'No waiting': Turkey, Russia to act on Putin's gas hub offer
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey and Russia have instructed their respective energy authorities to immediately begin technical work on a Russian proposal that would turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin has floated the idea of...
TotalEnergies denies claim it made fuel for Russian forces
PARIS (AP) — A French and a Ukrainian nongovernmental organization have filed a complaint for “complicity in war crimes” against TotalEnergies, which they accuse of having operated a gas field that allegedly produces kerosene used by Russian warplanes in Ukraine. The French oil giant denied producing kerosene for the Russian military.
EXPLAINER: What's the state of Russia's missile arsenal?
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Russia bombarded Ukraine this week, military observers were left wondering about how many and what types of missiles Russia still has in its arsenal. In other words, how long can the Kremlin keep up the barrage?. Some analysts believe Russia could be running down its...
Sigov: The world should stand up to Russian nuclear blackmail
Russia’s nuclear saber rattling continues, making some wonder what to make of it. Elon Musk, for example, took it seriously enough to publish his own “peace plan'' on Twitter calling for Ukraine’s neutrality and for Ukraine to cede Crimea to Russia and tweeted that “nuclear war probability is rising rapidly.” If the world’s richest (according to Bloomberg) person is apparently worried, should we be too? The answer is no.
Xi signals continuity at China Communist Party congress
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled Sunday that his government would maintain policies that have put it at odds with the U.S. and other nations and deepened Communist Party control of the economy and society. Xi, speaking at the opening of a twice-a-decade party congress...
Routes: United adds a top European destination from SFO and increases Australia service
