Montclarion
Men’s Club Volleyball is Revived After COVID-19 Shuttered Their Progress
From being started by a group of students in the spring of 2019 to going to tournaments and making it to the finals last semester, the men’s club volleyball team at Montclair State University has been going strong since day one. They exceeded their expectations when the semester started....
Marlon Pollard: 20 Years As an Essential Piece to the Men’s Soccer Puzzle
An assistant coach isn’t quite mentioned when looking at the success of a team. More often, the contribution of the head coach and the work ethic of players is what steals the spotlight. However, the Montclair State University men’s soccer team attributes a lot of their success to the...
Wi-Fi Connection Unstable at Montclair State
Montclair State University’s Wi-Fi has been going in and out of service since the beginning of the fall semester and many students are not happy with the situation. Dajah Jean-Charles, a senior psychology major, said she is disappointed with how the Wi-Fi service has been acting since the start of the semester.
Ian Carter Coaching Multiple Sports Isn’t a Challenge, but Rather a Blessing
Coaching is a large responsibility and dealing with student-athletes on a daily basis can be challenging and push someone to their limits, but for Ian Carter, coaching is a blessing. For four years, Carter has been the head track and field coach for the women’s and men’s teams at Montclair...
