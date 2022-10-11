ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company kicks off their season in a new home

By Mike Randall
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IA7qS_0iUT6asj00

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company has landed in a new home at the 110 seat venue at Park School in Amherst. They just opened the season with a "Sci-Fi Double Feature."

Created by two TV, movie and theatre veterans, Bob Rusch and John Patrick Patti, the mission of the young theatre company is to present new works. Their opening production includes Reset by Samantha Macher and Overlay by Adam Hahn. Both plays are East Coast premiers.

Bob says "What sets us apart is that we don't just take submissions from around the country. We actually chose nine playwrights, three local and six from around the country."

The company also plans to present a series of staged productions, readings, and workshops throughout the year.

Park School is at 4625 Harlem Road, Amherst, NY.
More information and tickets at their website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, NY
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
Amherst, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Rusch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Theatre Company#Harlem#Performing#Musical Theater#Reset#Park School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy