wvpublic.org
Growing Demand For W.Va. Vacation Rentals And Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, as West Virginia becomes renowned for its outdoor tourism spots, short-term vacation rentals like Airbnb and Vrbos are becoming more in demand. Shepherd Snyder has more on how these affect the state and its tourism communities. Also, in this show, our fall broadcast season of...
Attracting Remote Workers to W.Va. And Board Of Ed Braces For Policy Changes, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, Amendment 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot will give the West Virginia Legislature authority to review all rules and policies set by the state Board of Education. Randy Yohe spoke with two West Virginia teachers who both hold positions of power and have very different views on the amendment.
Encore: Monsters And Mysteries Of The Mountain State
This week, we bring back our special Halloween episode of Inside Appalachia from 2021. It’s packed with ghost stories and mysteries from across the region. Central West Virginia has a new monster museum that pays tribute to Bigfoot. The Sutton museum is small, and located in the back of a store that sells knick-knacks and handmade items by local artisans. The museum was created to document local sightings of what people described as these big, hairy primate-looking creatures.
W.Va.'s Dramatic Suffrage Vote Told In New Play
When Renate Pore looked into the state’s history ratifying the 19th amendment – which ultimately granted women the right to vote – she was surprised to learn what had gone on in 1920 in the West Virginia Legislature. The story revolves around missing state Sen. Jesse Bloch...
The Pros And Cons Of The Growing Demand For Vacation Rentals
As West Virginia becomes renowned for its outdoor tourism spots, short-term vacation rentals like Airbnbs and Vrbos are increasingly in demand. These companies are part of the same gig economy as ride-sharing apps like Uber, or food delivery services like Doordash - they act as online marketplaces that connect property owners with tenants for a short period. They’ve become increasingly popular as an alternative to hotels, allowing tourists to stay in unique lodgings in the communities they’re visiting.
DHHR Receives Federal Funds For Adult Mental Health
The state Department of Health and Human Resources has received more than $1 million dollars in federal funds for adult mental health. The DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health was awarded more than $1.6 million over the next five years for the West Virginia Promoting Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care Program.
