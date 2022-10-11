Read full article on original website
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Nick Saban freaked out on the sideline as Alabama melted down vs. Tennessee
Alabama football played an uncharacteristically sloppy first half against Tennessee prompting a sideline tantrum from Nick Saban. Tennessee gave Alabama the opposite of a warm welcome at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter as the Crimson Tide committed a slew...
3 teams that should trade for Christian McCaffrey after latest rumors
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly willing to trade running back Christian McCaffrey, but which teams could be a suitable match?. Carolina fired head coach Matt Rhule this week, officially marking the start of their rebuild. Even with a slight upgrade at the quarterback position in Baker Mayfield, Rhule couldn’t turn this team around. Perhaps the former Baylor coach belongs in college, which is surely where his next gig will be.
Updated college football rankings: How TCU’s win over Oklahoma State impacts the Top 25
TCU’s thrilling overtime victory over Oklahoma State is sure to switch things up in the Top 10 as the Horned Frogs took control of the Big 12. TCU and Oklahoma State came into Saturday knowing they would be in a dogfight for an edge in the Big 12 standings.
Watch Peyton Manning light up Tennessee victory cigar after Vols down Alabama
Peyton Manning joined the Tennessee fans who stormed the field with a cigar celebrating the Volunteers’ victory over Alabama. There will be a lot of celebratory cigars lit up in Knoxville tonight after the Volunteers upset Alabama in a thrilling game that will launch them into the college football playoff discussion.
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Refs gift Alabama a touchdown, screw Tennessee with bogus pass interference call
The Alabama Crimson Tide looked like they were pushing themselves out of touchdown range. Then, the referees granted them a new set of downs after a controversial pass interference penalty. One of the biggest games of Week 7 was between the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 6 Tennessee...
5 headliner Bryan Harsin replacements who would save Auburn football
Saturday’s tough loss at Ole Miss might mean the end of the line for Bryan Harsin leading the Auburn football program. At 3-4 and heading into a bye week, it might be the time for the Auburn football program to punt on the Bryan Harsin era. In his first...
Rain delay makes Bryan Harsin’s final Auburn game even more painful
The Auburn Tigers’ game to the Ole Miss Rebels was delayed late in the second half due to lightning, further extending Bryan Harsin’s head coaching career. Seven weeks into the college football season, there have been multiple universities deciding that they have seen enough from their head coaches. Scott Frost, Herm Edwards, Geoff Collins, Paul Chryst, and Karl Dorrell were all fired by their respective programs, some of those names being on the hot seat entering the season. One name that was on the hot seat but still remains is Bryan Harsin.
How Alabama can still make the College Football Playoff after loss to Tennessee
Here is what Alabama has to do to make the College Football Playoff after losing to Tennessee. It is not season-over for Alabama fans, but it sure feels like it after losing on the road to Tennessee. For the first time since Nick Saban called Tuscaloosa home, the Crimson Tide...
Alabama has more conspiracy fuel as chain gang tries to give Tennessee extra down
Alabama football fans have more complaints about the refs in the Tennessee game after the chain gang tried to give the Vols an extra down. The matchup between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee was an intense SEC battle between two fierce foes…and an arguably incompetent reffing crew.
Tennessee knocks off Alabama in stunning thriller: College football media reacts
College football media reacted to the Tennessee Volunteers handing the Alabama Crimson Tide their first loss of the season. There will be a lot of cigar smoking in Knoxville on Saturday night. The Tennessee Volunteers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide game had all the makings of being the best game of...
Florida State pays touching tribute to sister of Clemson star Bryan Bresee
Florida State went out of the way to honor the sister of Clemson star Bryan Bresee with an Ella Strong logo at Doak Campbell Stadium. It would have been easy for Florida State and Clemson to come into Saturday’s matchup with their minds on football and football alone. Instead,...
Tennessee radio call of game winning FG vs Alabama will have fans amped up
The game-winning kick of Tennessee against Alabama was wild enough, but the radio call on the Volunteer network takes the cake. It’d been 15 years since Tennessee had felt the kiss of victory on the Third Saturday in October against Alabama. But streaks are made to end, and the Knoxville faithful are celebrating that fact on Saturday night after the Vols’ electric upset win.
Notre Dame suffers embarrassing loss to ailing Stanford: College football media reacts
Just when it looked like Notre Dame’s season might be back on track, the Irish lost to a Stanford team that didn’t have an FBS win. Notre Dame makes no sense in 2022. The Irish pushed Ohio State to the brink. Then lost to Marshall. They bested a ranked BYU team on the road. Then they lost to Stanford?
Field view of Tennessee game-winning field goal is absolutely insane
The fans stormed the field when Tennessee knocked off Alabama in a thriller. The view from above is spectacular and captures the moment beautifully. Oh my god. That’s what you can say when you look at Neyland Stadium after Tennesee shocked the world and upset Alabama in a thriller.
WATCH: Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman Kansas Postgame
Watch Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman meet the press after OU's 52-42 victory over Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Patriots vs. Browns Updated Preview: Fade Both Defenses in AFC matchup
The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns meet in Week 6 in a battle of two teams with a 2-3 record. A chance at returning a .500 record is on the line, and the Patriots will be seeking their second-straight win. Bailey Zappe will once again get the start for the Patriots with Mac Jones still out with an injury.
Updated college football rankings: Should Tennessee be No. 1 after beating Alabama?
Tennessee’s wild victory over Alabama will give voters a whole lot to think about as the Volunteers grab arguably the most impressive win of the season. The SEC delivered the game of the year as Tennessee toppled Alabama for the first time since 2006. The Volunteers dominated the Crimson...
10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 6
Week 6 of the fantasy football season offers plenty of sleepers at the running back position. From backups to fill-ins, here are a few quality sleepers. The running back position is arguably the most important position in fantasy football. With so much disparity between the top guys and bench stashes, finding a sleeper running back that can give you starter production is crucial in finding week-to-week success. There are a few interesting sleeper options in Week 6. Let’s get into it.
