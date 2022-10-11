'What Is Wrong With Me With This?': Tyra Banks Botches Landon Barker's Name AGAIN On 'DWTS'

mega

Tyra Banks just can't get it right. For the second week in a row, the Dancing with the Stars host flubbed Landon Barker 's name while addressing his girlfriend Charli D'Amelio 's performance.

During the Monday, October 10, episode of the beloved dancing competition show, Banks, 48, spoke with the TikToker, 18, after she performed a jazz routine with her pro partner Mark Ballas , 36.

While addressing her previous mistake last week, in which she called Barker the wrong name while he was in the audience supporting his girlfriend alongside his father, Travis Barker , and Kourtney Kardashian , Banks once again butchered his name.

"I called your boyfriend Landon Barker and his name is Logan. I am so…" Banks said as D'Amelio and Ballas motioned that she got the names reversed.

Trying to correct herself once more, Banks said: "Okay, I just said it backwards again. What is wrong with me with this? Why can't I get this right? They said it in my ear last week, I got it wrong. Now that I'm reading it and I'm getting it wrong."

Barker thankfully took the situation in stride, as he was seen laughing in the audience, with Banks turning to him and saying: "Hello, Landon, I am so sorry. Your woman did so well tonight."

"That is what live TV is, it is lots of mistakes. We keep it real because it's live. I apologize again," she said to D'Amelio, to which she replied: "All good."

D'Amelio and Ballas received 36 points for their routine to The Simpsons theme by Danny Elfman , finishing in a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard.

One week prior, D'Amelio and Ballas perfectly executed their routine once more by dancing to the James Bond-themed evening to Billie Eilish ’s "No Time To Die."

Barker was in the audience cheering on his leading lady, with Banks taking note of his attendance after the performance. While introducing the Blink-182 drummer, the reality star and the rocker's famous offspring as D'Amelio's "friends," she said, "Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Logan Barker are here, and I know you guys are very proud right now.”

Barker managed to keep a poker face, showing no reaction to Banks' botched introduction of him.

D'Amelio and Barker sparked romance rumors earlier this year, with the brunette beauty confirming their relationship status in July.

