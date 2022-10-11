ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

3 teams that should trade for Christian McCaffrey after latest rumors

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly willing to trade running back Christian McCaffrey, but which teams could be a suitable match?. Carolina fired head coach Matt Rhule this week, officially marking the start of their rebuild. Even with a slight upgrade at the quarterback position in Baker Mayfield, Rhule couldn’t turn this team around. Perhaps the former Baylor coach belongs in college, which is surely where his next gig will be.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Rain delay makes Bryan Harsin’s final Auburn game even more painful

The Auburn Tigers’ game to the Ole Miss Rebels was delayed late in the second half due to lightning, further extending Bryan Harsin’s head coaching career. Seven weeks into the college football season, there have been multiple universities deciding that they have seen enough from their head coaches. Scott Frost, Herm Edwards, Geoff Collins, Paul Chryst, and Karl Dorrell were all fired by their respective programs, some of those names being on the hot seat entering the season. One name that was on the hot seat but still remains is Bryan Harsin.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Tennessee radio call of game winning FG vs Alabama will have fans amped up

The game-winning kick of Tennessee against Alabama was wild enough, but the radio call on the Volunteer network takes the cake. It’d been 15 years since Tennessee had felt the kiss of victory on the Third Saturday in October against Alabama. But streaks are made to end, and the Knoxville faithful are celebrating that fact on Saturday night after the Vols’ electric upset win.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 6

Week 6 of the fantasy football season offers plenty of sleepers at the running back position. From backups to fill-ins, here are a few quality sleepers. The running back position is arguably the most important position in fantasy football. With so much disparity between the top guys and bench stashes, finding a sleeper running back that can give you starter production is crucial in finding week-to-week success. There are a few interesting sleeper options in Week 6. Let’s get into it.
NFL
