License plate peeling? NY drivers can replace theirs for free

By Panagiotis Argitis
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — If your license plate is peeling off, the New York State DMV has a better alternative to duct tape.

New York drivers can exchange any license plate that is peeling for free, but there’s a catch. Customers who want a free replacement are required to get a new plate number.

Those who want the next available standard plate number free of charge can email the DMV and include their current plate number in the subject line with the following inside:

  • name as it appears on the registration
  • address (Please update your address , if not current, prior to e-mailing your request)
  • city, state, ZIP code
  • daytime telephone number
  • peeling plate number
  • a photograph of the peeling plates

DMV officials say a new registration sticker will be included along with the new plates.

If you wish to keep the same plate number, a $20 check is required. The DMV will not accept license plates showing natural aging or chips and cracks.

