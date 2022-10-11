AVON — Harry Miller Gray, 90, of Avon passed peacefully in Nags Head with family by his side on October 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; his son-in-law, Thomas Watkins; grandson, Shane Watkins, and his wife Kate; and his granddaughter, Shawna Beavers, and her husband Evan. He also leaves a great-grandson, Will Mitchell, and a great-granddaughter, Kilia Beavers. Harry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tanya.

