If you’re looking for a reason to laugh, Chattanooga’s 3rd Annual Lookout Comedy Festival features 30+ comedians from across the U.S. (and locally), beginning Oct. 19. With notable performers from New York to New Orleans and Texas like Sean Patton and Shane Torres, this year’s four-day festival is proof that Chattanooga’s comedy scene is filled with not only fun — but burgeoning opportunity for comics and audiences alike.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO