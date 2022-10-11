Read full article on original website
sewardjournal.com
Bear Creek residents suffer property damage following Bruno Road floods
Road damage from the floodwaters some Bear Creek area residents woke up to Sunday morning has now been repaired, as of Tuesday evening. The floods were reported at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday after rains caused a breach in an embankment downstream of Bruno Road Bridge (Salmon Creek Bridge). The Kenai Peninsula Borough (KPB) Office of Emergency Management Incident Management Team set up an emergency operations center in conjunction with the KPB roads department.
kdll.org
In the name of energy efficiency, HEA pilots heat pump program
Homes on the central Kenai Peninsula are largely kept warm with natural gas in the winter. But some communities that can’t access natural gas rely on fuel oil or propane. And with prices approaching $7 across Kachemak Bay, that can get expensive. Andy Lorentz lives in Seldovia and Homer....
kbbi.org
With natural gas future uncertain, buyers mull next steps
Energy utilities have been meeting since May to talk strategy as Cook Inlet’s top producer of natural gas warns future contracts are not a guarantee. This week, a local sustainability group said the Kenai Peninsula Borough, too, could play a role in helping avoid an energy crisis down the road.
radiokenai.com
Mariners Sink Unbeaten Hawks For Division III Football State Championship
The Homer Mariners defense forced three fumbles and held the Houston Hawks on downs five times as the Mariners defeated Houston 22-20, holding-off a final drive in the final seconds of the 2022 ASAA Division IIII State Football Championship Game on Saturday at Service High School in Anchorage. Houston opened...
radiokenai.com
KPB Appropriates Funds For Emergency Siren Warning System Replacement Project
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly appropriated funds from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for the Emergency Siren Warning System Replacement Project. The Division provides funds to enhance the capability of local governments to prevent, deter, respond to and recover from all-hazard incidents, as well as enhance regional preparedness efforts. A previous ordinance appropriated $700,000 for the project.
radiokenai.com
Mike Navarre Discusses Administrative Process In First Address As Mayor
Through consent agenda, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved the designation of Administrative Officer and Alternate Administrative Officer at the Tuesday evening Assembly meeting. KPB Mayor Mike Navarre designated his Chief of Staff, Max Best, as the administrative officer to exercise the powers and duties of mayor when he is...
