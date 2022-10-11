Regional Food Bank receives $50,000 grant to combat child hunger

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the KeyBank Foundation to support children through its BackPack Program. The BackPack Program looks to reverse the effects of hunger and malnutrition in children who suffer long-lasting developmental delays. The program also works to provide school-age children with food each Friday during the school year so they’ll have healthy food to eat on the weekends when school meals won’t be available.

“We are incredibly grateful to the KeyBank Foundation for this gift,” said Molly Nicol, Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Food Bank. “A gift of this magnitude will be transformational for children in need throughout our 23-county service area.”

“All of us at KeyBank are honored to support the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and the work they do to alleviate hunger and prevent food waste,” said Fran O’Rourke, KeyBank Capital Region Market President. “We are especially excited about the BackPack Program and the unique opportunity it presents to provide chronically hungry students in our community with healthy food while helping them develop eating habits that are key to their health and well-being.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.