Washington, DC

Game Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers look to break slide this weekend against Tampa Bay

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season across his 15-year tenure with the Steelers. The chances of continuing that impressive streak are in serious jeopardy, as Tomlin’s bunch (1-4) has dropped four in a row, and are underdogs this week — and will very likely be the following two weeks — going into the midway point of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
‘Hoos in the NFL: How Virginia Cavaliers alums fared in Week 5 action

With 11 former Virginia football players currently on NFL rosters, here’s a look at how each former Cavalier performed in Week 5:. For a second-straight week, Zaccheaus led the team in receiving yards (both times on just a pair catches). This time, his two receptions translated into 39 yards and a touchdown, in a controversial loss to Tampa Bay. On the season, Zaccheaus has 213 yards (17.8 per grab) and two scores. The Falcons (2-3) host the 3-2 49ers on Sunday at 1 p.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

