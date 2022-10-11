Read full article on original website
Municipal Court Docket for Oct. 18
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 18. Municipal Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Keyton Allen – Revoked DL/Alias Cap, Insurance, Speeding. Nathaniel Bailey – Possession Fentanyl, Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Public Intoxication, Drug Paraphernalia. Kevin Baliff –...
WDEF
Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Roadway Activity Report
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 N on-ramp at Williams St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St. exit off of I24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St that is off the US27 S exit. Traffic from US27 S that needs to access Broad St. will use the Williams St. exit. There will be Detour signs to direct traffic off the Williams St. exit to Broad St. Also, there will be a new traffic signal at the intersection of the new exit and Broad St. With this new traffic pattern, drivers need to be aware of changes. On Thursday night October 13 from 9 PM-6 AM, the contractor will be closing one lane in each direction on I24 from MM176-178 so that they can remove the barrier wall in the median of I24.
WTVC
Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
eastridgenewsonline.com
City of East Ridge Buying Gas out of State?
The City of East Ridge has been fortunate in being one of three cities in the State of Tennessee to be approved for and receiving benefits from the state in regards to additional revenue from sales tax collected in the form our city receiving back 75 percent of the states portion of sales tax collected.
WTVCFOX
Two Dalton runaway teenagers who stole family vehicle found safe overnight
DALTON, Ga. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, October 12, 2022) A spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirms that the two missing teenagers have been found safe. The Dalton Police Department say girls stole a family member's car and ran away Monday. Officials now say 14-year-old Kara Sosebee and 15-year-old Kadence...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain his lane in Pickens County in September. Maj. John New was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 24, according to the Pickens County...
southerntorch.com
Several arrested on drug related charges in September
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — In the month of September, several were arrested on drug related charges. Thank you to Henagar, Crossville, Valley Head and Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Unit, Narcotics Unit and Investigations Unit for always being there. On Thursday, September 1st, Narcotics Agents...
wrganews.com
GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee
The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
WDEF
Lost dog after fatal crash on I 75
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Sheriff’s officers are helping out in the search for a dog that may have been involved in a fatal wreck on I 75 last night. The crash happened around midnight on the interstate near Paul Huff Parkway. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports...
WDEF
Walmart charged with assault after store fight
EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police arrest an employee after a fight at the East Ridge Walmart Grocery on Monday. The fight was between two workers. Police arrested Jamal Elliott as he was trying to leave the scene. They say he told them he went to the cashier area...
WTVCFOX
Man charged with shooting brother in Chattanooga, dumping him at local hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man faces charges in Chattanooga after police say he shot his brother. The incident happened in early September. Police were only able to make an arrest after the victim became conscious to tell investigators what happened. A police report we obtained says just after midnight...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Valley Head teen
The Dekalb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing young woman.
Georgia man with history of domestic violence accused of beating fiancée to death
DALTON, Ga. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly beating his 40-year-old fiancée to death. According to a news release from the Dalton Police Department, on Sept. 29 at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on Liddell Street to a report of an unresponsive woman. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Rachael Schaefer suffering from unknown injuries. Police said she was transported to the hospital.
WTVC
Collegedale police searching for Cleveland man who led officers on chase, then fled
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Collegedale police are searching for a man who led them and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office on a chase ending in a crash. The driver fled on foot. They say 36 year-old Cleveland man Jeremy Lee Logan led Collegedale Police and Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase starting in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway and ending in the 3600 block of Camp Road.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Make Shooting Arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police make an arrest in a shooting from nearly a month ago. Police say they’re charging 30-year-old Ronald Spence with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Assault. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on September 9, in the 2000 of South...
weisradio.com
6lbs Meth Seized, 4 Arrests, 3 Search Warrants Executed, In 2 Counties
Rory Bentley Shankles (62 of Henagar) was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Brenda Annette Scott (54 of Henagar) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after DeKalb County Narcotics Agents and Henagar Police Officers went to a residence on Tinker Drive in Henagar after receiving information about drug activity. During the search of the residence, approximately 5 lbs. of methamphetamine was discovered and seized as well as Ecstasy and drug paraphernalia.
‘American Idol’ finalist, Georgia native dies in vehicle crash￼
JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Both drivers were […]
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
WTVC
Minor ejected from motorcycle in incident in Whitfield County Monday, GSP says
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A minor was ejected from a motorcycle in an accidental incident in Whitfield County Monday, Georgia State Patrol says. GSP says the driver accelerated on a gravel driveway, causing the motorcycle to rotate and the minor to be ejected. The driver was taken to Erlanger...
