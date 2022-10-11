Road damage from the floodwaters some Bear Creek area residents woke up to Sunday morning has now been repaired, as of Tuesday evening. The floods were reported at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday after rains caused a breach in an embankment downstream of Bruno Road Bridge (Salmon Creek Bridge). The Kenai Peninsula Borough (KPB) Office of Emergency Management Incident Management Team set up an emergency operations center in conjunction with the KPB roads department.

