HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Christmas is only 71 days away, which can cause a lot of stress and worry for families around the holidays. 52% of parents, according to a Censuswide research, are concerned about how they will pay for Christmas. To ensure that every Putnam County child can celebrate Christmas, the city of Hurricane is taking action.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO