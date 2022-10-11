Read full article on original website
UTC To Host "Songbirds: A Documentary" Featuring Director/Alumnus Dagan Beckett
“Songbirds: A Documentary,” the Emmy Award-winning documentary that tells the story of the world’s most extensive collection of vintage guitars, will be screened at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Roland Hayes Concert Hall. Admission is free and all are invited.
The Lookout Comedy Festival Is Back And Bigger Than Ever This Year
If you’re looking for a reason to laugh, Chattanooga’s 3rd Annual Lookout Comedy Festival features 30+ comedians from across the U.S. (and locally), beginning Oct. 19. With notable performers from New York to New Orleans and Texas like Sean Patton and Shane Torres, this year’s four-day festival is proof that Chattanooga’s comedy scene is filled with not only fun — but burgeoning opportunity for comics and audiences alike.
Local Leaders Celebrate Recent Achievements Of Black Creek And Future Plans On Aetna Mountain
Local leaders from around the region gathered to celebrate the newly-opened River Gorge Drive – an innovative modern mountain road that has literally paved the future of Aetna Mountain – and to share plans for future development of Black Creek. The first phase of mountaintop development, known as...
Commemoration Of The 159th Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Set For November 19-25
Join the staff and volunteers of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battles for Chattanooga with a series special programs taking place in and around the city from November 19-25, 2022. Months of fighting culminated with a series of battles throughout the Chattanooga...
TVFCU And CHI Memorial Work Together To Provide Mobile Lung Cancer Screenings
CHI Memorial’s Breathe Easy Lung Coach, a mobile space dedicated to taking low-dose CT lung screenings out into local communities, is working with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) to save lives by detecting lung cancer early. On Thursday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Lung...
