Mental Health

Will COVID spike again this fall? 6 tips to help you stay safe

Last year, the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus caught many people by surprise and led to a surge in cases that overwhelmed hospitals and drove up fatalities. Now we're learning that Omicron is mutating to better evade the immune system. Omicron-specific vaccines were authorized...
Book excerpt: "Age of Acrimony," or how American politics devolved

In his book "The Age of Acrimony: How Americans Fought to Fix Their Democracy, 1865-1915," historian Jon Grinspan, curator of political history at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, writes about how today's hyper-partisan and violent political discourse is not so different from how American democracy was practiced in the wake of the Civil War, and how the 20th century's more peaceful forms of political battles represented a maturation of our democracy (or, perhaps, an outlier).
Abbott recalls more baby formula over faulty bottle

Abbott is recalling some formula for infants and kids because the bottles may have defective caps and not seal completely, possibly leading to spoilage. But Friday's recall is relatively small and shouldn't spark a repeat of the nationwide shortages of baby formula endured earlier this year, the company said. "This...
Haiti grapples with deadly cholera outbreak

Haiti is struggling with a recent outbreak of cholera, which has already killed at least 18 people. CBS News’ Elaine Quijano and Errol Barnett speak with Mathilde Simon, advocacy manager at Doctors Without Borders, about how her organization is responding to the crisis.
