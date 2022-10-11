In his book "The Age of Acrimony: How Americans Fought to Fix Their Democracy, 1865-1915," historian Jon Grinspan, curator of political history at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, writes about how today's hyper-partisan and violent political discourse is not so different from how American democracy was practiced in the wake of the Civil War, and how the 20th century's more peaceful forms of political battles represented a maturation of our democracy (or, perhaps, an outlier).

