Revival Healthcare Capital is pleased to announce Todd M. Pope has joined Revival as a Partner

Todd M. Pope initially joined Revival as a Resident Operating Partner in February 2020 and after more than two years in this role, Revival is pleased to announce that Todd has been appointed as a Partner and a member of the Investment Committee. Todd will expand his leadership role within the firm’s investment team and will continue to serve as a Director on the Board of Distalmotion, a Revival portfolio company.

Todd M. Pope, Partner

“Todd has been in the Revival family for a number of years. We believe his experience, industry leadership, and shared values provide our entire team and investors extraordinary benefits,” said Rick Anderson, Chairman and Managing Director of Revival.

“We are proud to welcome Todd into the partnership,” said Lauren Forshey, President and Managing Director. “Todd brings a new dimension to our team with his deep operating and commercial experience. As a team of operators and investors focused on post investment value creation, we believe Todd’s capabilities will positively impact our ability to be a value added collaborator and to execute our investment strategy.”

Todd brings 30 years of technology, medical device, and leadership experience across large cap and start-up medtech companies. His last 20 years have been in CEO roles of both private and public companies. We believe his experience and long standing relationships will be an asset to Revival as we continue to grow our team and capabilities.

“After a rewarding career leading companies in the medtech industry, I am excited by the opportunity to apply my experience across Revival’s portfolio of companies. I am energized to work alongside the Revival team to execute on the firm’s transformational investing strategy. Revival operates as a flexible capital partner, forming custom investment partnerships and places a premium on operational experience. It’s highly appealing to me that professionals with operating experience and investment experience work side-by-side throughout the entire investment and ownership lifecycle,” said Todd.

Todd serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of AdvaMed ACCEL and is the Vice Chair of the WellAir Group. Todd is also on the board of directors of Humacyte, and Well.co. He serves on the Educational Foundation for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he is the immediate past Executive Chairman of the Board. He was named to TIME Magazine’s 2018 list of 50 Most Influential People in Health Care.

Revival is thrilled to have Todd as a Partner!

