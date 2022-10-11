Defendant Paul Flores' jury did not show up to the Salinas courthouse on Friday for deliberations in the Kristin Smart murder trial, and while it was unclear why the jury was not present, it could signal that a verdict has been reached or it could mean that one of the jurors was absent or sick. The post Paul Flores’ jury in Kristin Smart murder trial not present at deliberations appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SALINAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO