DEC Officer’s Quick Work Frees Jamestown Buck Stuck In Swing
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A New York State DEC Officer is credited with freeing a Jamestown deer that became stuck in a tree swing. Last month, Environmental Conservation Officer Nate Mead received a call that a four-point buck was stuck in a large tree swing in the City of Jamestown.
Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
Jamestown Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk To DWI Victim Impact Panel
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown woman is accused of driving drunk to a DWI victim impact panel in Fredonia. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports 47-year-old Bethany Johnson, who drove herself to the court mandated meeting, exhibited signs of intoxication. Defendants like Johnson, who were...
DWI, Other Charges Lodged Following I-86 Kennedy Crash
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces several charges after allegedly crashing his car on I-86 in Kennedy. New York State Police responded to the eastbound lane of I-86 in Kennedy for a report of a personal injury automobile accident last Thursday. An investigation revealed that...
Jamestown Man Charged In Connection With Summertime Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Jamestown man has been charged in connection with a summertime shooting on a city street. Officers with Jamestown Police charged Isiah Payne with felony reckless endangerment and felony criminal possession of a weapon on Friday. Payne, police said, allegedly discharged a...
Jamestown Man Formally Charged In Fall 2021 Murder
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old man has been formally charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Jamestown last fall. On Thursday, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Jonathan Camacho-Monge, of Jamestown, has been formally charged with the murder of 46-year-old Angel Pacheco, who was shot to death on October 19, 2021 on Water Street in Jamestown.
Jamestown Schools Superintendent Responds To Student Safety Concerns
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials are responding to concerns at Jamestown High School, after a local mother spoke out about her son’s bullying this week. Harassment both on, and off, of school grounds isn’t a new problem at JHS, however the school’s superintendent is reassuring parents he, and his staff, are doing everything they can to crack down.
FBI, Jamestown Police Seize Drugs and Several Weapons In Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The FBI, alongside Jamestown Police, sized drugs and several weapons following a raid on the city’s southside. Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, and partners, raided 250 Schuyler Street apartment number 10. 36-year-old Vaughn Grant, police...
Factory Fire Likely Started By Homeless, Vagrants Seeking Shelter
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Concerns surrounding the rising homeless population in Jamestown continue, with investigators suspecting an early morning factory fire was started by homeless or vagrants seeking shelter from the elements. Around 7 a.m. Thursday the Jamestown Fire Department responded to the old Crawford Furniture Atlas...
Jamestown Man Arrested In Violent Home Invasion Assault
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old is accused of breaking-into a Jamestown home and violently assaulting the resident inside. Jamestown Police arrested Rashaun Smith following the alleged home invasion and attack on Spring Street just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. An investigation found that Smith allegedly restrained,...
Inmate Accused Of Damaging The Jail, Stealing From The Infirmary
MAYVLLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An inmate at the Chautauqua County Jail, first incarcerated in connection with a burglary, is accused of damaging the facility and stealing from the infirmary. The Sheriff’s Office reported the two separate incidents involving 35-year-old Dallas Morris this week. The first incident...
