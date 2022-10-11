ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

GA Governor candidate Abrams speaks at local political forum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams spoke Thursday night in Savannah at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Savannah. Community members gathered to hear her speak and ask questions of their own. Abrams wasn’t the only candidate invited to this political forum; Gov. Brian Kemp and libertarian...
City of Savannah to vote on removing the name of Calhoun Square

SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — A Savannah square named after a former slave owner could be changing. John C. Calhoun was elected to the state legislature in 1808. Calhoun was a defender of the institution of slavery and a slave owner himself. Johnson says the things Calhoun has worked for...
Jasper County home damaged by fire, American Red Cross assisting

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A home on Forest Avenue in Ridgeland, South Carolina, was damaged by a fire early Thursday morning. According to American Red Cross, volunteers are assisting a family after their home was damaged. The Red Cross is helping three people by providing financial assistance for immediate...
Savannah Police locate missing teenager

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department announced it is searching for missing teenager, 14-year-old Marlesia Young. Young was last seen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to police, in Yamacraw Village. She was wearing red and black Nike shorts and a matching shirt when she was last...
SCCPSS announces Teacher of the Year finalists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials announced their 2024 Teacher of the Year finalists on Thursday at the Woodville Tompkins Technical and Career High School Auditorium. Each of the schools in the district chose their own teacher of the year each year. Of these teachers, four...
South Carolina schools ask parents, community for input

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Education is inviting the public to review instructional materials that have been proposed for use in public schools across the state. The instructional materials are on display at 12 locations throughout the state, including University of South Carolina Beaufort,...
Hinesville man dies after tree falls on him in front yard, official says

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — A Hinesville man was killed Thursday after the tree he was cutting fell on him, an official confirmed. According to Detective William Oberlander, crews responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court around 5 p.m. where a man cutting a tree in his front yard was killed when the tree fell on him.
Alex Murdaugh's murder trial set for January of 2023

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — According to Murdaugh's attorney Jim Griffin and Attorney General Alan Wilson, Alex Murdaugh's murder trial will begin on Monday, January 30th. The trial is scheduled for three weeks, ending on Friday, February 17th, at the Colleton County Courthouse. Wilson's office said Judge Clifton Newman...
Child playing with matches caused deadly fire in Rincon: Sheriff's Office

RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office uncovered the cause of a house fire that killed a 3-year-old child on July 26 in Rincon. Effingham County Fire Chief Clint Hodges reported that there were four children in the home at the time of the fire, and three got out. Three-year-old JonJon Brady died in the incident.
SCCPSS recognizes students, faculty at achievement ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials gathered with students and family members at Alfred E. Beach High School to recognize students, teachers and faculty for their achievements. Superintendent Ann Levett and the school board awarded over 100 students, teachers and administration at tonight’s district achievement ceremony....
Savannah Fire clears scene after downtown gas leak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — As of 12:27 p.m., crews have cleared the scene and opened Broughton Street walkways, as well as roadways at State, Whitaker and Bull Streets. Residents and workers have been cleared to return to their buildings. The Savannah Fire Department blocked off a section of downtown...
