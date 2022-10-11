Read full article on original website
Mystic Mona hosts Night of the Witches benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Night of the Witches, hosted by Mystic Mona, is back. The sixth annual event benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada, a non-profit dedicated to assisting the local underserved community, will be held from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Grape Street Café in Downtown Summerlin.
'Grant A Gift' gala at Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas (KSNV) — 'Grant A Gift' is hosting its annual gala next week *on* the field at Allegiant Stadium. It all benefits local children and families navigating autism. Joining us now with more is the president of the Grant A Gift Foundation Ackerman Center, Brian Hager.
Braud's Funnel Cake cafe
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fun local favorite is expanding once again. Joining us now is the owner of Braud's Funnel Cake cafe Denette Braud, and the general manager, Elbert Braud.
Vegas Knight Hawks release 2023 season schedule
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks are gearing up for their next season as they release their 2023 schedule; they're second in the Indoor Football League (IFL). The team is set to play eight home games at The Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson, with the first being on Saturday, March 25, against the Iowa Barnstormers.
John Katsilometes talks all-Elvis at 'Legends,' 7000 shows of 'Beatles LOVE'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Review-Journal's man about town, John Katsilometes, joined us to talk about the latest in entertainment around Las Vegas. He shared details on "Legends in Concert" going full Elvis for the first time. Plus, he has a look at Usher celebrating his and his girlfriend's birthdays at Park MGM, the 7,000th show of "The Beatles LOVE" at The Mirage and Iliza Schlesinger's headlining show on the Strip.
New arcade experience opens at Bally's Las Vegas on Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The new "ACARDE" at Bally's Las Vegas is open for business. The 7,000-square-foot arcade features 80 supersized games, from classics like skeeball and air hockey to virtual reality contests like "King Kong" and "Mission: Impossible." The newly opened ARCADE comes as Bally's continues its rebranding...
SNHD now offering updated COVID boosters
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Updated COVID-19 boosters for children six years of age and older are available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics beginning Friday, Oct. 14. SNHD expects to receive the updated COVID-19 booster authorized for children five years of age and older early next week. “It’s important...
Annual first responders relay returns to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The second annual First Responders Relay returns to Las Vegas this weekend. First responder personnel from around the country will come together to compete in a 48-mile relay race on Saturday, Oct. 15. The run will start at the Hilton at Lake Las Vegas and...
The Cabinet of Curiosities
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A treasure trove of oddities is waiting to be discovered. It's called the Cabinet of Curiosities. Joining us now with more are Mackenzie Rollison and Daniel Ponsky, who you may also recognize from Bar Rescue.
Petition to reinstate Centennial High principal continues to garner signatures
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There are now more than 2,500 signatures in an effort to bring back the principal at a northwest valley high school. Emails continue to come in from the community regarding Keith Wipperman. The messages claim that he was removed as principal of Centennial High School...
Lin-Manuel Miranda to join improv hip-hop group for shows at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Hamilton" creator and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda will take the stage to join the group Freestyle Love Supreme for two nights of shows in Las Vegas. The Venetian announced that Miranda will be part of the performances scheduled for Nov. 16 and 17 inside The Summit Showroom.
New 'fast casual' coffee shop 'The Parlour' to host three-day hiring event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new valley coffee shop is looking to do some on-the-spot hiring during a three-day job fair planned for this weekend. The Parlour will be hosting the in-person hiring event starting Saturday, October 15, through Monday, October 17. Those interested in attending can stop by...
Virgin Hotels launches new sports watching lounge Skybox
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sports fans throughout the valley can now cheer on their favorite team from the Virgin Hotels' newest sports lounge. Skybox upgrades the sports-watching experience with vibrant lighting and sound effects with a 360-degree view of the game. Guests can also pair the game with a...
Get an autograph from WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray
Las Vegas (KSNV) — This Saturday is your chance to get an autograph from WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray. It's happening at the Dick's Sporting Goods at Fashion Show Mall. The store will be handing out 300 wristbands on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. MORE ON...
South Point Hotel hosts race week celebration with Budweiser Clydesdales
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — South Point Hotel is kicking off race week with a NASCAR celebration. Racing fans can celebrate the beginning of South Point 400 with retired NASCAR drivers Thursday night. Meet a variety of racing legends and fans at 6 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Virgin...
Adam Sandler adds comedy tour nights at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — World-renowned comedy legend Adam Sandler has booked two nights in Las Vegas. Sandler has extended his tour to add two nights at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. The "Happy Gilmore" star is expected to bring a blend...
Reflections and tributes for fallen Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community continues to reflect and organize tributes for a Metro Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Some using social media platforms to reflect on Officer Truong Thai, 49, and his 23 years of service with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, while others highlight what he did off the clock.
Free smoke detectors for Boulder City residents
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is giving back during Fire Prevention Week. Volunteers will install more than 100 free smoke alarms for Boulder City residents in need this Saturday. It's courtesy of the Rotary Club and the local American Red Cross chapter. MORE ON NEWS 3...
Candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai will be held Saturday night. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Sunset Park in Pavilion F. On Thursday, Officer Thai, 49, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic...
Fundraiser planned to support family of fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fundraiser is planned for Monday to support the family of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai. The Injured Police Officers Fund will host the fundraiser at Nevada Coin Mart, located at 4065 S. Jones Blvd. Official IPOF merchandise will be for sale, and...
