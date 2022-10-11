Read full article on original website
James Taplin released from Hewell Prison by accident
A man who was released from jail by accident is being hunted by police. James Taplin from Gloucestershire, was remanded in custody by magistrates in September on charges of aggravated burglary and malicious wounding. He was due at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, but his solicitor said he had "apparently...
Police still baffled by 2012 murder of Harlow family
The detective leading an investigation into the murder of a mother and her five children said there remained "facts in this case that don't add up". Dr Abdul Shakoor's wife Dr Sabah Usmani, sons Muneeb, nine, and Rayyan, six, and daughter Hira, 12, died in a fire at their Harlow home in 2012.
Parkland school shooting: Families devastated as gunman spared death
The gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has been spared the death penalty. A jury recommended that the defendant, 24, should instead spend the rest of his life in prison for the 14 February, 2018 shooting. Family members of victims were visibly...
Police officer screamed in agony when crushed by high-speed chase driver
A police officer screamed in agony as he was crushed between two cars after a high-speed chase, a court has heard. Police deployed a stinger device to puncture the tyres of Charlie Deans' car after he drove at speeds of up to 90mph in Aberdeenshire in 2019. As Sgt Graeme...
Girl fought off masked robber who tied up her and her brother
A teenage girl fought off a masked robber who broke into her Glasgow home. The 16-year-old and her brother, 13, were tied up while two men ransacked their parents' home in Baillieston in December last year. The whole ordeal was overheard by a friend of the girl who had been...
Teenager charged over serious assault on girl, 12
A teenager has been charged following an attack on a 12-year-old girl near a park in Glasgow. Police Scotland said the 13-year-old girl was arrested over a serious assault in Southdeen Avenue, near Southdeen Park, Drumchapel, on Tuesday. A spokesperson said: "She has been released on an undertaking to appear...
Driver killed and four hurt in crash
A man died and four people were hurt when a car crashed into a wall. The Mercedes crashed at the junction of Powke Lane and Coxs Lane in Cradley Heath, Rowley Regis, shortly after 00:50 BST. The driver, a 23-year-old man, was confirmed dead at the scene. A passenger...
County lines: Police make 52 arrests in drugs crackdown
Fifty two people have been arrested in a week-long crackdown on county lines drug dealing in Leicestershire. Police seized 10 weapons - including a samurai sword, a machete and a crossbow - and £16,000 in cash. Hundreds of wraps of crack cocaine and 258 cannabis plants were also found...
Wife's 'nightmare' as man waits four years for trial
The wife of a man who has been told he will spend at least four years and four months in jail before standing trial says she is living in a "nightmare". Voja Petkovic, 36, was arrested in January 2019 and remains on remand despite not facing trial. He denies supplying...
Boy, 11, is Blackpool crime spree ringleader, MP says
An 11-year-old boy who attacked a police officer is the "ringleader" of a crime spree, an MP has said. Conservative MP Scott Benton said a gang of youths had committed "hundreds of crimes" in Blackpool in recent weeks. He said police attempts to bring the ringleader to justice had been...
Inspector accused of inappropriate touching guilty of misconduct
A former police inspector accused of inappropriately touching female colleagues at a Christmas party has been found guilty of gross misconduct. A disciplinary panel concluded Richard Lane's behaviour was serious enough to justify dismissal. According to Leicestershire Live, he touched the four constables at a belated Christmas party at Leicester's...
Boston poultry worker denies using butchery skills to dismember ex
A poultry worker accused of murdering his estranged partner has denied using his butchery skills to dismember her body. Body parts belonging to mother-of-one Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February. Prosecutors allege Kamil Ranoszek, 42, bludgeoned her to death and then mutilated her...
Drugs seized and 19 arrested in Darlington county lines raid
Nineteen people have been arrested and tens of thousands of pounds worth of drugs have been seized in a police operation targeting county lines gangs. Durham Police raided a number of properties around Darlington over the last week, the force said. Cocaine and MDMA were seized and eight vulnerable people,...
Kent man arrested in connection with murder of woman in Peru
A man has been arrested in Kent in connection with the murder of a woman in Peru. The man, who is in his 40s and lived in north Kent, has been taken into custody in Folkestone. Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate say they are working closely...
Julie Hogg murder: Double jeopardy killer's open prison move blocked
A bid to move a "dangerous killer" who murdered his ex-girlfriend to a lower security jail has been blocked. William Dunlop, 59, was twice acquitted of murdering Julie Hogg in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees, in 1989. After a later confession, he became the first person to be retried for murder after a...
Stop and search handcuffing unjustified, says report
A police force was "unjustified" in handcuffing compliant people during stop and searches, inspectors said. Norfolk Police was praised in its latest inspection, with an "outstanding" rating for good use of resources and "good" for preventing crime. But a report found it "requires improvement" in its treatment of the...
