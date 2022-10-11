Read full article on original website
City of Charleston to host Halloween-themed events at four community centers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Halloween-themed events will be hosted at four community centers in Charleston. Activities will include a costume parade, costume party, crafts, cupcake decorating, games, trunk or treat and Haunted City, according to a news release from the city of Charleston. Trick or treat will be observed...
City of Hurricane gives Putnam County youth "Christmas Blessings"
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Christmas is only 71 days away, which can cause a lot of stress and worry for families around the holidays. 52% of parents, according to a Censuswide research, are concerned about how they will pay for Christmas. To ensure that every Putnam County child can celebrate Christmas, the city of Hurricane is taking action.
Cabell County grand jury hands down indictments in murder, assault and robbery cases
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. — A grand jury in Cabell County handed down several indictments last week, including multiple murder indictments. Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington was indicted for the murder of 25-year-old Marcell Henry, also of Huntington. Police said a physical altercation turned violent on April 12 in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue. The shooting activated emergency alert systems at nearby Marshall University.
Kanawha County's last fall cleanup event set for Saturday, Oct. 15, in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County Commission’s final countywide fall cleanup event is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 15, in South Charleston. The event is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the intersection of C Street and Fourth Avenue, according to a news release from the commission.
Crews respond to two homes on fire in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews are on scene of a fire in Huntington that has spread to two homes, Cabell County dispatchers said. The fire was reported in the 600 block of Trenton Place, according to dispatchers. The road in that area is currently closed. No injuries were reported...
Road Trippin'...West Virginia Artisan Market Ripley, WV
It is the perfect place to shop local, support small business and find perfect, handmade gifts for everyone on your l... Paintings, jewelry, photography, home decor, handmade housewares, and SO much more.
Sheriff: Ohio man charged with rape of underage female in Scioto County
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after being accused of raping a 12-year-old girl he met online. Michael Leland Nethers, 61, of Philo has been charged with rape, four counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to a news release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.
Records: Charleston woman charged after young children found unattended in roadway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County woman has been arrested after police reportedly found three young children wandering unattended in a roadway and their home in deplorable conditions. Amanda Jane Hogue, 31, of Charleston is charged with child abuse creating risk of injury, according to a criminal complaint...
Murder trial underway in Cabell for man accused of killing woman, dismembering her body
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The murder trial of a man who is accused in the death of a woman whose body was found dismembered in the Guyandotte River in 2017 continued Friday in Cabell County. Argie Jeffers is on trial in the death of Carrie "C.J. Wood" Sowards,...
Kanawha County Commission pushes for answers regarding Paint Creek well water
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifty days after a chemical spill from a wrecked tractor trailer left residents on Paint Creek unable to use well water, the Kanawha County Commission is searching for solutions for 36 affected houses. "Rome was not built in a day, but we're going to get...
State Police: Man charged with murder in Lincoln County shooting
BRANCHLAND, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7:35 a.m., 10/14/22. A man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting Thursday evening in Lincoln County. Cory Donahue, 30, is accused of fatally shooting Richard Vance 34, both of Branchland, on Thursday in the 100 block of Sand Gap Road, according to a news release. Donahue has been charged with murder.
One man in custody following Logan County murder investigation
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Investigators report a female was killed Saturday evening in Logan County. Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, has been charged with murder, according to West Virginia Regional Jail records. Ball has been transported to Southwestern Regional Jail to await court proceedings. The Logan County Sheriff's Office...
Man found guilty of murdering woman whose body was found dismembered in Guyandotte River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused in the murder of a Huntington woman whose body was found dismembered in the Guyandotte River in 2017 has been found guilty of murder. Cabell County Prosecutor Corky Hammers said a jury found Argie Jeffers guilty on Friday of first-degree murder and...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pike County, Ohio
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was killed Friday morning after his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree in Pike County, Ohio, troopers said. John W. Seymour, 75, of Waverly was killed during the single vehicle crash on State Route 124, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Trooper treated for minor injuries after crash involving cruiser in Dry Branch
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A West Virginia state trooper was treated for minor injuries after the officer's cruiser was involved in a crash Friday evening in Kanawha County. The wreck happened about 7 p.m. on Cabin Creek Road and Wealthy Acres Road in Dry Branch. Dispatchers said the...
