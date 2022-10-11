ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Protests and petitions helped save Fort Braden Oak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A Fort Braden tree once in danger of being cut down will now remain in its neighborhood. In an email to county commissioners administrator vincent long to confirm the tree located at the fort Braden Community Center would be saved. The uproar started nearly a month ago...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

$1.5 million grant targets youth, gun violence

Awarded a $1.5 million grant, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office is on a mission to stop gun violence in Tallahassee. As part of the Bipartisan Safer Community Act, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Program allocated $1,495,663 to LSCO in an effort to keep the youth of Tallahassee protected against acts of violence that have been running rampant in their communities.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee unanimously passes gun violence intervention plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission made a major investment in funding for several community programs with a focus on reducing gun violence and supporting at risk communities. Wednesday the city commission voted unanimously to pass their gun violence intervention plan. The city and Leon County will be...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FSU celebrating the groundbreaking for its new college of business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University celebrating the groundbreaking for its new college of business and FSU says this is one of the biggest events in the business school’s 72-year history. The new building for FSU’s college of business is a 120-million dollar project in the making, nearly...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Robinson commits to more resources for Marching 100

Shortly after Florida A&M’s football team spoke out and took the university to task,. members of The Marching 100, FAMU’s marching band, voiced their concerns with the. administration on social media, explaining that they get treated worse than the football. players. During the first away game at the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Former Tallahassee Mayor blasts Corey Simon as an ‘election-denier’

‘As an election-denier, who’s to say Corey Simon will accept the results of his own race for SD 3?’. Former Tallahassee Mayor Dorothy “Dot” Inman-Johnson is criticizing Senate District 3 Republican candidate Corey Simon for refusing to say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. Simon’s statement instead...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

TAMA Intertribal Pow Wow preview

TAMA Intertribal Pow Wow preview
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Former Gadsden County Judge Stewart Parsons dies

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – Stewart Parsons, a Gadsden County judge who retired in 2015, has died unexpectedly. The County says it has lowered flags to half-staff in honor of Parsons. Flags will remain lowered until Parsons is laid to rest. Arrangements have not been announced.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Florida man walking 1,000 miles for epilepsy awareness

Florida man walking 1,000 miles for epilepsy awareness
TALLAHASSEE, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida State University Controller’s Office hires new directors

The Controller’s Office at Florida State University welcomes two new directors to its group. Luanne Brown is the new payroll director whereas Gilman Page might be beginning in December because the new Director of Student Business Services (SBS), also referred to as the bursar. The retirement of Beverly Miller...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville city leaders are looking at ways to become a safer city, but some residents see it a different way. In a 3-1 vote, the camera surveillance system known as Flock was approved for a six-month trial run in Thomasville. That security system includes not only...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WMBB

Marianna awarded $9 million in grants from Gov. DeSantis

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials are ecstatic about $9 million in state infrastructure grants. Governor Ron DeSantis awarded the city the money earlier this week on the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael. $5.2 million is going towards the construction of a storm shelter. The facility will be a state resiliency hub. That means […]
MARIANNA, FL
franklincounty.news

Defendants convicted in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Franklin and Gulf Counties

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Sentencing the last of 16 defendants, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf Counties. The convictions and sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida on October 14. “Cooperative...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FSU students raise awareness about cardiac arrest

FSU students raise awareness about cardiac arrest

First responders working to address the mental health toll of Hurricane Ian. Campus event highlights mental health as part of suicide prevention month. Nearly 20 different vendors set up on the grounds of Landis Green at FSU with one goal in mind, to support and educate those in attendance.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU’s women’s sports are overlooked

In 1972, Title IX of the Education Amendments was passed to ensure in part that women and men participating in athletics get an equal opportunity. Yet 50 years later, women’s athletic teams still struggle to receive the same support as male athletic teams. Even many pro women’s’ athletic teams deal with the same issue of not getting the same support as men’s sports.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FSU to wait 6 months to celebrate homecoming

Florida State University was scheduled to have its homecoming through the week of Sept. 26 –Oct. 2, with the actual game on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Wake Forest. But FSU decided to postpone its homecoming events due to the university’s closure for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane was first identified as a Category 3, and the university planned to stay open.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man arrested for September Synovus bank robbery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police say a suspect is in custody for a bank robbery last month. Police say 26-year-old Demetrius Williams robbed the Synovus Bank at 1881 West Tenessee Street on Sept.15. At first, he told a bank teller he was there to open a new account, according...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

