Augusta Free Press
Game Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers look to break slide this weekend against Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season across his 15-year tenure with the Steelers. The chances of continuing that impressive streak are in serious jeopardy, as Tomlin’s bunch (1-4) has dropped four in a row, and are underdogs this week — and will very likely be the following two weeks — going into the midway point of the season.
Augusta Free Press
‘Hoos in the NFL: How Virginia Cavaliers alums fared in Week 5 action
With 11 former Virginia football players currently on NFL rosters, here’s a look at how each former Cavalier performed in Week 5:. For a second-straight week, Zaccheaus led the team in receiving yards (both times on just a pair catches). This time, his two receptions translated into 39 yards and a touchdown, in a controversial loss to Tampa Bay. On the season, Zaccheaus has 213 yards (17.8 per grab) and two scores. The Falcons (2-3) host the 3-2 49ers on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Augusta Free Press
Rivera sticks up for Wentz: ‘The young man doesn’t deserve to have that all the time’
Buried deep in the bombshell ESPN story alleging that Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is claiming to have “dirt” on fellow NFL owners that he is using as leverage to maintain his status is a football-related item involving QB Carson Wentz. Snyder, according to the report, was the...
