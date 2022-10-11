Read full article on original website
KPD: Man we were driving to Harrison (as a courtesy) was wearing gloves & drinking Red Bull he stole from Walgreens
On Oct. 4 at 8:55 a.m., Officers Sean Podolski and Nicole Cain were dispatched to a report of a man arguing with patrons inside a bakery near 244 Kearny Ave. The officers failed to find the man inside the bakery. But upon leaving, he approached them on the street wearing gloves and carrying a can of Monster energy drink in his jacket pocket. The man, later identified as Clifton J. Rhines, 30, of Newark, told the officers he had been too loud inside the bakery so he left. Rhines then asked for a ride to Harrison. With the weather being poor, Officer Podolski tried to oblige him.
Police Outsmart Gunman Trying To Flee Through Window After Jersey City Shootout
A 35-year-old Jersey City man who thought he'd be able to escape police by jumping out a window after a shootout was outsmarted by officers already canvassing the scene, authorities said. Police responding to reports of shots fired at MLK Drive and Wilkinson Avenue found Dawkins and another man shooting...
Police Search for Shootout Participants, Woman Reportedly Caught in Crossfire Yesterday
Yesterday afternoon, police were searching for an individuals involved in a shootout on Wilkinson Avenue in Greenville. As a crowd assembled beyond the yellow police tape on the closed off street, a man who did not wish to give his name reported hearing approximately four gunshots. For over an hour,...
Wake held for teenage basketball star killed in East Orange shooting
Family and friends gathered Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Letrell Duncan, the 16-year-old who was fatally shot last week in East Orange. Police say the shooting happened on Lincoln Street on Oct. 3 just as students were being dismissed for the day from a nearby elementary school and middle school. Police say Duncan was shot four times by a suspect who took off. Duncan was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
Police: 4 total shootings related to recent Long Branch violence
News 12 is now learning there were four shootings in the Long Branch area that left four people injured and disrupted after-school activities.
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
Blue Haired Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark
A woman with bright blue hair is being sought by police in Newark, they said. Larnette F. Luckette, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on Aug. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Police responding to reports of shots fired ust before 4...
PURSUIT (UPDATE): Paramus Officer Injured, Two Police Cars Damaged, Newark Thieves Seized
UPDATE: An overnight stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash that sent a Paramus police officer to the hospital, three Newark thieves to jail and two department cruisers to the shop, authorities said. Police from Saddle River and Hillsdale began pursuing a stolen 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 and a tandem...
Multiple ‘Swatting’ Calls Lock Down Several NJ Schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told the Townsquare News Network that threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson, and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked...
FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
Man, 20, Sentenced In Central Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old man from Central Jersey has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Elijah Ford of Carteret was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.
2 Passed Out, 11 Total Hospitalized In CO Leak At Newark Senior Living Facility
Eleven residents of a Newark senior living facility were hospitalized in a carbon monoxide leak early Saturday, Oct. 15, authorities said. Two people who had passed out brought police to the Stephen Crane Elderly Apartments on Evergreen Lane around 5:40 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Firefighters...
2 people hurt in separate overnight Paterson shootings
Two people were wounded in separate overnight shootings in Paterson on Wednesday night. A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire on Carroll and Fulton streets at around 8:55 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police said the second incident happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Putnam Street at around...
New Jersey’s Yacht Rock Killer charged with 4th murder
A New Jersey serial killer already jailed for killing three women is facing new charges of a fourth murder. Police say they have linked Khalil Wheeler-Weaver to the killing of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, whose body was found in an abandoned carriage house in Orange in April of 2019. Wheeler-Weaver had...
Woman dies after head-on crash on N.J. highway, police say
A head-on crash Thursday in Ocean County left a 61-year-old Toms River woman dead, authorities said. The collision happened in Manchester around 6:45 a.m. on State Highway 70 near mile marker 34, and involved a pickup truck and a commercial refrigerated box truck, according to township police. The Nissan Frontier...
US Customs Tip Leads To Major Drug, Weapons Bust In Brick
A tip from a U.S. Customs agent led to a major bust in Ocean County. At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, detectives from the Brick Street Crimes Unit, along with detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, agents from the U.S. Postal Service, and agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a warranted search at the Mantoloking Road home of Lucian Demarco, 37, Brick police said.
19 Year-Old Manahawkin Man Killed in Motorcycle and Van Crash
An accident involving a van and a motorcycle in Southern Ocean County has resulted in the death of the 19-year-old motorcycle rider. Stafford Township Police say the accident happened just before 2:45 pm Wednesday, on Hilliard Boulevard near East Bay Avenue. Police say their investigation revealed the following:. "A Dodge...
Stop the hop: A different method to try for killing spotted lanternflies in NJ
At this point, we're probably all sick of anything related to the spotted lanternfly. We're sick of seeing them, and we're exhausted from hearing about them. Unfortunately for us, this invasive pest is still a significant problem in New Jersey that we're being forced to deal with. As the spotted...
Ocean County Police Academy Graduates 32 New Officers
LAKEWOOD – Thirty-two new police officers recently graduated as part of the 112th Basic Police Recruit Class at Georgian Court University. The new officers were cheered on by family and friends, and recognized by a host of public officials and local law enforcement leaders during a ceremony on October 7.
Man dies after being struck by two vehicles in N.J., police say
A man was struck by two vehicles and died Thursday morning in Mercer County, police said. The pedestrian was on East Park Avenue, near Berg Avenue, in Hamilton when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to township police. The driver stopped and got out following the collision.
