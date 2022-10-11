LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Review-Journal's man about town, John Katsilometes, joined us to talk about the latest in entertainment around Las Vegas. He shared details on "Legends in Concert" going full Elvis for the first time. Plus, he has a look at Usher celebrating his and his girlfriend's birthdays at Park MGM, the 7,000th show of "The Beatles LOVE" at The Mirage and Iliza Schlesinger's headlining show on the Strip.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO