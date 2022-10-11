ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta Free Press

Andrew Moss: Democracy is an act of moral imagination

Shortly before he died, Congressmember and human rights activist John Lewis wrote a farewell to his fellow citizens, declaring: “Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself.”
Augusta Free Press

Alon Ben-Meir: The fallacy of tying the occupation to Israel’s security

It has become a given among a growing number of right-wing Israelis that ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank will pose a mortal danger to Israel. They have been brainwashed over the years to believe that a Palestinian state will become nothing but a hub for Palestinian extremists, such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad, who will oust the government led by moderate Palestinians, take over the West Bank, and terrorize Israel with the objective of wiping it off the map. Sadly, if not tragically, the vast majority of the 80 percent of Israelis who were born after the occupation began in 1967 have accepted this perilously misleading narrative. They have grown numb to the occupation as if it were a normal state of being while completely dismissing the inhumane suffering and servitude of the Palestinians are enduring in the occupied territories.
Augusta Free Press

Spanberger highlights investments from CHIPS and Science Act

In a new video, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger highlights the investments coming to Virginia communities with The CHIPS and Science Act becoming law. Signed into law in August by President Joe Biden, the legislation will increase American manufacturing and domestic supply of semiconductors, which are used in laptops, smartphones, vehicles and many other household items.
