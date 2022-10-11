ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Photo gallery: Citywide Open House

Photo gallery: Citywide Open House

Eden Prairie opened its doors on Oct. 8 to give a behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to run a city of nearly 65,000 people. Families could tour the police and fire departments and city vehicles and equipment. Demonstrations included a kitchen grease fire, a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter departure, a Life Link III helicopter [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

New park building reflects lessons learned

Eden Prairie city officials are taking lessons learned from their 3-year-old Staring Lake Park building and putting them into plans for a new building at Round Lake Park. They’ve incorporated a rentable community room into the design for a new, 4,293-square-foot building that would replace the 40-year-old restrooms and skating rink warming house at Round [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

‘DD is the person for this job’ on school board

Eden Prairie is a diverse community. Our school board should be reflective of that diversity by including qualified diverse individuals. Students in Eden Prairie deserve to see leaders that look like them.  Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy is the person for this job. He is an immigrant who came to the United States from India when he [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EP performance team shows its moves at metro showcase

The Eden Prairie Performance Team (EPPT) delivered three high-octane performances as it hosted several metro area dance teams at a showcase on Oct. 8. Held on a sunny autumn day at Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) Aerie Stadium, the event also featured Blaine Dance Team, Chaska Fall Performance Team, Edina Junior Varsity and Varsity Hornettes, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Autumn colors

Autumn colors

Wednesday morning, one of Eden Prairie’s smaller conservation areas boldly signaled that the color-saturated phase of autumn had begun. Around the turn of the previous century, humble Birch Island Woods was making statewide news. The Friends of Birch Island Woods had formed. Guided tours, Haunted Woods walks and the first of the Birch Island Woods [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Panel to review park-building plan

Panel to review park-building plan

Plans to replace the restrooms and skating rink warming house at Round Lake Park are expected to be discussed Monday, Oct. 10, by the Eden Prairie Planning Commission en route to city council review on Nov. 15. Proposed to be built by the city is a 4,293-square-foot building, which would be much larger than the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Be on the lookout for turtles crossing streets

 “Baby snapping turtles!” Mike shouts to the kids. In the grass, on the street, along the curb: eight spiky-backed, sharp-beaked, no-bigger-than-a-quarter critters risking their lives to reach the pond.  On that day in early September, my husband Mike, our two kids and I are on our daily after-supper walk with my sister, her husband and [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Seeds of success

Seeds of success

Blake Sorensen didn’t start a business to make money. He started a business to solve a problem. Four years later, that business — Blake’s Seed Based — is taking off and making life easier, and tastier, in the process. Sorensen, now 34, was just two years old when his parents discovered he had a nut [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eagles look ahead after rolling over Edina

The Eden Prairie Eagles have put their past behind them and are looking to the future. Meanwhile, the present consists of improving their record to 5-2 after crushing Edina 42-16 Friday night at Aerie Stadium. In the rearview mirror, which got smaller and smaller with each touchdown against the Hornets, is the Eagles’ loss to [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Pagan-Umar, Ward-Rannow, Kerry for school board

For the last two years I have been watching Eden Prairie School Board meetings and have been horrified by the lack of organization and knowledge that is routinely displayed by some members. The Chair is incapable of leadership, parliamentary rules are frequently ignored, meetings ramble and accomplish little and some of the board Members are [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

First guilty pleas entered in Feeding Our Future investigation; 3 admit to fraud, including EP man

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for their free newsletter to receive stories in your inbox. Three defendants, including an Eden Prairie man, pleaded guilty Thursday in a massive food-aid fraud investigation, admitting that they inflated or completely lied about the number [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

