San Antonio Police chief says charges coming for officer who shot 17-year-old at McDonald's parking lot

A single drop of blood has led to the arrest of a suspect in the unsolved 1989 murders of Catherine and George Peacock in Danby, Vermont, police say. George, 76, and Catherine, 73, were killed in their residence in September 1989, according to the Vermont State Police website. The couple had been stabbed to death and there was no sign of forced entry.

DANBY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO