Oklahoma State

Gubernatorial polls, teacher pay raises, tribes endorse Hofmeister and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about dueling polls showing different positions in the race for governor ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, Gov. Kevin Stitt calling a $5,000 increase for teacher pay an "easy cop-out" and the Political Action Committee for the state employee's union backing Stitt.
The future of SoonerCare is on Oklahoma's November ballot

SoonerCare is Oklahoma's Medicaid program, and it provides no-cost health coverage to about 1.3 million Oklahomans. Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent his tenure advocating to partially privatize it — which would mean hiring private insurance companies to manage day-to-day operations. His opponent, current State Superintendent of Public...
Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
Candidates compete eagerly for Colorado's new congressional district seat

Colorado's new congressional district was drawn to be highly competitive. Its election pits a Latina Democrat against a Republican who became a politician to fight environmental injustice. Bente Birkeland has been reporting on state legislative issues for KUNC and Rocky Mountain Community Radio since 2006. Originally, from Minnesota, Bente likes...
A Colorado district attorney on how fentanyl is affecting her city

More than 900 people in Colorado died of a fentanyl overdose in 2021. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Denver District Attorney Beth McCann about the cases she’s seeing related to fentanyl in her city. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
Garth Brooks coming to Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to Oklahoma State University. Brooks, alumnus of OSU, will be kicking off a new conversational mentorship series for students called "Industry Insights.". Students can attend the event on Oct. 25 at the McKnight Center for the Performing...
Polls offer a different picture of Oklahoma's race for Governor

With Oklahoma's election for governor a month away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. One internal poll shows a comfortable lead for incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Another, shows an edge for his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister. And a third nonpartisan poll shows a lead for Hofmeister as well.
Oklahoma, NOAA researchers: Climate change will cause extreme flooding to become more widespread, frequent, unpredictable

With extreme floods all over the world filling headlines, researchers at the University of Oklahoma predict things will only get worse. OU researchers partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration used computer modeling to predict just how much climate change will affect extreme flooding — and the outlook is wet.
Severe storms return to Oklahoma on Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After extreme storms introduced heavy rain, tornadoes, and hail to Oklahoma on Monday, we'll have one good day earlier than we brace for one more potential spherical of extreme climate. According to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service, Oklahoma skilled three tornadoes...
When Oklahoma Will Get Its First Freeze

Fall has been both unpredictable and unusual for the last two years. So much so, looking up the almanac averages for first frosts and freezes seem out-of-touch with what could happen next in Oklahoma. Winter came on in the fall of 2020 with fury, dumping plenty of ice on us...
