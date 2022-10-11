Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 3-9)

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.

Kendall Morris, Frankenmuth High School

Senior striker and forward Kendall Morris had a huge performance in Frankenmuth’s 12-0 win over Glenn. Morris finished the game completing two hat tricks by scoring six goals while also adding one assist.

Trevin Johnson, State Line Christian

Senior Trevin Johnson led State Line Christian past Lakecrest Baptist, 5-2. Johnson scored three goals in the win.

Sam Gibson, Plainwell High School

Senior Sam Gibson had a big performance for Plainwell in their 6-0 win over Niles. Gibson finished the game with one goal and two assists.

Matthew Skelton, Faith Christian High School

Senior Matthew Skelton had a huge performance for Faith Christian to lead it to a 7-0 win over Bethany Christian. Skelton finished the game completing a hat trick.

Sarah Dunn, Forest Hills Central High School

Senior Sarah Dunn had a big performance for Forest Hills Central against Christian to lead them to a 3-0 win. Dunn finished with 20 kills, three total blocks and 16 digs.

Addison Nettleman, Sturgis High School

Junior Addison Nettleman played well in Sturgis’ 2-3 loss to Three Rivers. Nettleman finished the game with 30 kills, one serving ace and 21 digs.

Kylee Stribling, Croswell-Lexington

Senior Kylee Stribling had a big performance for Croswell-Lexington in their 1-3 loss to Algonac. Stribling finished with 16 kills, four aces and 20 digs in the loss.

Anna Vanneste, Fowler High School

Senior Anna Vanneste had a huge performance to lead Fowler to a 3-2 win over Bath. Vanneste finished the game with 26 kills, one serving ace, two total blocks and 11 digs.

Navea Gauthier, Shelby High School

Sophomore Nevea Gauthier continues to impress as she had herself a huge performance for Shelby in a 3-1 win over North Muskegon. Gauthier finished the match with 31 kills, six serving aces, three total blocks and 16 digs.

Zion Yoder, Flint Beecher High School

Senior quarterback and defensive end Zion Yoder put on a show in a huge performance to lead Flint Beecher past Burton Bentley, 53-7. Yoder completed 16 of his 20 passes for 326 passing yards and six passing touchdowns, while also rushing for 20 yards and one rushing touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball, Yoder compiled five total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Cole Shires, Novi High School

Senior outside linebacker and running back Cole Shires had a big performance for Novi to lead them past Howell 31-21. Shires finished the game rushing for 51 yards on 11 attempts with two rushing touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Shires compiled seven total tackles, one tackle for loss and fumble recovery.

Graham Junge, Flat Rock High School

Sophomore quarterback Graham Junge had a big performance for Flat Rock in its 28-0 win over Grosse Ile. Junge finished the game completing 21 of his 26 passes for 236 passing yards and three passing touchdowns while also rushing for 37 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Mitchell Rivard. L’Anse Creuse

Senior wide receiver Mitchell Rivard had a huge performance for L’Anse Cruese in its 12-47 loss against Roseville. Rivard finished the game catching three receptions for 197 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Shamar Riser-Pressley, Clintondale High School

Junior defensive end and tight end Shamar Riser-Pressely had a big performance for Clintondale in its 8-47 loss to Marine City. Riser-Pressely finished the game with three receptions for 23 receiving yards and one touchdown while also recording ten pancake blocks. On the defensive side of the ball, he compiled three total tackles and one fumble recovery.

Devon Pettus, Canton High School

For a second week in a row, junior running back Devon Pettus continues to impress for Canton in its 52-17 win over Salem. Pettus finished the game with 175 rushing yards on 15 attempts and two rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Tuttle, Notre Dame Prep

Junior quarterback Jacob Tuttle put on a big performance for Notre Dame Prep in its 27-33 loss to Gladwin. Tuttle finished the game completing 19 of his 36 passes for 220 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. He also finishing with 38 rushing yards.

Teddy Williams, Grand Ledge High School

Senior tight end and defensive end Teddy Williams had himself a performance against Lapeer in Grand Ledge’s 28-42 loss. Williams finished the game with two receptions for 84 receiving yards and one touchdown. On defense, he compiled six total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Hassan Sareini, Dearborn High School

Junior middle linebacker Hassan Sareini had a big performance on defense for Deaborn in its huge win over Westland John Glenn, 27-14. Sareini finished the game with 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Darius Taylor, Walled Lake Western

Senior running back and Minnesota commit Darius Taylor continues to impress as he put up big numbers in Walled Lake Western’s 40-21 win over Waterford Mott. Taylor finished the game with four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.