ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chattanoogapulse.com

The Lookout Comedy Festival Is Back And Bigger Than Ever This Year

If you’re looking for a reason to laugh, Chattanooga’s 3rd Annual Lookout Comedy Festival features 30+ comedians from across the U.S. (and locally), beginning Oct. 19. With notable performers from New York to New Orleans and Texas like Sean Patton and Shane Torres, this year’s four-day festival is proof that Chattanooga’s comedy scene is filled with not only fun — but burgeoning opportunity for comics and audiences alike.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Community Policy