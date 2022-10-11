Read full article on original website
Algorand [ALGO] embraces USDC native to Ethereum through…
Algorand may not be the most popular blockchain network but it has quickly been climbing up the ranks. It owes this growth to the rapid development aimed at leveraging the demand for fast and affordable layer-1 solutions. Its latest development features the rollout of Ethereum native USDC through the newly...
Chinese researchers propose digital currency to rival U.S. dollar
Researchers from the Institute of World Economics and Politics under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences have proposed a bold plan to combat the U.S. Dollar’s influence in their part of the world. The need for Asian Yuan. They have floated the idea of a distributed ledger technology (DLT)...
Bitcoin’s supply distribution metric credits ongoing selling pressure to…
Bitcoin’s [BTC] ranging performance has demonstrated a healthy demand increase every time it approached $19,000. But this time demand has dropped despite retesting the same price. Let’s look at some of the factors that have accompanied this change and what it could mean moving forward. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price...
Can FLOW course correct as new developments rack up
Traders and investors that have FLOW in their portfolio or watchlist may have noticed its affinity for the downside. Interestingly, FLOW is among the blockchains that have remained heavily active even during the bear market. But are the development milestones weighty enough to influence a bullish relief?. Earlier this week,...
Ripple finds partners in France, Sweden, amidst growing crypto regulations
Ripple Labs, a leading cryptocurrency payments company, has forged new partnerships in France and Sweden even as countries across Europe are tightening crypto-related regulations. The crypto solutions provider has signed deals with Lemonway, a French payments provider for online marketplaces and Xbaht, a Swedish fund transfer provider for launching its...
Bitcoin: Before you make your next trade in October, read this
The last four months have been marked by a “boring” price action from the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], data from on-chain intelligence platform Santiment revealed. In the past few weeks, BTC’s price oscillated strangely between the $19,000 price region and the psychological $20,000 price region. Noticeably, the...
MATIC investors can expect the next bull rally after…
Sandeep Nailwal, the co-founder of Polygon [MATIC] recently tweeted about the growing gaming ecosystem in the Polygon network. As per the tweet shared by the co-founder, Polygon was the biggest blockchain in the gaming space. Apart from this, Polygon recently launched its all-new zkEVM — a layer 2 addition to...
Assessing the state of DeFi in Q3 for your ‘more signal, less noise’ strategy
Assessing the Q3 performance of the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, CoinShares found that while the total value locked (TVL) of DeFi protocols increased by just 3% within the 3-month period, revenues across the various sectors that make up the DeFi ecosystem fell by 44% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Acknowledging the...
Singapore grants regulatory approval to this exchange
Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com has recently been granted preliminary approval from Singapore to provide crypto services in the Southeast Asian city-state. The exchange plans to grow its Singapore office and expand its client base as this process goes underway. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has granted Blockchain.com an in-principle approval...
CoinCRED enters the UAE cryptocurrency market
The future crypto capital- Dubai, is having tremendous growth. The government’s proactive support is the main driving force for building a conducive ecosystem for all cryptocurrency and web3-related companies. The VARA (Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority) is the sole authority for governing virtual assets. The pragmatism shown by the UAE for having crystal clear rules and regulations is captivating for crypto companies, especially crypto exchanges. According to the reports, UAE houses more than 1500 crypto and web3 companies.
Russia witnesses surge in stablecoin usage post sanctions- Details inside
Russia has witnessed a rise in the usage of stablecoins after the EU and the U.S. imposed sanctions on Russian financial institutions and individuals following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, stated a recent Chainalysis report. Stablecoins constituted 42% of the volume of transactions on Russian cryptocurrency services in January, followed...
Grayscale files brief in SEC lawsuit over spot Bitcoin ETF rejection
Grayscale, the world’s largest digital asset fund manager, has filed an opening brief in its lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In a Twitter thread explaining their plan of action, Grayscale described the SEC’s application of its significant market test as “deeply flawed.”. Furthermore, the...
Ripple [XRP] remains untouched in the market onslaught, thanks to…
Out of the top ten cryptocurrencies, Ripple [XRP] was the most profitable in the last 24 hours in the wake of a market recovery. According to CoinMarketCap, XRP registered an 8.86% uptick within the period while trading at $0.498. While others also recorded increases, the seven-day to thirty-day performances were red except for the open-source payment token.
Assessing the odds of CAKE breaking above its near-term resistance
Good news recently came in for PancakeSwap investors as CAKE was able to make it to several lists that had the potential to change CAKE’s fate in the short term. For instance, CAKE was among the top-voted BNB chain projects on CoinGecko, a crypto data aggregator. Apart from CAKE, Baby Doge Coin, SafeMoon, and RichQuake were also included in the list.
Avalanche: Mapping entry triggers to achieve optimal Risk-to-Reward ratio
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Avalanche witnessed a patterned breakdown, can it find reliable rebounding grounds?. The crypto’s Open Interest and Long/short ratio revealed an edge for the short sellers. As the buyers...
Gauging MATIC’s ability to offer buying opportunities after its bull run
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC’s recent double-digit growth led to a bearish divergence on the CMF. The crypto’s Open Interest across all exchanges affirmed a bullish strength but the funding rate was...
Solana: How buyers can leverage SOL’s volatility to remain profitable
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Solana approached its four-month support range. Can it invoke a near-term rally?. The altcoin’s funding rates on Binance turn negative. The long/short ratio revealed a slight bearish edge...
Bitcoin: A tale of how naysayers were plunged into losses in last 24 hours
Following the release of the September Inflation Report Data that showed that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 8.2% in September on a 12-month basis, the cryptocurrency market was hit momentarily by severe volatility. The price of the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC] had seen low volatility in the past few...
USDT whales, sharks with increase in buying power have this to say
USDT’s throne has been challenged over the years by USDC. Eight years after Tether issued its first USDT token, the company can claim to have seen it all from regulators’ censures to reaching supply highs. Now, you might ask, what’s up with the leading stablecoin during this testing...
Ethereum’s post-merge report might get you excited for Q4
The transition of the Ethereum [ETH] network into a proof-of-stake led to the supply of the network’s Ether [ETH] witnessing a significant drop, data from Santiment revealed. According to data from the blockchain analytics platform, the percentage of ETH’s total supply that has been sent to exchanges stood at...
