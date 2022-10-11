Read full article on original website
Tom H. Hastings: Vladimir Putin is on the ballot in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections
Really, everything’s on the ballot. We hear that reproductive rights are on the ballot, in a bid to elect lawmakers who will codify reproductive rights into black letter law. Anything else on the ballot?. Maybe climate chaos or its mitigation. Most Democrats say climate emergency action is crucial while...
Xi signals continuity at China Communist Party congress
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has signaled that his government would maintain policies that have put it at odds with the U.S. and other nations and deepened Communist Party control of the economy and society
Andrew Moss: Democracy is an act of moral imagination
Shortly before he died, Congressmember and human rights activist John Lewis wrote a farewell to his fellow citizens, declaring: “Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself.”
Alon Ben-Meir: The fallacy of tying the occupation to Israel’s security
It has become a given among a growing number of right-wing Israelis that ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank will pose a mortal danger to Israel. They have been brainwashed over the years to believe that a Palestinian state will become nothing but a hub for Palestinian extremists, such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad, who will oust the government led by moderate Palestinians, take over the West Bank, and terrorize Israel with the objective of wiping it off the map. Sadly, if not tragically, the vast majority of the 80 percent of Israelis who were born after the occupation began in 1967 have accepted this perilously misleading narrative. They have grown numb to the occupation as if it were a normal state of being while completely dismissing the inhumane suffering and servitude of the Palestinians are enduring in the occupied territories.
Right-wing blog, GOP politicians up in arms over UVA Transgender Youth Health program
The right-wing blogosphere and a host of Republican politicians are bringing the heat to the UVA Children’s Hospital’s Transgender Youth Health program, apparently out of lack of much else worthwhile to do. A report last week in the Daily Caller gemmed up the latest faux controversy, playing up...
Letters: Republicans must not hold office; too many reject democracy
Republicans must not hold office; too many reject democracy The coming mid-term elections are the most important ones in our lifetime. Although critical issues such as women’s reproductive rights and lower drug prices are in play, the existential issue confronting us is whether our country will continue as a democracy or become an...
Spanberger highlights investments from CHIPS and Science Act
In a new video, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger highlights the investments coming to Virginia communities with The CHIPS and Science Act becoming law. Signed into law in August by President Joe Biden, the legislation will increase American manufacturing and domestic supply of semiconductors, which are used in laptops, smartphones, vehicles and many other household items.
