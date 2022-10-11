ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

City of Charleston to host Halloween-themed events at four community centers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Halloween-themed events will be hosted at four community centers in Charleston. Activities will include a costume parade, costume party, crafts, cupcake decorating, games, trunk or treat and Haunted City, according to a news release from the city of Charleston. Trick or treat will be observed...
CHARLESTON, WV
City of Hurricane gives Putnam County youth "Christmas Blessings"

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Christmas is only 71 days away, which can cause a lot of stress and worry for families around the holidays. 52% of parents, according to a Censuswide research, are concerned about how they will pay for Christmas. To ensure that every Putnam County child can celebrate Christmas, the city of Hurricane is taking action.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Cabell County grand jury hands down indictments in murder, assault and robbery cases

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. — A grand jury in Cabell County handed down several indictments last week, including multiple murder indictments. Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington was indicted for the murder of 25-year-old Marcell Henry, also of Huntington. Police said a physical altercation turned violent on April 12 in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue. The shooting activated emergency alert systems at nearby Marshall University.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
English, WV
Crews respond to two homes on fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews are on scene of a fire in Huntington that has spread to two homes, Cabell County dispatchers said. The fire was reported in the 600 block of Trenton Place, according to dispatchers. The road in that area is currently closed. No injuries were reported...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Sheriff: Ohio man charged with rape of underage female in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after being accused of raping a 12-year-old girl he met online. Michael Leland Nethers, 61, of Philo has been charged with rape, four counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to a news release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
State Police: Man charged with murder in Lincoln County shooting

BRANCHLAND, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7:35 a.m., 10/14/22. A man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting Thursday evening in Lincoln County. Cory Donahue, 30, is accused of fatally shooting Richard Vance 34, both of Branchland, on Thursday in the 100 block of Sand Gap Road, according to a news release. Donahue has been charged with murder.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
One man in custody following Logan County murder investigation

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Investigators report a female was killed Saturday evening in Logan County. Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, has been charged with murder, according to West Virginia Regional Jail records. Ball has been transported to Southwestern Regional Jail to await court proceedings. The Logan County Sheriff's Office...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pike County, Ohio

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was killed Friday morning after his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree in Pike County, Ohio, troopers said. John W. Seymour, 75, of Waverly was killed during the single vehicle crash on State Route 124, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
PIKE COUNTY, OH

