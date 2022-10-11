Man allegedly videotapes PSP conversation with victim

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say while conducting a missing juvenile investigation a man was arrested after videotaping police’s conversation with the victim.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday troopers were working an active investigation involving missing juveniles.

While speaking with a victim of a missing juvenile, police said they saw a man later identified as Mario Castro, 55, of Freeland, standing close to the trooper and the victim.

PSP stated Castro was intentionally intercepting the investigation by taping the conversation with a cell phone in his hand and a Go-Pro strapped around his torso.

Troopers said they told Castro to stop recording however he continued even following the victim and the trooper behind the patrol car as they tried to get away from Castro.

Police say they placed Castro under arrest for intercepting communication without a legitimate purpose or privilege to know the information that was being told to troopers by the victim.

Castro has been charged with 6 counts of wiretapping and electronic surveillance and disorderly conduct for failure to leave.

He was unable to post the $50,000 bail and remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

