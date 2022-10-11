ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Large swarm of Jellyfish washes ashore on North Carolina beach

OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A large swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish have washed up on a North Carolina beach. The mass of sea life were pushed on land at the North end of Ocracoke Island Wednesday. According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Jellyfish can’t swim, so they float...
OCRACOKE, NC
Crews battle Kill Devil Hills blaze

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on October 11, 2022 at 11:57 p.m., KDHFD fire crews responded to a call of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington, Nags Head and Kitty Hawk fire departments also responded to...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Dare County, NC
Dare County, NC
Harry Miller Gray

AVON — Harry Miller Gray, 90, of Avon passed peacefully in Nags Head with family by his side on October 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; his son-in-law, Thomas Watkins; grandson, Shane Watkins, and his wife Kate; and his granddaughter, Shawna Beavers, and her husband Evan. He also leaves a great-grandson, Will Mitchell, and a great-granddaughter, Kilia Beavers. Harry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tanya.
AVON, NC
Five years ago today four prison workers killed in attempted escape

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday is a somber day at an Eastern Carolina state prison where five years ago four employees were killed during an attempted prison break. The attack on October 12, 2017, at Pasquotank Correctional Institution left Corrections Manager Veronica Darden and Officer Justin Smith dead after the assault in the prison’s sewing plant, while Officer Wendy Shannon and mechanic Geoffrey Howe died later from their injuries.

