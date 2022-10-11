ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

'What Is Wrong With Me With This?': Tyra Banks Botches Landon Barker's Name AGAIN On 'DWTS'

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmn92_0iUT1Xvx00
mega

Tyra Banks just can't get it right. For the second week in a row, the Dancing with the Stars host flubbed Landon Barker 's name while addressing his girlfriend Charli D'Amelio 's performance.

During the Monday, October 10, episode of the beloved dancing competition show, Banks, 48, spoke with the TikToker, 18, after she performed a jazz routine with her pro partner Mark Ballas , 36.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSViS_0iUT1Xvx00
ABC/Christopher Willard

While addressing her previous mistake last week, in which she called Barker the wrong name while he was in the audience supporting his girlfriend alongside his father, Travis Barker , and Kourtney Kardashian , Banks once again butchered his name.

AWKWARD! TYRA BANKS ACCIDENTALLY CALLS LANDON BARKER 'LOGAN' ON 'DANCING WITH THE STARS'

"I called your boyfriend Landon Barker and his name is Logan. I am so…" Banks said as D'Amelio and Ballas motioned that she got the names reversed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P19sD_0iUT1Xvx00
mega

Trying to correct herself once more, Banks said: "Okay, I just said it backwards again. What is wrong with me with this? Why can't I get this right? They said it in my ear last week, I got it wrong. Now that I'm reading it and I'm getting it wrong."

Barker thankfully took the situation in stride, as he was seen laughing in the audience, with Banks turning to him and saying: "Hello, Landon, I am so sorry. Your woman did so well tonight."

"That is what live TV is, it is lots of mistakes. We keep it real because it's live. I apologize again," she said to D'Amelio, to which she replied: "All good."

D'Amelio and Ballas received 36 points for their routine to The Simpsons theme by Danny Elfman , finishing in a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard.

One week prior, D'Amelio and Ballas perfectly executed their routine once more by dancing to the James Bond-themed evening to Billie Eilish ’s "No Time To Die."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9QPR_0iUT1Xvx00
mega

Barker was in the audience cheering on his leading lady, with Banks taking note of his attendance after the performance. While introducing the Blink-182 drummer, the reality star and the rocker's famous offspring as D'Amelio's "friends," she said, "Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Logan Barker are here, and I know you guys are very proud right now.”

TYRA BANKS MAKES PEACE WITH NEW COHOST ALFONSO RIBEIRO AS SHE FIGHTS FOR HER PLACE IN 'DWTS'

Barker managed to keep a poker face, showing no reaction to Banks' botched introduction of him.

D'Amelio and Barker sparked romance rumors earlier this year, with the brunette beauty confirming their relationship status in July.

Daily Mail reported on Banks' major name blunder.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Cynthia Bailey Reveals 'A Number Of Things' Led To Her & Mike Hill's Decision To End Their 2-Year Marriage

Former Bravo star Cynthia Bailey is clearing the air on why she and Mike Hill decided to part ways after just two years of marriage. The model announced the split earlier this week, and in her first interview since then, she clarified that neither harbor ill will towards the other, especially since cheating played no role in their breakup."There was no infidelity to my knowledge. Mike never had sex with another woman during our marriage," she stated. "At the end of the day, it just came down to a number of things. It was nothing scandalous, we just outgrew each...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter

Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Charli D'amelio
Person
Danny Elfman
Person
Landon Barker
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Mark Ballas
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Reveals 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Receiving 'Disgusting Death Threats'

Model LaNisha Cole revealed her and Nick Cannon's 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, is being violently targeted by online haters."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post. "Some of you guys are disgusting." Added Cole, "Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."While the 40-year-old didn't elaborate on the uncalled for hatred, many people have voiced their distaste over the infant being Cannon's ninth child, though it's his first with the model. When Onyx was born last month, the comedian, 45,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Dancing With The Stars#Reality Tv#Tiktoker#Abc
OK! Magazine

What Controversy? Kim Kardashian Confused Over Backlash From Telling Women To 'Get Up & Work'

Kim Kardashian was completely taken aback after her comments about women needing to "get their ass up and work" made headlines. During the Thursday, October 13, episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder opened up to sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, insisting she was completely blindsided by the backlash. "There’s just been so much going on because of that Variety interview," Kim explained to her siblings of the public outcry. "It’s like, I said what I said about people working. Do I believe in that? Yes. I believe that you have to work hard in order to to do...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Lisa Rinna Booed & Erika Jayne Applauded During 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' BravoCon Panel

She doesn’t have time for a whole lot of bulls**t right now! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna received a less-than-warm welcome amid her opening-day BravoCon appearance, garnering some hate from audience members as she took the stage for the “Thrills in Beverly Hills” panel on Friday, October 14. Despite this audibly adverse reaction, the controversial star “looked like she accepted the boos,” an exclusive eyewitness in attendance at the New York City convention tells OK!. Meanwhile, Rinna’s costar Erika Jayne received a much more positive reaction from fans, greeted with a round of applause as she...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

FEUD RAGES: 'Glee' Star Chris Colfer Refuses To See Lea Michele In 'Funny Girl', Claims 'My Day Suddenly Just Got So Full'

Chris Colfer has zero interest in supporting his former Glee costar Lea Michele as she takes center stage in Broadway's Funny Girl.The 32-year-old hastily declined an invitation to New York City on Tuesday, October 12, admitting even the mere thought of watching the Scream Queens alum perform was "triggering" enough.His snub went down during a conversation with Sirius XM host Michelle Collins, as the comedian asked Colfer to accompany her to see Michele in the highly popular musical later in the day."By the way Chrissy... guess what I'm doing tonight," Collins joked before adding, "Oh my God, you should come,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'The View' Producers Twice In 1 Week For Making Her Cut To Commercial

Whoopi Goldberg may be known as the unofficial boss on The View, but even she doesn't have enough power to control the series' producers. On the Tuesday, October 11, episode of the daytime talk show, the cohosts were engaged in an opinionated discussion on the midterm elections when the EGOT winner seemed to get frustrated with someone off screen."I think polls are crazy because people make them say what they want them to say, when they want them to say it, and how they want them to say it," the actress, 66, explained before looking at a crew member and...
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Kelly Ripa's Friend Sticks Up For TV Host After Kathie Lee Gifford Disses Her Book

It looks like Kelly Ripa has some people in her corner after Kathie Lee Gifford claimed she wouldn't be reading the blonde beauty's book since she trashed Regis Philbin. “It’s ironic that Kathie Lee’s comments will lead to more people buying the book and reading the truth of what Kelly said about Regis and all the other fun stuff that’s in the book," a source dished. "Kelly was extremely respectful of Regis and the situation, while also candid about her experience. It was a tiny portion of Kelly’s book."As OK! previously reported, Gifford, who cohosted Live with Regis and Kathie...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
OK! Magazine

'#Factsisfacts': Brian Austin Green Slams Ex Vanessa Marcil For Alleged Custody Claims Over 20-Year-Old Son

Brian Austin Green is going after his ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil over claims she made about their alleged custody battle. The actor, who shares son Kassius, 20, with Marcil, took to Instagram Thursday, October 13, to address the allegations she lodged against him. Explaining he "heard" the actress was "claiming [he] spent years taking her to court and asking for child support," Green clarified he was the "respondent" in their court battle.
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Lindsie Chrisley Reveals 'Missing Pieces' From Marriage To Ex-Husband Will Campbell, Todd Admits She Wasn't Ready

Lindsie Chrisley opened up about her and ex Will Campbell's failed nine-year marriage in the newest release of her parent’s podcast, “Chrisley Confessions.”. The “Family Reunion” episode, which debuted on Thursday, October 13, debriefed the series of events leading up to the 33-year-old’s divorce and touched upon the mother-of-one’s newly announced relationship.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

138K+
Followers
4K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy