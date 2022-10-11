Read full article on original website
Will COVID spike again this fall? 6 tips to help you stay safe
Last year, the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus caught many people by surprise and led to a surge in cases that overwhelmed hospitals and drove up fatalities. Now we're learning that Omicron is mutating to better evade the immune system. Omicron-specific vaccines were authorized...
"Pretty troublesome": New COVID variant BQ.1 now makes up 1 in 10 cases nationwide, CDC estimates
In just over a month since a new COVID variant known as BQ.1 was first named, that strain and a descendant called BQ.1.1 have already grown to make up more than 10% of new infections across the country, according to updated estimates published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hundreds of students at a San Diego high school call out amid flu outbreak
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the flu season is off to an early start, with a rash of flu-like cases reported in Texas, parts of the southeast, New York City and Washington, D.C. One San Diego high school seemingly has a flu outbreak, causing 1,400 students to be absent.
"I can still create art": Robot artist Ai-Da addresses U.K. lawmakers
Ai-Da might just be a humanoid robot, but this week it addressed U.K. lawmakers and told them what it can offer the world.
Nearly 130,000 unaccompanied migrant children entered the U.S. shelter system in 2022, a record
Nearly 130,000 migrant children entered the U.S. government's shelter system in fiscal year 2022, an all-time high driven by record arrivals of unaccompanied minors along the southern border, according to internal federal figures obtained by CBS News. The tally surpassed the 122,000 unaccompanied minors that federal shelters received in fiscal...
Book excerpt: "Age of Acrimony," or how American politics devolved
In his book "The Age of Acrimony: How Americans Fought to Fix Their Democracy, 1865-1915," historian Jon Grinspan, curator of political history at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, writes about how today's hyper-partisan and violent political discourse is not so different from how American democracy was practiced in the wake of the Civil War, and how the 20th century's more peaceful forms of political battles represented a maturation of our democracy (or, perhaps, an outlier).
Abbott recalls more baby formula over faulty bottle
Abbott is recalling some formula for infants and kids because the bottles may have defective caps and not seal completely, possibly leading to spoilage. But Friday's recall is relatively small and shouldn't spark a repeat of the nationwide shortages of baby formula endured earlier this year, the company said. "This...
Meet the businesswoman trying to transform the way people drink tequila
Businesswoman Bertha Gonzalez launched Casa Dragones in 2009 in attempt to transform how people drink tequila. CBS News correspondent Enrique Acevedo travels to Mexico to learn more.
Haiti grapples with deadly cholera outbreak
Haiti is struggling with a recent outbreak of cholera, which has already killed at least 18 people. CBS News’ Elaine Quijano and Errol Barnett speak with Mathilde Simon, advocacy manager at Doctors Without Borders, about how her organization is responding to the crisis.
