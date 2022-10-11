ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland, ME

Q 96.1

Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck

You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
ORLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Firefighters respond to large structure fire in Vassalboro

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a marijuana growing facility in Vassalboro overnight. Vassalboro Fire Chief, Walker Thompson, tells TV5 five departments responded to the blaze on Cushnoc Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. We’re told a passerby called it in. No one was inside at the time. No word...
VASSALBORO, ME
Orland, ME
Maine Crime & Safety
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence

ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
ORLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found

Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
ROCKPORT, ME
foxbangor.com

Meet a bunny named Pip

BANGOR– We had a very special visitor to our studio for our Pet of the week segment. This week, Catherine Ravenscraft brought a little bunny named “Pip”.
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

State confirms identity of deceased Lamoine man

AUGUSTA — The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of a deceased man found at a home on Shore Road in Lamoine Oct. 3. The deceased is 71-year-old Neil Salisbury, who lived at the property. “The cause of death is not being released at...
LAMOINE, ME
wabi.tv

Anah Shriner’s 11th Annual FEZtival of Trees dates announced

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Anah Shriners have announced their dates for the 11th Annual Feztival of Trees. The doors will open Thursday, November 17th at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.. Then they will be open Friday the 18th through Sunday the 20th starting at 10 a.m.. They will be...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Have You Heard? They Want Your Drugs, Maine

No, they are not coming for them. You have to drop them off. It is another Drug collecting date. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) National Drug Take Back. Dates are Friday October 28th from 7am to 5pm, and Saturday October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm. Both days will take...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Howland residents express frustration over salt pile

HOWLAND — “It’s destroying people’s properties, and it’s not mine that just got destroyed.”. These are the words from Howland resident Tena Braley, as she and her husband Timothy Braley have been asking the town of Howland to deal with this salt for several years.
HOWLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Mills Visits Businesses

BELFAST AND BANGOR — Governor Janet Mills hit the road to show support for local businesses. Governor Mills was in Belfast and Bucksport visiting businesses that have prospered by different programs during her administration. In Belfast, the Governor visited Front Street Shipyard, a premier international boat building and servicing...
BELFAST, ME
Big Country 96.9

Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey

The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4 to Oct. 11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,556 calls for service. Jennifer M. Libby, 44, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 29 for Digging for Shellfish without License, on Heath Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

