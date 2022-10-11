ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Man allegedly videotapes PSP conversation with victim

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wNOj_0iUT2MZp00

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say while conducting a missing juvenile investigation a man was arrested after videotaping police’s conversation with the victim.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday troopers were working an active investigation involving missing juveniles.

While speaking with a victim of a missing juvenile, police said they saw a man later identified as Mario Castro, 55, of Freeland, standing close to the trooper and the victim.

Car going 100 mph on I-81 leads to drug arrest, police say

PSP stated Castro was intentionally intercepting the investigation by taping the conversation with a cell phone in his hand and a Go-Pro strapped around his torso.

Troopers said they told Castro to stop recording however he continued even following the victim and the trooper behind the patrol car as they tried to get away from Castro.

Police say they placed Castro under arrest for intercepting communication without a legitimate purpose or privilege to know the information that was being told to troopers by the victim.

Castro has been charged with 6 counts of wiretapping and electronic surveillance and disorderly conduct for failure to leave.

He was unable to post the $50,000 bail and remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 88

R Z
4d ago

if they were in a public place then he was allowed to videotape the officer, its his first amendment right to record police, The trooper broke the law by arresting him it was in a public place and it was up to the trooper to create privacy. there is a good chance the trooper and the pop will have a lawsuit filed against them for violating the man's first amendment right

Reply(53)
17
Laura Wadas
4d ago

you don't need consent to record in public, minor or not..there's no expectation of privacy in public..1st amendment covers this including press, anyone carrying a camera is press, you don't need credentials..wiretapping laws concerns a phone conversation and in some states they may have either a 1 party or 2 party consent..this was an unlawful arrest...

Reply
4
Miquel Morallyright
4d ago

it's first amendment activity.. you create your own privacy.. if the cop had an interview with victim you think you'd take them to the police station

Reply(1)
4
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Knife and taser threats triggers call to police

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly used a steak knife and taser to threaten his husband. The accuser called police and told them he was afraid for his life after Seth Taber threatened him with a pair of weapons, charges state. Taber allegedly pointed the knife and sparked the taser at the man as the two argued over alcohol consumption on the night of Oct. 7. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Tracking device located on bumper, husband charged with stalking

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A 49-year-old man was charged after a mechanic located a GPS tracking device underneath the bumper of his wife's vehicle. A temporary PFA was filed on Sept. 30 against Jason M. Eisenhuth after the accuser suspected him of stalking her. Eisenhuth had shown up several times to where his wife was without being told her location, she explained to police. The accuser texted Eisenhuth to say she...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
WBRE

Woman loses $2K due to stolen and altered check

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman lost $2,000 from her bank account due to someone altering one of her checks. Investigators say they are searching for the identity of an individual that intercepted a 61-year-old woman’s check, “blanked out” the “pay to the order of,” and forged it to electronically […]
HAZLETON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeland, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Hazleton, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
Daily Voice

Body Of Overdose Victim Found Behind Mount Bethel Diner

The body of a 58-year-old man who had overdosed was found behind a Lehigh Valley diner, authorities said. Drug paraphernalia was found next to the unidentified man's body behind the Mount Bethel Diner on North Delaware Drive around 3 p.m. on Oct. 1, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police said only...
TOWER CITY, PA
PennLive.com

Former police chief charged with indecent assault: Report

A former Lancaster County police chief was charged with one count of indecent assault, according to a news report. LancasterOnline is reporting that Todd Graeff, Manor Township’s former police chief, was charged with the second-degree misdemeanor, on Thursday by the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department in Monroe County. The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Intoxicated man pulls knife on friend during argument

Montgomery, Pa. — A man in Clinton Township who was intoxicated allegedly pulled a knife on his friend during an argument and then fled the scene. State police at Montoursville say Leonidez Garcia Ponce, 41, of Muncy, was at a home on Bishop Lane early the morning of Oct. 7 when he got into an argument with a friend and pulled the knife. The accuser contacted police, but Garcia Ponce fled the scene in his red pickup truck before they arrived. ...
MUNCY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man kicks woman down flight of steps

Rome, Pa. — A Bradford County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend down a flight of steps during an argument. Mitchell A. Bacorn, 34, of Rome, asked to speak with officers just before they took him into custody during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, police said. Bacorn admitted to Trooper Craig Kalinoski that he struck the woman causing her to fall down the steps, according to the affidavit. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psp#Pennsylvania State Police#Videotapes#State#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Man charged with vehicular homicide after Plymouth crash

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man they say is a suspect in connection with a crash that killed an 86-year-old man in June. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, Jose Calo, 56, of Nanticoke, was arrested Friday morning for his involvement in a crash that resulted in the death of […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
Times Leader

Charges withdrawn in posting of intimate images

WILKES-BARRE — Edwardsville police withdrew five counts of unlawful dissemination of intimate image and harassment against Anthony William Jones, 26, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court. Jones, of Beverly Drive, Edwardsville, was charged in August after his ex-girlfriend reported he posted multiple nude photos of her...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Second suspect charged in Kingston homicide shooting

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A second suspect is being charged after police say he was involved in a Kingston shooting last month that left one man dead. According to the Kingston Police Department, Jakir Bacote, 22, of Nanticoke, was identified as a suspect in a September shooting in Kingston that left Peter McCoy, 38, […]
KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBRE

Man charged in 2021 Allentown homicide

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Allentown District Attorney’s office announced the arrest of a man accused of a 2021 homicide in Lehigh County. According to the DA, Raymond Bryan Gourgue, 35 from Freemansburg, was arrested on Thursday morning. Police claim Gourgue shot 43-year-old Allentown native Jose Bermudez multiple times in the 100 block of […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Second man arrested in deadly Kingston shooting

KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a second man for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County last month. Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, died at the hospital after being shot in a parking lot on Main Street in Kingston on September 10. Jakir Bacote, 22, from Nanticoke, was charged...
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with selling fentanyl resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after a grand jury said on Tuesday he distributed drugs that resulted in death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Roger Joseph Kapinsky, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, is being charged with the distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and tramadol, a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of throwing knife, kicking dog in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say kicked and threw a knife at a dog in Scranton on Wednesday. Officers say they responded to a report of a husky with a stab wound in the 800 block of Alder Street on October 12. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man dead after crashing into tree

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Luzerne County man is dead after he crashed his truck into a tree on Friday. Troopers said John Vanderhoff, 74 from Glen Lyon, was traveling north on SR-895 when he left the east side of the road and crashed into the guide rail around 9:50 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy