Read full article on original website
Related
WTGS
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker prepare for Friday night debate in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — FOX28 will broadcast a debate between Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, Friday night at 7 p.m. Both campaigns have confirmed their participation in the live debate in Savannah hosted by Nexstar Media Group. Sinclair Broadcast Group and FOX28 are partnering with Nexstar Media Group...
WTGS
Alex Murdaugh attorneys: Eddie Smith killed Maggie & Paul, state suppressing evidence
COLLETON COUNTY (WCIV) — Defense attorneys for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh are making scandalous allegations about who they think actually killed Murdaugh's wife and son, and also accuse state prosecutors of suppressing key evidence that could potentially prove Murdaugh's innocence. The eyebrow-raising claims were made Friday from Murdaugh's lawyers...
WTGS
Mayor Van Johnson, other elected officials speak out on Walker-Warnock debate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ahead of the debate tonight, supporters of both Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker rallied to show support for their candidate. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says for the November election, his vote belongs to Raphael Warnock. “It’s important that we start voting in large numbers, and...
WTGS
Effingham County energy facility hosts open house featuring local elected officials
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Some of Coastal Georgia’s elected officials visited Oglethorpe Power, an Effingham Energy Facility that is one of the nation’s largest energy producers. The plant provides energy to 4.4 million Georgians through a combination of nuclear, natural gas, hydrogen, and coal generation resources,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTGS
GA Governor candidate Abrams speaks at local political forum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams spoke Thursday night in Savannah at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Savannah. Community members gathered to hear her speak and ask questions of their own. Abrams wasn’t the only candidate invited to this political forum; Gov. Brian Kemp and libertarian...
WTGS
City of Savannah to vote on removing the name of Calhoun Square
SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — A Savannah square named after a former slave owner could be changing. John C. Calhoun was elected to the state legislature in 1808. Calhoun was a defender of the institution of slavery and a slave owner himself. Johnson says the things Calhoun has worked for...
WTGS
Jasper County home damaged by fire, American Red Cross assisting
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A home on Forest Avenue in Ridgeland, South Carolina, was damaged by a fire early Thursday morning. According to American Red Cross, volunteers are assisting a family after their home was damaged. The Red Cross is helping three people by providing financial assistance for immediate...
WTGS
Savannah Police locate missing teenager
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department announced it is searching for missing teenager, 14-year-old Marlesia Young. Young was last seen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to police, in Yamacraw Village. She was wearing red and black Nike shorts and a matching shirt when she was last...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTGS
SCCPSS announces Teacher of the Year finalists
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials announced their 2024 Teacher of the Year finalists on Thursday at the Woodville Tompkins Technical and Career High School Auditorium. Each of the schools in the district chose their own teacher of the year each year. Of these teachers, four...
WTGS
South Carolina schools ask parents, community for input
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Education is inviting the public to review instructional materials that have been proposed for use in public schools across the state. The instructional materials are on display at 12 locations throughout the state, including University of South Carolina Beaufort,...
WTGS
Hinesville man dies after tree falls on him in front yard, official says
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — A Hinesville man was killed Thursday after the tree he was cutting fell on him, an official confirmed. According to Detective William Oberlander, crews responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court around 5 p.m. where a man cutting a tree in his front yard was killed when the tree fell on him.
WTGS
Missing elderly man from Beaufort County found dead after nearly week-long search
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported that the search for Joe Nathan Glover has concluded after they found a dead body in Dale Wednesday night. According to officials, BCSO's Aviation Support Unit discovered a dead person in the marsh off of Lightsey Road in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTGS
Suspect arrested in Grays Hill shooting, charged with attempted murder
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for the shooting in Grays Hill, South Carolina, Wednesday night and charged him with attempted murder. Deputies were called to the area of Roberts Lane and Trask Parkway for a "shots fired" call at around...
WTGS
Alex Murdaugh's murder trial set for January of 2023
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — According to Murdaugh's attorney Jim Griffin and Attorney General Alan Wilson, Alex Murdaugh's murder trial will begin on Monday, January 30th. The trial is scheduled for three weeks, ending on Friday, February 17th, at the Colleton County Courthouse. Wilson's office said Judge Clifton Newman...
WTGS
Savannah Fire Department celebrates the work of its members through annual award ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Residents honored the firefighters in their communities at the Savannah Fire Departments' annual award ceremony. Fire officer of the year Joshua Homan said his time with the department has been a dream come true. "This is a childhood dream, the best job I have ever...
WTGS
Child playing with matches caused deadly fire in Rincon: Sheriff's Office
RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office uncovered the cause of a house fire that killed a 3-year-old child on July 26 in Rincon. Effingham County Fire Chief Clint Hodges reported that there were four children in the home at the time of the fire, and three got out. Three-year-old JonJon Brady died in the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTGS
SCCPSS recognizes students, faculty at achievement ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials gathered with students and family members at Alfred E. Beach High School to recognize students, teachers and faculty for their achievements. Superintendent Ann Levett and the school board awarded over 100 students, teachers and administration at tonight’s district achievement ceremony....
WTGS
Savannah Fire clears scene after downtown gas leak
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — As of 12:27 p.m., crews have cleared the scene and opened Broughton Street walkways, as well as roadways at State, Whitaker and Bull Streets. Residents and workers have been cleared to return to their buildings. The Savannah Fire Department blocked off a section of downtown...
WTGS
Habitat for Humanity Effingham asks volunteers to lend a hand for 'wall-raising' event
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Habitat for Humanity’s Effingham chapter is looking for 30 volunteers to help with their “wall-raising” event on Saturday, Oct. 22, at a new home in Guyton. Jimmy Rutland serves as the CEO of the chapter, and he said this is the first...
WTGS
Tybee Island students host 'Fall Migration Festival' to teach community about shorebirds
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — Tybee Island students hosted an event Wednesday to educate the island's residents about shorebirds and the challenges they face during migration. Tybee Island Maritime Academy science teacher, Katie Holliday, said she came up with the idea then the kids took over to help organize it.
Comments / 0