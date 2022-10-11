Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
HICF and Lee Robinson’s General Store join together to present a Spooktacular Wine Tasting
Don’t miss out on the Spooktacular Wine Tasting!! It will be featuring spooktacular wines and recipes from the Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation’s Cookbook “Cooking for a Cause”. Cookbooks and Wines are available for purchase. Donations and cookbook sales will benefit the HICF. The wine tasting will...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large swarm of Jellyfish washes ashore on North Carolina beach
OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A large swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish have washed up on a North Carolina beach. The mass of sea life were pushed on land at the North end of Ocracoke Island Wednesday. According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Jellyfish can’t swim, so they float...
islandfreepress.org
Miss Katie’s public debut is a historic milestone, with a resonating namesake… WITH SLIDESHOW
The Miss Katie made her public debut at a full-day event on October 13 that included tours of the 156-foot-long vessel, capped off by a Christening Ceremony with Senator Richard Burr’s wife, Brooke Burr, breaking the traditional bottle of champagne. But it was the story behind the Miss Katie’s...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Crews battle Kill Devil Hills blaze
The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on October 11, 2022 at 11:57 p.m., KDHFD fire crews responded to a call of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington, Nags Head and Kitty Hawk fire departments also responded to...
islandfreepress.org
With the Miss Katie and Federal Realignment, dredging in Hatteras Inlet may be easier in the future
There was some good news at the Dare County Waterways Commission meeting in Buxton on Tuesday evening, October 11, with several factors combining to make dredging the channels of Hatteras Inlet easier in the not-so-distant future. Per an update from Todd Horton, deputy chief of navigation for the US Army...
islandfreepress.org
Harry Miller Gray
AVON — Harry Miller Gray, 90, of Avon passed peacefully in Nags Head with family by his side on October 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; his son-in-law, Thomas Watkins; grandson, Shane Watkins, and his wife Kate; and his granddaughter, Shawna Beavers, and her husband Evan. He also leaves a great-grandson, Will Mitchell, and a great-granddaughter, Kilia Beavers. Harry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tanya.
Police arrest suspect in Elizabeth City homicide
James Darnell Felton Jr. was arrested on First Degree Murder and Assault with A Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury charges on October 5, 2022.
Elizabeth City Middle School student dies at hospital after suffering medical emergency
A middle school student in Elizabeth City died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency.
NC murder suspect on the run, considered armed and dangerous
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina man is on the run after police said he shot and killed a 38-year-old woman on Sept. 23. Police said Timothy Lavon Laster Jr., 28, from Elizabeth City, is wanted for murder. Officers found Erin Gibbs, also from Elizabeth City, suffering from...
WITN
Five years ago today four prison workers killed in attempted escape
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday is a somber day at an Eastern Carolina state prison where five years ago four employees were killed during an attempted prison break. The attack on October 12, 2017, at Pasquotank Correctional Institution left Corrections Manager Veronica Darden and Officer Justin Smith dead after the assault in the prison’s sewing plant, while Officer Wendy Shannon and mechanic Geoffrey Howe died later from their injuries.
