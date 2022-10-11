ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Timbers player to pay $600k in domestic violence suit

By Hailey Dunn
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A Multnomah County judge ruled former Portland Timbers player Andy Polo owes $600,000 to his wife in a domestic violence lawsuit.

In the spring of this year, Genessis Alarcon filed a complaint against Polo , claiming assault, battery and negligence for a dispute that allegedly happened on May 23, 2021.

Milwaukie police respond after child on bike crashes into car

Polo “attempted to and did in fact cause harmful physical contact with plaintiff, including by violently grabbing her by the arm, pulling her by the hair against her will, and pushing her to the floor, causing her pain and discomfort,” according to the complaint’s factual allegations.

The midfielder remained on the team for the rest of the season and was terminated in early February . Polo’s termination from the Timbers came one day after Major League Soccer suspended him amid the domestic violence investigation.

Polo did not face criminal charges related to this incident.

A review done by lawyers for MLS in March of 2022 concluded that the Timbers did not induce or pressure Alarcon to decline to pursue criminal charges.

‘Unsafe intersection’ on Powell Blvd could undergo major changes

The review found the team’s failure to report the incident was due to a lack of understanding of MLS rules, not a deliberate attempt to mislead the league or cover up the incident. Despite this, MLS fined the Timbers $25,000 for failing to properly report the incident to the league.

