’s Twitter account. The fire started in the “garage with a grill” at the home on Ermine Avenue at 7:43 p.m.,...
Brevard County to distribute flood cleanup kits at select libraries after Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County is partnering with the Salvation Army to distribute flood cleanup kits to county residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, officials announced Friday. While supplies last, kits will be distributed at libraries in the most-impacted areas across the county starting on Saturday. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor...
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Deandre Scott
OCOEE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian impacted many here in Florida, and people are stepping up to offer neighbors a helping hand, including this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week, who is making an impact both on and off the field. Deandre Scott provides a commanding presence on...
Stetson University hosts U.S. naturalization event in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stetson University is set to host a U.S. naturalization ceremony Tuesday at its campus in DeLand, which will see 39 people be sworn in as new U.S. citizens, according to the school. The 39 people, who come from and represent 29 different countries, will partake...
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
Orlando man, 47, arrested after swinging knife at couple walking dog downtown, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police arrested a man early Wednesday who officers said followed a couple walking their dog downtown and attacked them with a 9-inch knife, according to an arrest affidavit. Upon making contact with the couple — a man and a woman who News 6 is not...
