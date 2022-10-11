Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
Food, money raised for PROP by EP Lions, Lioness clubs
The Eden Prairie Lions and Lioness Lions clubs collected 2,343 pounds of food and about $1,700 in cash donations for the PROP Food Shelf during World Service Day on Oct. 8. The clubs did so at the Eden Prairie locations of Cub Foods, Lunds & Byerlys and Kowalski’s Market. EP Lions men and women volunteer [...]
You are invited to EPLN’s 2nd anniversary celebration and annual meeting Oct. 17
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN) is celebrating its first two years of publication and the distribution of its first Eden Prairie Voter Guide. You are invited to celebrate with us at EPLN’s annual meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Star Bank Community Room, 250 Prairie Center Drive. The Eden Prairie 2020 Voter [...]
Photo gallery: Citywide Open House
Eden Prairie opened its doors on Oct. 8 to give a behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to run a city of nearly 65,000 people. Families could tour the police and fire departments and city vehicles and equipment. Demonstrations included a kitchen grease fire, a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter departure, a Life Link III helicopter [...]
Cwodzinski has served district with ‘passion and purpose’
When Sen. Steve Cwodzinski defeated the Minnesota Senate majority leader in his first political campaign after retiring from a long and meaningful teaching career, I was both surprised and overjoyed. Steve was the kind of social studies teacher who inspired not only his students but his fellow teachers as well. I have known Steve Cwodzinski [...]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New park building reflects lessons learned
Eden Prairie city officials are taking lessons learned from their 3-year-old Staring Lake Park building and putting them into plans for a new building at Round Lake Park. They’ve incorporated a rentable community room into the design for a new, 4,293-square-foot building that would replace the 40-year-old restrooms and skating rink warming house at Round [...]
‘DD is the person for this job’ on school board
Eden Prairie is a diverse community. Our school board should be reflective of that diversity by including qualified diverse individuals. Students in Eden Prairie deserve to see leaders that look like them. Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy is the person for this job. He is an immigrant who came to the United States from India when he [...]
EP performance team shows its moves at metro showcase
The Eden Prairie Performance Team (EPPT) delivered three high-octane performances as it hosted several metro area dance teams at a showcase on Oct. 8. Held on a sunny autumn day at Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) Aerie Stadium, the event also featured Blaine Dance Team, Chaska Fall Performance Team, Edina Junior Varsity and Varsity Hornettes, [...]
Autumn colors
Wednesday morning, one of Eden Prairie’s smaller conservation areas boldly signaled that the color-saturated phase of autumn had begun. Around the turn of the previous century, humble Birch Island Woods was making statewide news. The Friends of Birch Island Woods had formed. Guided tours, Haunted Woods walks and the first of the Birch Island Woods [...]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Panel to review park-building plan
Plans to replace the restrooms and skating rink warming house at Round Lake Park are expected to be discussed Monday, Oct. 10, by the Eden Prairie Planning Commission en route to city council review on Nov. 15. Proposed to be built by the city is a 4,293-square-foot building, which would be much larger than the [...]
Be on the lookout for turtles crossing streets
“Baby snapping turtles!” Mike shouts to the kids. In the grass, on the street, along the curb: eight spiky-backed, sharp-beaked, no-bigger-than-a-quarter critters risking their lives to reach the pond. On that day in early September, my husband Mike, our two kids and I are on our daily after-supper walk with my sister, her husband and [...]
PiM Arts High performing vocal jazz revue ‘The All-Night Strut!’ Oct. 14-16
Swing’s the thing in “The All Night Strut!,” a vocal jazz revue happening this weekend at Eden Prairie’s Performing Institute of Minnesota Arts High School (PiM). The public is invited to attend all three performances, which will be held in the school’s White Box Theatre. Shows are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and [...]
Look through a different lens and cast your vote to support our whole community
I would like to share my perspective as an Indian-American and how my experiences will influence who I vote for in this school board election. Growing up, teachers talked about the poverty and pollution in India but dismissed the beauty of my culture. I was teased about my food and my grandmother’s sari. I can [...]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former EP teacher charged with child endangerment related to alleged grooming
A former Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) teacher has been charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of child endangerment in what experts in the field refer to as child grooming. Craig Lee Hollenbeck, 51, of Minneapolis, is not in custody but has been summoned to appear in court. According to the police [...]
Ward-Rannow, Pagan-Uman and Kerry for school board; reelect Cwodzinski, Kotyza-Witthuhn
As a past school board member, I write in support of Jody Ward-Rannow and Francesca Pagan-Umar for the 4-year term on the Eden Prairie School Board and Isaac Kerry for the 2-year term. We need members who are focused on the future of our students and who will provide strong support for our teachers and [...]
Volunteers sought for buckthorn removal project
Volunteers are needed to help remove the invasive buckthorn plant from the Riley Creek Conservation Area from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event is hosted by the Prairie Edge chapter of Wild Ones and co-sponsored by the City of Eden Prairie. According [...]
Seeds of success
Blake Sorensen didn’t start a business to make money. He started a business to solve a problem. Four years later, that business — Blake’s Seed Based — is taking off and making life easier, and tastier, in the process. Sorensen, now 34, was just two years old when his parents discovered he had a nut [...]
EPHS lockdown reportedly prompted by texted threats to specific students
An Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) student received anonymous threatening text messages directed at him and four other students as they sat in class Friday morning, Oct. 7, according to the student’s father. EPLN has seen screenshots of a text exchange that consisted of various threats from the perpetrator and responses to these threats from [...]
Eagles look ahead after rolling over Edina
The Eden Prairie Eagles have put their past behind them and are looking to the future. Meanwhile, the present consists of improving their record to 5-2 after crushing Edina 42-16 Friday night at Aerie Stadium. In the rearview mirror, which got smaller and smaller with each touchdown against the Hornets, is the Eagles’ loss to [...]
Pagan-Umar, Ward-Rannow, Kerry for school board
For the last two years I have been watching Eden Prairie School Board meetings and have been horrified by the lack of organization and knowledge that is routinely displayed by some members. The Chair is incapable of leadership, parliamentary rules are frequently ignored, meetings ramble and accomplish little and some of the board Members are [...]
First guilty pleas entered in Feeding Our Future investigation; 3 admit to fraud, including EP man
This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for their free newsletter to receive stories in your inbox. Three defendants, including an Eden Prairie man, pleaded guilty Thursday in a massive food-aid fraud investigation, admitting that they inflated or completely lied about the number [...]
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie, MN
685
Followers
416
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.https://www.eplocalnews.org
Comments / 0