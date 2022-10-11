ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranbury Township, NJ

centraljersey.com

Five candidates will vie for the three, three-year seats available on the North Brunswick Board of Education in November

NORTH BRUNSWICK – The November ballot will see five candidates, including three incumbents. They are running for the three, three-year seats available on the North Brunswick Board of Education. Incumbents Barry Duran Harris, who is serving as board president, Coleen M. Keefe, and N. Janelle Zulick will face newcomers...
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

New Black Heritage Trail to boost pride and tourism

For four centuries, the Black community in New Jersey has been helping shape the state’s history, culture, arts, sciences, government, educational and religious institutions, and business and industry. For just as long, Black residents have been seeking equality, justice and an end to racism. From north to south, this...
LIFESTYLE
A Good Deed: Members of the Old Bridge PBA Local 127 builds wooden swing set for family

OLD BRIDGE – Members of the Old Bridge Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local 127 protect, serve … and build wooden swing sets. Well, maybe not all the time, but when Township resident Dana Fiorello was seeking recommendations for someone to build a wooden swing set for her two sons, the Old Bridge Local Policemen’s Benevolent Association (PBA) stepped up and answered the call.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

News Transcript Datebook, Oct. 12

• The 13th annual Foodstock will take place on Oct. 15 at the Freehold Township Independent Fire Company No. 1, Stillwells Corner Road, Freehold Township, from 1-6 p.m. Foodstock NJ assists with the needs of less fortunate community members who are struggling to put food on their table. Everyone is invited to participate in Foodstock. Suggested donations are non-perishable food items, a tax deductible monetary donation or a Foodstock T-shirt sponsorship ($250 or $500). All are welcome to enjoy a day of music, food and fun. Each attendee is asked to provide at least 50 pounds of nonperishable food. Details: foodstocknj.org.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show returns to in-person exhibit for 56th year

The annual New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show has returned to an in-person exhibit in the hall galleries at Meadow Lakes Senior Living. The show is in its 56th year and is featuring more than 270 works of art – professional and nonprofessional – created by New Jersey artists over the age of 60 in the galleries of the main building at Meadow Lakes, 300 Meadow Lakes in East Windsor.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
Tri-Town News

Yearlings of New Jersey sires lead sales at Kentucky auction

Yearlings from New Jersey sire Walner led individual sales at the recent Lexington Selected Yearling Sale in Kentucky. Walner led all stallions in gross sales at almost $7 million with 60 of his offspring sold. Two other New Jersey sires were among the gross sales leaders with Muscle Hill’s 38 offspring going for just over $4.7 million and Tactical Landing’s 54 offspring going for more than $3.5 million, according to an Oct. 11 press release from the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.
KENTUCKY STATE
News Transcript

Freehold Borough officials vote to advance redevelopment plan

FREEHOLD — A redevelopment plan that identifies adjacent properties on Court Street and on Broad Street has been adopted by the Borough Council in Freehold Borough. During a meeting on Sept. 19, council members adopted the redevelopment plan through an ordinance for 26-28 Court St. and for 2-6 Broad St. The four properties are together at the same block at the intersection of Court and Broad streets and have a building on their respective lots.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Township’s municipal parking lot becomes latest site to allow electric vehicle owners to ‘charge up’

Electric vehicle owners can now charge up their vehicles on the upper parking lot at Hopewell Township’s municipal complex with five new operational charging stations. The five charging stations are up and running at the municipal building located at 201 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road in Titusville, according to the township.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
Princeton Packet

Montgomery Township police blotter

A 30-year-old Fords man was apprehended on an outstanding warrant from Manville Municipal Court Oct. 2. Police discovered the outstanding warrant while they were checking on the man, who had parked his car in the parking lot at the Village Shopper shopping center on Route 206. He was processed and released.
PITTSTOWN, NY
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

Police Chief: Safety tips part of broader approach to address vehicular crashes in South Brunswick

In efforts to combat the increase in serious and fatal vehicular crashes around South Brunswick, the police department has been issuing safe driving tips every Friday since late September. The tips are part of the police department’s traffic safety initiative, which began on Sept. 30 through the department’s Nixle alerts....
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

