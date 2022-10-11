Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season across his 15-year tenure with the Steelers. The chances of continuing that impressive streak are in serious jeopardy, as Tomlin’s bunch (1-4) has dropped four in a row, and are underdogs this week — and will very likely be the following two weeks — going into the midway point of the season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO