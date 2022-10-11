ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Mystic Mona hosts Night of the Witches benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Night of the Witches, hosted by Mystic Mona, is back. The sixth annual event benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada, a non-profit dedicated to assisting the local underserved community, will be held from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Grape Street Café in Downtown Summerlin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Grant A Gift' gala at Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas (KSNV) — 'Grant A Gift' is hosting its annual gala next week *on* the field at Allegiant Stadium. It all benefits local children and families navigating autism. Joining us now with more is the president of the Grant A Gift Foundation Ackerman Center, Brian Hager.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Braud's Funnel Cake cafe

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fun local favorite is expanding once again. Joining us now is the owner of Braud's Funnel Cake cafe Denette Braud, and the general manager, Elbert Braud.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vegas Knight Hawks release 2023 season schedule

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks are gearing up for their next season as they release their 2023 schedule; they're second in the Indoor Football League (IFL). The team is set to play eight home games at The Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson, with the first being on Saturday, March 25, against the Iowa Barnstormers.
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
news3lv.com

John Katsilometes talks all-Elvis at 'Legends,' 7000 shows of 'Beatles LOVE'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Review-Journal's man about town, John Katsilometes, joined us to talk about the latest in entertainment around Las Vegas. He shared details on "Legends in Concert" going full Elvis for the first time. Plus, he has a look at Usher celebrating his and his girlfriend's birthdays at Park MGM, the 7,000th show of "The Beatles LOVE" at The Mirage and Iliza Schlesinger's headlining show on the Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New arcade experience opens at Bally's Las Vegas on Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The new "ACARDE" at Bally's Las Vegas is open for business. The 7,000-square-foot arcade features 80 supersized games, from classics like skeeball and air hockey to virtual reality contests like "King Kong" and "Mission: Impossible." The newly opened ARCADE comes as Bally's continues its rebranding...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

SNHD now offering updated COVID boosters

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Updated COVID-19 boosters for children six years of age and older are available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics beginning Friday, Oct. 14. SNHD expects to receive the updated COVID-19 booster authorized for children five years of age and older early next week. “It’s important...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Annual first responders relay returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The second annual First Responders Relay returns to Las Vegas this weekend. First responder personnel from around the country will come together to compete in a 48-mile relay race on Saturday, Oct. 15. The run will start at the Hilton at Lake Las Vegas and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unlv#Art Exhibitions
news3lv.com

The Cabinet of Curiosities

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A treasure trove of oddities is waiting to be discovered. It's called the Cabinet of Curiosities. Joining us now with more are Mackenzie Rollison and Daniel Ponsky, who you may also recognize from Bar Rescue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
news3lv.com

Virgin Hotels launches new sports watching lounge Skybox

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sports fans throughout the valley can now cheer on their favorite team from the Virgin Hotels' newest sports lounge. Skybox upgrades the sports-watching experience with vibrant lighting and sound effects with a 360-degree view of the game. Guests can also pair the game with a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Get an autograph from WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray

Las Vegas (KSNV) — This Saturday is your chance to get an autograph from WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray. It's happening at the Dick's Sporting Goods at Fashion Show Mall. The store will be handing out 300 wristbands on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. MORE ON...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Adam Sandler adds comedy tour nights at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — World-renowned comedy legend Adam Sandler has booked two nights in Las Vegas. Sandler has extended his tour to add two nights at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. The "Happy Gilmore" star is expected to bring a blend...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Reflections and tributes for fallen Las Vegas officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community continues to reflect and organize tributes for a Metro Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Some using social media platforms to reflect on Officer Truong Thai, 49, and his 23 years of service with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, while others highlight what he did off the clock.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Free smoke detectors for Boulder City residents

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is giving back during Fire Prevention Week. Volunteers will install more than 100 free smoke alarms for Boulder City residents in need this Saturday. It's courtesy of the Rotary Club and the local American Red Cross chapter. MORE ON NEWS 3...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai will be held Saturday night. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Sunset Park in Pavilion F. On Thursday, Officer Thai, 49, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy