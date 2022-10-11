Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Stop-Work Orders, Subpoenas Issued to Two Contractors for Violations at Dunellen School Job SiteMorristown MinuteDunellen, NJ
Related
Five candidates will vie for the three, three-year seats available on the North Brunswick Board of Education in November
NORTH BRUNSWICK – The November ballot will see five candidates, including three incumbents. They are running for the three, three-year seats available on the North Brunswick Board of Education. Incumbents Barry Duran Harris, who is serving as board president, Coleen M. Keefe, and N. Janelle Zulick will face newcomers...
Democratic incumbent will face Republican challenger for unexpired Ward 1 seat in Woodbridge election
WOODBRIDGE – There is one, three-year unexpired Ward 1 Township Council term open during the general election in November. Democrat Sharon McAuliffe, who was appointed in January to fill the seat after the passing of Ward 1 Councilwoman Nancy Drumm, is seeking her first elected term and will face Republican candidate John Vrtaric.
New Black Heritage Trail to boost pride and tourism
For four centuries, the Black community in New Jersey has been helping shape the state’s history, culture, arts, sciences, government, educational and religious institutions, and business and industry. For just as long, Black residents have been seeking equality, justice and an end to racism. From north to south, this...
Garden at election offices commemorates amendment granting women right to vote
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County officials have unveiled a site they are calling the 19th Amendment Centennial Commemorative Garden at the county’s election offices in Freehold Township. The garden, which was unveiled to the public on Oct. 6, is a tribute of the passage of the 19th Amendment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freehold Township officials add small lot to open space inventory
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — The members of the Township Committee in Freehold Township will purchase and preserve a small open space parcel on Siloam Road. Siloam Road (Route 527) begins at Monmouth Road (Route 537) at the border of Freehold Township, Manalapan and Millstone Township and eventually becomes Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson.
A Good Deed: Members of the Old Bridge PBA Local 127 builds wooden swing set for family
OLD BRIDGE – Members of the Old Bridge Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local 127 protect, serve … and build wooden swing sets. Well, maybe not all the time, but when Township resident Dana Fiorello was seeking recommendations for someone to build a wooden swing set for her two sons, the Old Bridge Local Policemen’s Benevolent Association (PBA) stepped up and answered the call.
Manalapan officials welcome eight new officers to police department
MANALAPAN — The members of the Township Committee have hired and sworn in the newest officers in the Manalapan Police Department. Mayor Susan Cohen, Deputy Mayor Mary Ann Musich, Committeeman Jack McNaboe, Committeeman Barry Jacobson and Committeeman Eric Nelson welcomed the new officers and their family members to Manalapan during a meeting on Sept. 28.
News Transcript Datebook, Oct. 12
• The 13th annual Foodstock will take place on Oct. 15 at the Freehold Township Independent Fire Company No. 1, Stillwells Corner Road, Freehold Township, from 1-6 p.m. Foodstock NJ assists with the needs of less fortunate community members who are struggling to put food on their table. Everyone is invited to participate in Foodstock. Suggested donations are non-perishable food items, a tax deductible monetary donation or a Foodstock T-shirt sponsorship ($250 or $500). All are welcome to enjoy a day of music, food and fun. Each attendee is asked to provide at least 50 pounds of nonperishable food. Details: foodstocknj.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show returns to in-person exhibit for 56th year
The annual New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show has returned to an in-person exhibit in the hall galleries at Meadow Lakes Senior Living. The show is in its 56th year and is featuring more than 270 works of art – professional and nonprofessional – created by New Jersey artists over the age of 60 in the galleries of the main building at Meadow Lakes, 300 Meadow Lakes in East Windsor.
South Brunswick School District seeks understanding from state after not receiving preschool expansion aid
The South Brunswick School District is seeking understanding from the state on why they were not one of the 27 school districts selected to receive preschool expansion aid for the 2022-23 school year. Schoos Superintendent Scott Feder said the letter from the state says “absolutely nothing” except that the district...
Sauickie introduces storm-related bill package ahead of Sandy anniversary
Hurricane Ian’s recent path of destruction in Florida is reminiscent of Superstorm Sandy’s devastating impact on New Jersey in October 2012, said state Assemblyman Alex Sauickie of Jackson, who is introducing a storm-related bill package in advance of the 10th anniversary of the state’s worst natural disaster.
Yearlings of New Jersey sires lead sales at Kentucky auction
Yearlings from New Jersey sire Walner led individual sales at the recent Lexington Selected Yearling Sale in Kentucky. Walner led all stallions in gross sales at almost $7 million with 60 of his offspring sold. Two other New Jersey sires were among the gross sales leaders with Muscle Hill’s 38 offspring going for just over $4.7 million and Tactical Landing’s 54 offspring going for more than $3.5 million, according to an Oct. 11 press release from the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cranbury Municipal Alliance helps promote mental health resources during World Mental Health Day
World Mental Health Day raises awareness for mental health across the world in towns, cities, and workplaces. The Day on Oct. 10 is designed to not only promote awareness of mental health, but provide information and resources to support those in need of mental health services, according to the World Federation for Mental Health.
Twelve candidates vie for three, three-year seats available for Old Bridge Board of Education
OLD BRIDGE – The November ballot will see 12 candidates, including two incumbents and two former board members. They are running for the three, three-year seats available on the Old Bridge Board of Education. Incumbents Salvatore Giordano, who is seeking his second term, and Elena Francisco, who is seeking...
Freehold Borough officials vote to advance redevelopment plan
FREEHOLD — A redevelopment plan that identifies adjacent properties on Court Street and on Broad Street has been adopted by the Borough Council in Freehold Borough. During a meeting on Sept. 19, council members adopted the redevelopment plan through an ordinance for 26-28 Court St. and for 2-6 Broad St. The four properties are together at the same block at the intersection of Court and Broad streets and have a building on their respective lots.
Hopewell Township’s municipal parking lot becomes latest site to allow electric vehicle owners to ‘charge up’
Electric vehicle owners can now charge up their vehicles on the upper parking lot at Hopewell Township’s municipal complex with five new operational charging stations. The five charging stations are up and running at the municipal building located at 201 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road in Titusville, according to the township.
National Substance Abuse Prevention Month: Breaking Free from Addiction
Overdoses are still on the rise. The National Center for Health Statistics reported a 30% rise in drug overdose deaths from 2019-2020, amid the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn’t an anomaly. American overdose deaths climbed another 15% in 2021, to 107,622. In New Jersey alone, 3,081.
South Brunswick school district forms new budget committee as state aid cuts continue
A new South Brunswick School District Budget Committee has been established for the township to address the continued cuts in state aid, impacts on the district, and provide further understanding of the district budgeting process to the community. The school district administration announced the forming of the townwide budget committee...
Montgomery Township police blotter
A 30-year-old Fords man was apprehended on an outstanding warrant from Manville Municipal Court Oct. 2. Police discovered the outstanding warrant while they were checking on the man, who had parked his car in the parking lot at the Village Shopper shopping center on Route 206. He was processed and released.
Police Chief: Safety tips part of broader approach to address vehicular crashes in South Brunswick
In efforts to combat the increase in serious and fatal vehicular crashes around South Brunswick, the police department has been issuing safe driving tips every Friday since late September. The tips are part of the police department’s traffic safety initiative, which began on Sept. 30 through the department’s Nixle alerts....
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 0