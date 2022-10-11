ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

'No waiting': Turkey, Russia to act on Putin's gas hub offer

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey and Russia have instructed their respective energy authorities to immediately begin technical work on a Russian proposal that would turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin has floated the idea of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SFGate

TotalEnergies denies claim it made fuel for Russian forces

PARIS (AP) — A French and a Ukrainian nongovernmental organization have filed a complaint for “complicity in war crimes” against TotalEnergies, which they accuse of having operated a gas field that allegedly produces kerosene used by Russian warplanes in Ukraine. The French oil giant denied producing kerosene for the Russian military.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SFGate

EXPLAINER: What's the state of Russia's missile arsenal?

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Russia bombarded Ukraine this week, military observers were left wondering about how many and what types of missiles Russia still has in its arsenal. In other words, how long can the Kremlin keep up the barrage?. Some analysts believe Russia could be running down its...
MILITARY
The Blade

Sigov: The world should stand up to Russian nuclear blackmail

Russia’s nuclear saber rattling continues, making some wonder what to make of it. Elon Musk, for example, took it seriously enough to publish his own “peace plan'' on Twitter calling for Ukraine’s neutrality and for Ukraine to cede Crimea to Russia and tweeted that “nuclear war probability is rising rapidly.” If the world’s richest (according to Bloomberg) person is apparently worried, should we be too? The answer is no.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Plants#Nuclear Power#Business Industry#Linus Business#Climate#Swedish

Comments / 0

Community Policy