12 Tips for a Perfect Hand Embroidery Satin Stitch
Every month I like to bring you an article or tutorial from Mary Corbet’s Needle ‘n Thread blog. Her work is incredible and her tutorials are so helpful. These tips for the satin stitch are no exception. You will find 12 tips in total and each one is...
Foiled and Stenciled Autumn Card
Laura used new products from Waffle Flower to create this wonderful Autumn Card. She used gold foil for the veins of the leaves and then added color with an ink blending technique using Distress Inks over coordinating stencils, finally die cutting out the shapes. A stamp sentiment finishes off the design perfectly.
Three Ghost Cards for Halloween
I’m seeing lots of cool uses of non-traditional colors for Halloween this year like this amazing Ghost Cards from Angela with touches of pinks and peaches. If dark and spooky just aren’t you’re thing then try some pastels for Halloween instead. For her three cards she used products from Ellen Hutson creating a slider card, vellum ghost card and a card with a stenciled background.
High School Senior Autumn Wreath Layout
Lisa created a simple but elegant wreath shape for this pretty Autumn Layout. She die cut the leaves from pattern papers adding them around the photo that’s slightly off center. I love the tip of using a round plate to trace on the background to keep a perfect circle shape for the wreath! She finished off her design with a sticker title and hand lettering.
DIY Sunflower Farmhouse Check Wreath
This Sunflower wreath is made using supplies from Dollar Tree to create a fun fall or spring door wreath. Use a red check and some poinsettias for a Christmas look wreath. You can see the full tutorial for this project here on our sister site Craftbits.com Sunflower Wreath.
Gift Card Holder for a Crafty Friend
Sending a crafty friend a gift? Why not create a fun gift card holder. Lynn used stamps and dies from Art Impressions to create this wonderful card with a crafty theme. Notice how the tote has a floral pattern, she used a paper piecing technique and then colored her other stamped images with markers and a watercolor technique.
DIY Color-In Christmas Nativity Scene
This printable nativity scene is perfect for coloring in and suitable for all ages. Color in with felt tip pens, coloring pencils, or paints. You can download and print this nativity set via our online store.
Free Pattern – Alpaca Xmas Ornament
I am sharing this Free Crochet pattern for Alpaca ornaments so if like me, you plan to fill your tree with these you have plenty of time to crochet them up. I am thinking around 30 to Cover the tree, but let me see how I go after 2-3. If you want to crochet your own alpaca Christmas tree ornament, check out the free tutorial here.
20 FREE Farm House Sign SVG Cut Files
These wonderful Farm House Signs can be used on scrapbooking layouts, greeting cards, planner pages and home decor projects. These 20 rustic designs come in SVG cut file format that will work with Cricut or Silhouette electronic die cutting machines. -Heather. Looking for more Digital downloads? Check out Design bundle.
How to Make a Vote Mini Quilt
In the United States we vote every November. It is our civic duty that many people take pride in. Celebrate your voting pride with this awesome and free VOTE mini quilt pattern from Bonjour Quilts. The tutorial has diagrams for cutting as well as for laying out the quilt. You...
Pillowcase with Side Ties – Sewing Tutorial
Sew a pillowcase with side ties so the pillow doesn’t slide out the end! You can find a tutorial over at I Can Sew This. You can make this cover for any size pillow. These would be beautiful for bedding but they’d also make nice throw pillows. [photo...
Printable Jack-o-lantern bunting
Decorate your home for Halloween with this free printable Jack-o-lantern bunting. Making your own spooky bunting is a fun way to decorate your home on a budget.
How to Incorporated Stenciling on Layouts
Incorporating stencils to your layouts is a fun way to create custom designs in the colors you want. Close to My Heart some some wonderful new stencils, many of which have layering elements to add depth, dimension and a realistic look to the stenciled image. Both of these Travel and Outdoor layouts used stenciling with ink pads and blending brushes to create a skyline, titles, trees and more.
