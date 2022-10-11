ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Jurors deliberate for a 2nd full day in Alex Jones' trial

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dVkOb_0iUT1Qks00

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury deliberated Tuesday but has reached no verdict so far in its effort to decide on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was staged by “crisis actors.”

The jurors ended their second full day of discussions by asking to revisit testimony Wednesday from William Sherlach, who lost his wife, Mary, in the massacre. He is one of the plaintiffs in the defamation lawsuit.

Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, were found liable for damages last year to 15 plaintiffs for broadcasting a conspiracy theory that no children died in the shooting and that the victims’ relatives were part of an elaborate hoax.

Twenty-six people died in the attack at the school in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones repeatedly told his millions of followers on his Infowars website show that the shooting didn’t happen.

In often-emotional and tearful testimony in a Waterbury courtroom, victims’ relatives and the FBI agent said they have been tormented and threatened — in person, by mail and on social media — by people who believed those lies.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers have suggested to the jury that a just verdict could be in the hundred of millions of dollars. Jones’ lawyer has said any damages awarded should be minimal.

Jurors asked Tuesday morning for help interpreting a sentence in their instructions on determining damages. In response, they were advised to consider the lengthy instructions as a whole.

The trial began Sept. 13. On the witness stand, Jones said he was “done saying I’m sorry” for calling the shooting a hoax. Outside the courthouse, he’s called the legal proceedings a “show trial” aimed at putting him out of business.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

2011 Murder Appeal Hinges On Informants

Should a Church Street South murder conviction be thrown out because a trial judge didn’t explicitly tell jurors that two key witnesses were ​“jailhouse informants?”. That question looms over a decade-old New Haven homicide case that will be heard by the state Supreme Court this Thursday. The...
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Associated Press

Police: Officers may have been lured into deadly ambush

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers who were shot dead in Connecticut were apparently drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence, authorities said Thursday. A third officer was wounded in the gunfire. State police said in a release that the 911 call Wednesday night about a dispute between two siblings appears to have been “a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene” in Bristol. Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed. Officer Alec Iurato was injured. Police said suspect Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was shot dead, and brother Nathan Brutcher was wounded. The surviving brother, 32, was hospitalized, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he or his family have an attorney or someone else who can speak for them.
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Sandy Hook, CT
Local
Newtown, CT Crime & Safety
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Former Yale med school official gets 9 years for $40M fraud

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former official at Yale University’s medical school was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in prison for carrying out a $40 million scam involving computers and other electronics. Jamie Petrone was arrested last year and pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud and filing a false tax return. According to the U.S. attorney’s office, beginning in at least 2013 Petrone used her position as director of finance and administration for the school’s department of emergency medicine to order millions of dollars of computer and electronic hardware for the school but shipped the goods to a company that paid her and resold them. Petrone, 43, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, made individual orders of under $10,000 that ensured she wasn’t required to seek additional approval, according to prosecutors. She used the proceeds for luxury cars, real estate and travel.
LITHIA SPRINGS, GA
ABC6.com

3 police officers shot in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
BRISTOL, CT
The Associated Press

Puerto Rico ex-student faces prison in cyberstalking case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former student at the University of Puerto Rico has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison after authorities accused him of breaking into women’s Snapchat accounts and sharing their nude images with others. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Iván Santell-Velázquez pleaded guilty to cyberstalking in July as part of a plea agreement. A judge on Wednesday ordered him to serve 13 months in prison and two years of supervised release. Santell-Velázquez also was accused of breaking into multiple university email accounts and of targeting 15 women from 2019 to 2021. Authorities said Santell-Vázquez sent the nude images to other people who then published them online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
The Associated Press

Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution. Attorneys for 57-year-old Alan Eugene Miller wrote about his experience during Alabama’s Sept. 22 execution attempt in a court filing made last week. Miller’s attorneys are trying to block the state from attempting a second lethal injection. Two men in scrubs used needles to repeatedly probe...
ALABAMA STATE
WTNH

Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
HARTFORD, CT
The Associated Press

Tennessee secretary of state takes plea deal in DUI case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has taken a plea deal after he was charged with driving under the influence after leaving a bar in June. In a statement, Hargett said he offered a best interest plea in the case on Thursday, which amounts to pleading guilty while maintaining innocence. The Republican said his attorney believes he had a “strong case” to argue, but Hargett said he wanted to “accept responsibility for my actions and move forward and to focus on how God can use me to make something positive from this difficult time.” “It is wrong to drive any vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and rest assured this is a mistake I will never make again,” Hargett said. The plea deal includes a $350 fine, a DUI school requirement, and having his driver’s license restricted for a year, news outlets reported.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Free Speech Systems#Fbi
WTNH

1 shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, according to police. Police initially arrived at about 3:20 p.m. to the 90 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to authorities. While on the scene, they heard that the victim […]
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Rhode Island prison warden arrested in Connecticut on felony domestic violence charges

Connecticut State Police have charged a Rhode Island prison warden with felony assault in connection with a domestic incident. Daniel Martin, 56, was arrested Aug. 10 at his Killingly home, along with his wife, Kimberly Martin. Police initially charged Daniel Martin with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct, but the charges were upgraded to second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation. Kimberly Martin was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
KILLINGLY, CT
WTNH.com

Ask the Attorney: Shot by a Friend While Bow Hunting

New Haven, CT (WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have the right guidance. We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions. Joining us today with expert advice is attorney John Haymond from the. Haymond Law Firm. Our viewer, Barry, could really...
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy