Los Angeles, CA

411mania.com

Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre

It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Eva Marie's Racy Photo

Former WWE star Eva Marie, who's since branched out into things like acting, fashion designing and modeling, is making waves on social media. Marie, who sported iconic red hair during her wrestling days, has a new look. "📸 in my Calvin’s Do we like my natural hair color or nah?!🤔,"...
StyleCaster

Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job

As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
ESPN

Claressa Shields defeats Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision

Claressa Shields jumped up and down in the ring, having gone to the United Kingdom to fight a British fighter and still come out of the toughest bout of her career as the undisputed middleweight champion of the world. Again. Shields beat Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision (97-93, 96-94, 96-94)...
ESPN

Cooper Kupp meets up with TikTok-famous WWII veteran before Panthers-Rams

INGLEWOOD, California -- As Cooper Kupp ran to the sideline, 97-year-old World War II veteran William Goode's eyes lit up. Goode's story recently went viral when TikTok influencer Isaiah Garza filmed a video of the pair going to Disneyland together. As of Sunday, the video has been viewed more than 16 million times. One of those views was Kupp, who knows Garza because they are both from Yakima, Washington.
