Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck
You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
wabi.tv
Firefighters respond to large structure fire in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a marijuana growing facility in Vassalboro overnight. Vassalboro Fire Chief, Walker Thompson, tells TV5 five departments responded to the blaze on Cushnoc Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. We’re told a passerby called it in. No one was inside at the time. No word...
Watch The Exact Moment a Maine Road Washes Away in Friday’s Crazy Storm
It's no surprise that many Maine towns were absolutely battered with wind and rain for most of the day on Friday. And while what Maine experienced was nowhere close to the tragic devastation many Floridians did, the Pine Tree State still didn't make it out completely unscathed. Left behind as...
penbaypilot.com
Northeast Equine Sanctuary advances 640-acre safe haven for horses and donkeys in Freedom
FREEDOM—It is perhaps no coincidence that nearly 40 neglected and abused horses and donkeys, and other equines will soon spend the rest of their lives at peace... living in Freedom. Northeast Equine Sanctuary, a new 640-acre facility in Waldo County, is soon to be in operation as an offshoot...
Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence
ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
wabi.tv
Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
Big Pig Leads This Maine Police Department on an ‘Insane’ Foot Chase
It was quite the hot pursuit for the Holden Maine Police Department, recently. Fortunately, they caught their subject without incident. According to the Holden Police, this cutie got away from its owner and decided to go for a nice leisurely stroll. Fortunately for the pig's owner, there was some experience with swine on the force.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found
Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
Maine Police Officer Injured After Scuffle at Homeless Encampment With Armed Man
A Maine police officer was injured on Wednesday after a scuffle ensued while trying to take a suspect into custody at a homeless encampment. According to WGME 13 and the Bangor Daily News, police were called to an area homeless camp in the city of Bangor after getting reports that a man there was brandishing a firearm.
penbaypilot.com
South Thomaston firefighters extinguish vehicle fire early Saturday morning
SOUTH THOMASTON — South Thomaston firefighters used their “jaws of life” equipment in order to gain access to the interior of a vehicle, Saturday morning, after they extinguished a fully engulfed fire in the vehicle near the end of Iron Tree Lane. Having determined a few minutes...
foxbangor.com
Meet a bunny named Pip
BANGOR– We had a very special visitor to our studio for our Pet of the week segment. This week, Catherine Ravenscraft brought a little bunny named “Pip”.
Ellsworth American
State confirms identity of deceased Lamoine man
AUGUSTA — The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of a deceased man found at a home on Shore Road in Lamoine Oct. 3. The deceased is 71-year-old Neil Salisbury, who lived at the property. “The cause of death is not being released at...
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
wabi.tv
Anah Shriner’s 11th Annual FEZtival of Trees dates announced
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Anah Shriners have announced their dates for the 11th Annual Feztival of Trees. The doors will open Thursday, November 17th at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.. Then they will be open Friday the 18th through Sunday the 20th starting at 10 a.m.. They will be...
Have You Heard? They Want Your Drugs, Maine
No, they are not coming for them. You have to drop them off. It is another Drug collecting date. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) National Drug Take Back. Dates are Friday October 28th from 7am to 5pm, and Saturday October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm. Both days will take...
foxbangor.com
Howland residents express frustration over salt pile
HOWLAND — “It’s destroying people’s properties, and it’s not mine that just got destroyed.”. These are the words from Howland resident Tena Braley, as she and her husband Timothy Braley have been asking the town of Howland to deal with this salt for several years.
foxbangor.com
Mills Visits Businesses
BELFAST AND BANGOR — Governor Janet Mills hit the road to show support for local businesses. Governor Mills was in Belfast and Bucksport visiting businesses that have prospered by different programs during her administration. In Belfast, the Governor visited Front Street Shipyard, a premier international boat building and servicing...
penbaypilot.com
Passenger injured following two-vehicle crash on Old County Road in Rockland
ROCKLAND – One person was transported to Pen Bay Medical Center, Wednesday evening, Oct. 12, following a two-vehicle crash in front of the Rockland Golf Course on Old County Road. The S-Curve stretch of road remained closed to traffic from the time of the 911 call to dispatch, 5:20...
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey
The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4 to Oct. 11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,556 calls for service. Jennifer M. Libby, 44, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 29 for Digging for Shellfish without License, on Heath Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
