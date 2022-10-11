ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, AK

Comments / 2

Related
sewardjournal.com

Bear Creek residents suffer property damage following Bruno Road floods

Road damage from the floodwaters some Bear Creek area residents woke up to Sunday morning has now been repaired, as of Tuesday evening. The floods were reported at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday after rains caused a breach in an embankment downstream of Bruno Road Bridge (Salmon Creek Bridge). The Kenai Peninsula Borough (KPB) Office of Emergency Management Incident Management Team set up an emergency operations center in conjunction with the KPB roads department.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
radiokenai.com

Mariners Sink Unbeaten Hawks For Division III Football State Championship

The Homer Mariners defense forced three fumbles and held the Houston Hawks on downs five times as the Mariners defeated Houston 22-20, holding-off a final drive in the final seconds of the 2022 ASAA Division IIII State Football Championship Game on Saturday at Service High School in Anchorage. Houston opened...
HOMER, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
City
Homer, AK
radiokenai.com

KPB Appropriates Funds For Emergency Siren Warning System Replacement Project

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly appropriated funds from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for the Emergency Siren Warning System Replacement Project. The Division provides funds to enhance the capability of local governments to prevent, deter, respond to and recover from all-hazard incidents, as well as enhance regional preparedness efforts. A previous ordinance appropriated $700,000 for the project.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy