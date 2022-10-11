ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

KIMT

31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Rollover crash on Highway 52, one arrested

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash near Exit 47 on Highway 52 around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol said the vehicle, traveling westbound on 52, swerved off the road. There were no injuries or fatalities. Fifty-three-year-old Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez was...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
Austin, MN
Obituaries
City
Albert Lea, MN
City
Austin, MN
myalbertlea.com

Law Enforcement Log

At Midnight 24-Year old Nicole Cuevas cited for Driving after Revocation. 7:58 a.m. 34-Year old Jorge Torres cited No Driver’s License. 2:50 p.m. A Juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig possession. 5:21 p.m. 25-Year old Edgar Casanova cited no valid Driver’s License and Uninsured driver.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Warrant issued for Albert Lea man ahead of drug sentencing

(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County Court issued an active warrant for Marco Antonio Alquicira Friday, Oct. 7 — just three days before Alquicira’s sentencing for 1st-degree controlled substance crimes. Alquicira was arrested after a Sept. 2020 narcotics search at an Albert Lea hotel and pleaded guilty...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

16-year-old killed by train in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police are investigating a fatality at a city railroad crossing that occurred late Tuesday night. According to the police department, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Ave. and Ramsey St. after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the train.
ALBERT LEA, MN
myalbertlea.com

Albert Lea Police Department investigating fatality

ALBERT LEA, MN — On Oct. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the locomotive. The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. Immediate actions to stop the train before striking the person were unsuccessful.
ALBERT LEA, MN
cgcounty.org

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office

Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Mason City Man Jailed on Palo Alto County Drug Warrants

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– A Mason City man was arrested early last week on active arrest warrants out of Palo Alto County for alleged drug offenses. Sheriff John King tells KICD News 41-year-old Jose Santos Najera was taken into custody last Monday morning for third offense possession of a controlled substance and possession drug paraphernalia.
MASON CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH

(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
myalbertlea.com

Bulldog Cross Country competes in Conference Meet, Justin Rygh takes first and runner of the year honors

(Story by Head Coach, Beth Van Roekel) (Pictured Justin Rygh and Knute Rogne) The Lake Mills Cross Country teams joined cross country teams from the 9 schools on the East side and 9 schools on the West sides of the Top of Iowa Conference at NIACC for the conference meet. Both teams had to face some really cold weather and wind, and pushed through it mentally to battle and compete.
LAKE MILLS, IA
NewsBreak
Obituaries

