ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Government fiscal plan aligned with Bank could stabilise financial markets – IMF

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjTKM_0iUT47Ub00
Financial News

The Government’s fiscal strategy announcement later this month could help to settle turmoil in financial markets if it is aligned with actions by the Bank of England, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) top economist has said.

It came as the IMF warned that the UK’s economic growth could improve in the short term but sharply reduce in 2023 as consumer spending catches up with rampant inflation and higher interest rates.

On publishing the IMF’s latest economic report, chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas highlighted “market malfunction” in the UK but welcomed the release of the Government’s economic vision.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng performed a U-turn on Monday to confirm the Government will publish its fiscal strategy on October 31, alongside Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predictions.

“Our advice is that fiscal policy should be cognisant and should be as close to neutral,” said Mr Gourinchas.

“In the UK we’ve seen market malfunction and there has been a need for the Bank of England to come in and address that malfunction.

“It is very clear that stability can be improved in the financial markets and more broadly with a fiscal package that is consistent with what the Bank of England is trying to do.

“We would welcome the fiscal package at the end of the month and the involvement of the OBR in relation to that.”

The Bank of England stepped in with emergency action for the second day running to head off a “fire sale” of UK Government bonds following market turmoil triggered by the Chancellor’s mini-budget announcement.

The IMF added in its latest World Economic Outlook report that the slowdown of the global economy has intensified since April as it faces “stubbornly” high inflation.

In the UK, the economy is projected to grow at a rate of 3.6% in 2022, a 0.4% upgrade from the IMF’s previous forecast in July.

However, growth will then fall sharply to just 0.3% in 2023 with the IMF downgrading its forecast by 0.2% from 0.5%.

Just Germany and Italy will see weaker growth than the UK among the world’s advanced economies, with the IMF forecasting decline for both countries in 2023.

Russia’s economy is expected to contract by 2.3% next year, the biggest fall of all the nations included in the projections.

The UK and other countries have recently hiked base interest rates to help tame spiralling inflation, making borrowing more expensive for households and businesses.

The fiscal package is expected to lift growth somewhat above the forecast in the near term, while complicating the fight against inflation

The Bank of England’s interest rate is currently 2.25% and is expected to be raised further at the next meeting of decision makers in November.

This is set to take a toll next year as consumers cut back on spending and businesses slow down investments, resulting in slower growth, the IMF said.

The body noted that its forecast was prepared before the Government unveiled its mini-budget which set out sweeping tax cuts including on stamp duty and income tax.

It said: “The fiscal package is expected to lift growth somewhat above the forecast in the near term, while complicating the fight against inflation.”

It added that there have been investor concerns about the UK’s fiscal and inflation outlook since the debt-financed tax cuts were announced which has also led to a sharp fall in the value of the pound.

Globally, the forecast for growth remains unchanged at 3.2% for 2022.

However, the IMF’s economists cut their guidance for the year ahead to 2.7% from a previous 2.9%.

Mr Gourinchas said: “As storm clouds gather, policymakers need to keep a steady hand.

“Increasing price pressures remain the most immediate threat to current and future prosperity by squeezing real incomes and undermining macroeconomic stability.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Government bonds and pound rebound amid bond-buying deadline

Government bonds and the pound have steadied at the start of London trading as the Bank of England’s bond-buying programme draws to a close. Trading sentiment continued to improve amid speculation that Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng could be forced to U-turn on part of the Government’s mini-budget announcement. It...
WORLD
newschain

Chancellor returns early from US as expectation of major U-turn grows

Kwasi Kwarteng is returning to London ahead of schedule for urgent talks with Liz Truss as expectations grow that they will scrap parts of their mini-budget to reassure markets. The Chancellor was set to travel back from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) annual meeting in Washington DC this weekend but...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Linus Business#Business Economics#Financial Stability#Government Bonds#Interest Rates#Bank#The Bank Of England
newschain

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72, his agent has said. The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Liz Truss clinging to power as new Chancellor prepares to shred economic plan

Liz Truss’s economic vision appeared doomed on Sunday, as she sought to stay in power despite an increasingly shaky-looking premiership. New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, brought in to replace the sacked Kwasi Kwarteng and to restore credibility to Downing Street, spent Saturday effectively trashing the mini-budget and the set of policies that brought Ms Truss to power.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
newschain

Forensics experts scouring house where human remains were found

Forensics experts are scouring a property where detectives looking into the murder of Leah Croucher, who vanished in 2019, have found human remains. Blue tarpaulin could be seen in the back garden of a house in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes where investigators had put up a forensic tent in front of the property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Two protesters arrested after throwing soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers

Two Just Stop Oil supporters have been arrested after throwing tinned soup at one of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous paintings to protest against fossil fuels. The protesters, wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts, threw two tins of Heinz Tomato soup over the 1888 work Sunflowers shortly after 11am on Friday, before kneeling down in front of the painting and appearing to glue their hands to the wall beneath it.
PROTESTS
newschain

Daniel Radcliffe pays tributes to ‘incredible’ Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane

Daniel Radcliffe has remembered his Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane as “one of the funniest people” and an “incredible actor” following his death aged 72. The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the fantasy series and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie “Fitz” Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

China party meets to grant Xi Jinping five more years in office

China on Sunday opened a twice-a-decade Communist Party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term. The move breaks with recent precedent and would establish him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Mr Xi is expected to issue a lengthy...
CHINA
newschain

Wales lose to hosts at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

Wales took a battering from hosts New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Sunday, losing 56-12. The Black Ferns smashed their way through to the quarter-finals, conceding only two tries from the visitors who managed to score only once in each half. The hosts will play Scotland...
RUGBY
newschain

Five dead, including police officer, in North Carolina shooting

Five people, including a police officer, have been killed in a shooting in a residential area in North Carolina, a local mayor announced. Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5pm local time, and that Raleigh Police Department told her around 8pm that the suspect had been “contained” at a residence in the area.
RALEIGH, NC
newschain

Vanessa Redgrave receives damehood from the Prince of Wales

Acclaimed actress Vanessa Redgrave has said receiving her damehood at Buckingham Palace was a “unique” moment in her career. Dame Vanessa, 85, has been nominated for six Academy Awards, winning the Oscar for best supporting actress in 1977 for her role in Julia, in which she starred alongside Jane Fonda.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Poland repairs oil pipeline leak and says pumping will resume

The Polish operator of an oil pipeline said that it was repairing damage that caused a leak earlier this week to the main source of crude oil from Russia to Germany. PERN, the operator, also said it wants to resume the pumping of crude oil as soon as possible through the pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy