• The 13th annual Foodstock will take place on Oct. 15 at the Freehold Township Independent Fire Company No. 1, Stillwells Corner Road, Freehold Township, from 1-6 p.m. Foodstock NJ assists with the needs of less fortunate community members who are struggling to put food on their table. Everyone is invited to participate in Foodstock. Suggested donations are non-perishable food items, a tax deductible monetary donation or a Foodstock T-shirt sponsorship ($250 or $500). All are welcome to enjoy a day of music, food and fun. Each attendee is asked to provide at least 50 pounds of nonperishable food. Details: foodstocknj.org.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO