Chinonye Chukwu’s Till got off to a solid start at the specialized box office, grossing over $15k per theater from 16 locations in five markets for an estimated weekend gross of $240.9k, possibly more depending on how Sunday plays out. “It’s as much as we could have hoped for,” said Erik Lomis, president of United Artists Releasing. The opening “bodes well for both the film’s continue rollout and the overall specialized film marketplace, which is seeing audiences return for adult minded fare.” Till’s stellar 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score was matched by exit polls — 92 in the top two boxes; 86 definite recommend. “This is rarefied air,”...

