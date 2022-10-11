Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Traffic stop leads to a drug and weapon's arrest in south Monterey county early Friday morning
GREENFIELD, Calif. — An early Friday morning traffic stop by Soledad police officers led to the arrest of one man on weapons and drug charges. Investigators say they pulled over a vehicle for not having a license plate at 2 a.m. Friday morning in south Monterey county. The driver,...
KSBW.com
Another Monterey County Sheriff’s employee placed on administrative leave
SALINAS, Calif. — For the second time in a week, an employee at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has been escorted out of the department and had an investigation launched against them. The employee in question this time is Detective Sgt. Bryan Hoskins, a department veteran with roughly...
Lancaster man wanted for wine country killing arrested in Santa Cruz
A man wanted in connection to a murder in Southern California wine country was arrested this week in Santa Cruz County. Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the killing of 72-year-old Terry Wilson. He was taken into custody in Santa Cruz after the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office received a tip […]
montereycountyweekly.com
An investigation, spurred by allegedly missing pain pills, is underway in Monterey County Jail.
According to a nurse who works inside the Monterey County Jail, there is a standard procedure when dispensing potentially addictive medications. There is a log book, noting the patient/inmate name, time and date and the dose, and a witness signature. But the nurse (who spoke to the Weekly on the...
KSBW.com
2 arrested for stealing $3,700 worth of beauty merchandise, police say
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Moss Landing this week for stealing after police said they took over $3,700 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Sand City. Shortly after the theft, the Sand City Police Department sent an alert to other agencies with descriptions of the suspects' car.
pajaronian.com
Man receives 35-to-life sentence for 2018 shooting death
SANTA CRUZ—A Santa Cruz man who shot a male victim to death in 2018 was sentenced on Oct. 6 to 35 years to life in state prison. Miguel Castañeda, 43, was convicted in May of killing Victor Vasquez Lopez, 36, of Santa Cruz. The dispute that preceded the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Homicide Suspect Arrested in Santa Cruz
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. – Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris has been arrested in Santa Cruz for the October 8, 2022, murder of 72-year-old Terry Wilson. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, acting on a tip, contacted the suspect earlier today and arrested him without incident for the outstanding warrant.
Paul Flores’ jury in Kristin Smart murder trial not present at deliberations
Defendant Paul Flores' jury did not show up to the Salinas courthouse on Friday for deliberations in the Kristin Smart murder trial, and while it was unclear why the jury was not present, it could signal that a verdict has been reached or it could mean that one of the jurors was absent or sick. The post Paul Flores’ jury in Kristin Smart murder trial not present at deliberations appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley State Prison officials investigating inmate’s death as homicide
SOLEDAD — Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) officials are investigating the Oct. 5 death of an inmate at the Soledad institution as a homicide. At about 8:50 a.m., Robert Tunstall was attacked on a recreation yard by another inmate. Staff performed life-saving measures and an ambulance was summoned; however, Tunstall, 64, was pronounced dead at 9:21 a.m.
Alleged armed suspect at Soquel High School not armed, released: deputies
SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a subject that was believed to be armed at Soquel High School was released after no weapon was found Wednesday. Soquel High School Resource Officer received information that someone was armed at the school. The same officer found a person matching the description and confronted The post Alleged armed suspect at Soquel High School not armed, released: deputies appeared first on KION546.
A History of Scandal
Investigative reporter Royal Calkins has been uncovering critical information about the operations, scandals and behavior of employees at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office since early 2020. The following are the highlight stories he has produced for Voices of Monterey Bay:. Another Scandal at the Jail. Monterey County stops paying...
Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Oct. 12, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 12:50 a.m. Outstanding warrants and possession of false government documents on 8th St. 6:58 a.m. Towed vehicle on Park Av. 12:39 p.m. Dog at Large citation on Primrose Wy. 7:05 p.m. Vehicle pursuit on 13th St. 9:55 p.m. Violating a protective...
KSBW.com
Police identify homicide victim in Salinas shooting
SALINAS, Calif. — Police have released the identity of the person they say was shot at a party in Salinas Sunday morning. Raymond Xavier Matias, 17, has been identified as the homicide victim. He was found in critical condition at a party on San Ysidro Way and died at...
kingcityrustler.com
King City Police arrest woman for aiding and abetting murder suspect
KING CITY — King City Police Department has arrested a local woman for aiding and abetting a known suspect involved in last December’s triple murder. Over the past year, the department has been investigating the Dec. 26, 2021, shooting that killed King City residents Carlos Lopez, 20, and Selena Godoy, 18, as well as Godoy’s unborn child.
KSBW.com
Commitment 2022: Meet the candidates for Monterey County Supervisor District 2
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — We are getting a chance to hear from the two top candidates for Monterey County Supervisor District 2, an area that covers North Monterey County. Voters will decide between Glenn Church, a local business owner, and Regina Gage, the executive director of Meals on Wheels of the Salinas Valley.
About 'money, revenge': Dutra, supporters fire back against what they say are 'false, untrue accusations'
Watsonville City Council member and 4th District Santa Cruz County Supervisor candidate Jimmy Dutra says a civil lawsuit claiming he molested a 12-year-old when he was 30 is related to a six-year estate battle he recently finalized with his late father's "disgruntled girlfriend."
Juror in Kristin Smart trial excused after talking to his priest. What happens now?
A fellow juror wrote a note alerting the judge.
KSBW.com
Northbound Highway 101 near Red Barn reopens after crash
AROMAS, Calif. — Northbound Highway 101 near the Red Barn reopened after a crash caused traffic to back up for miles Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash involving a tractor-trailer happened near San Juan Road, not far from the Monterey-San Benito County line. The highway patrol said the trailer detached from the cab and overturned into one of the lanes near the Red Barn.
Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they found a car flipped over on Clifford Avenue near Elisa Circle Wednesday morning. Police said this suspect ran from the scene after hitting two parked vehicles at eight in the morning. Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and police later found him. Alexis Chavez, 26, was found The post Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
