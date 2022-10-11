Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC12
City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant
The city of Martinsville is suing the state and the Henry County Public Service Authority over the issuance of a permit to reopen a wastewater treatment plant in Henry County. The lawsuit marks yet another conflict between the two localities as Martinsville seeks to revert from an independent city to a town within Henry County, a multiyear process that has sparked state legislation and involved the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Rent hikes at trailer parks in Mercer County prompts law firm to look closer
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A law firm in Mercer County is ready to listen to those affected by the rent hikes in mobile home parks. Mountain State Justice in West Virginia looks to help mobile home park residents find a solution to the recent lot rent hikes. Attorney Adam Wolfe said the firm represents hard-working West Virginians […]
WSLS
Former Covington mayor, wife die in Roanoke car crash
COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington community is mourning the loss of its former mayor, Lewis Leitch, and his wife, Kathy Leitch, who were the victims of a Thursday morning car crash in Roanoke, according to officials. The car crash happened on Thursday near Williamson Road and Airport Road in...
wfirnews.com
Police Chief says motel seizure a “first”
The seizure of a Roanoke County motel is a “first” that points out how well local law enforcement works with federal agencies. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Multi-tractor trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash on I-81 in Montgomery County is causing delays, according to VDOT. VDOT said the incident happened at mile marker 127.4 on I-81 north. As of 8:58 p.m., the north left shoulder and left lane...
WSLS
‘It’s gotten a lot worse:’ Durham bus drivers in Roanoke say their paychecks are inconsistent
ROANOKE, Va. – Durham School Services, located in Roanoke, is facing backlash from its employees because of pay issues. Durham School Services is the company that provides school buses and drivers to Roanoke City Public Schools. One Durham bus driver in Roanoke, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with...
Girl originally from Virginia reported missing in California has been found
UPDATE: Monday, October 10, 2022 TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — According to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Alena “Gracie” Mitchem has been found and is on her way back home to San Diego. ORIGINAL: Wednesday, October 5, 2022 TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — According to police reports, a girl originally from Virginia was reported missing from her […]
woay.com
Princeton police seeking public assistance searching for missing woman
Princeton, WV (WOAY) – State police and Princeton authorities seek the community’s help finding Angela Marie Cecil-Lawrence. Witnesses report last seeing her in the Princeton area on October 2. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, contact West Virginia State Police at 304-425-2101.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident this morning in Roanoke claims two lives
On October 13, 2022 at approximately 8:16 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Williamson Rd NW and Airport Rd NW. Unfortunately both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene. This is still an active investigation and details of what led to the crash are limited at this time.
WDBJ7.com
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead after being thrown from a vehicle in a crash in Franklin County Thursday morning. Police say the crash occurred on Rt. 220, two-tenths of a mile south of Rt. 619 in Franklin County. 39-year-old Matthew Burruss of Rocky Mount was driving...
Woman arrested after pursuit across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – On Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 4:25 am, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to assist the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit entering into North Carolina traveling on Riverside Drive. The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office began the pursuit in the area of Pedigo Ridge Road when they observed a Lincoln Town Car towing a four-wheeler. An unidentified white male was operating/riding the four-wheeler while it was being towed. The Lincoln Town Car and four-wheeler did not adhere to the emergency equipment of the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. Speeds above 70 mph were noted in the pursuit.
WSLS
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 3:40 p.m.:. Two people are dead after a crash in Roanoke Thursday morning, according to Roanoke Police. Around 8:16 a.m. Thursday, police said they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Williamson Road and Airport Road. Both the driver and the passenger...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where Did Chick-Fil-A Go? And When Will It Be Back?
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As September came to a close, there was one burning question in the minds of Raleigh County Residents: When is Chick-fil-A at Beckley Galleria going to reopen?. Chick-fil-A of Beckley’s Galleria location has been closed for renovations since July 1st, 2022. Originally renovations were expected...
WSLS
‘A tragedy. It’s a tragedy to me’: Neighbors shocked, saddened after deadly Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. – The stench of smoke lingered outside a Roanoke home that burst into flames early Wednesday morning. Fred Donaher woke up to the sound of sirens and flashing lights. “It was alarming. I thought, ‘Could this have a domino effect?’ Because these are old houses here in...
wfirnews.com
Shooting this morning in NW Roanoke
(from Roanoke PD) On October 10 [this morning] at approximately 9:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Arrest made after shots fired at Beckley Chili Night
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Detectives with the Beckley Police Department arrested a suspect connected to the reported gunshots fired at Beckley’s Chili Night Festival, on October 8, 2022. According to Deputy Chief David S. Allard with Beckley Police Department, after shots were fired towards the end of the Chili Night Festival on October 8, 2022, […]
wfirnews.com
Woman found dead on Botetourt County road
FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, at 7:02 a.m. the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground in the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene to find...
Fall foliage has two major changes coming
Blue Ridge Mountains on Blue Ridge ParkwayTrip advisor screenshot. The Beautiful colors of autumn are all around us in the Roanoke Valley. Yards and sidewalks are littered with beautiful gold, brown, orange, and yellow leaves. The mountains are breathtaking as they display the annual seasonal transformation. Fall foliage is everywhere but soon two events will make changes as the season marches along.
Christmas at Cass December train rides!
CASS, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun and magical to do for the holiday season this year, you can enjoy a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad during Christmas at Cass! Christmas at Cass lasts from December 2, 2022 to December 4, 2022, and again from December 9, 2022 to December 11, […]
WSET
1 dead, 3 injured after early morning Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A 20-year-old woman died after a car crash in Roanoke in the early hours of Monday morning. Around 1:15 a.m. a driver with several passengers lost control of their vehicle on East Ruritan Road, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. One of the passengers, 20-year-old Joanie Scott, was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, RCPD said.
Comments / 0