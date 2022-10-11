Gov. Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Corsicana will co-host a Music Friendly Community workshop on Monday, Oct. 17. “The Lone Star State is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside community and business leaders in Corsicana to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to boost creative partnerships and spur new business growth.”

CORSICANA, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO